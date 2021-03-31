The Best Nonstick Pans for Every Type of Home Cook

Large enough to handle a slew of cooking needs, this reasonably priced, 14-inch frying pan ensures fast and even cooking with its heavy-duty, hard-anodized base. If you’re looking for one workhorse nonstick pan for your kitchen, this is it—and plenty of reviewers say that it makes cleanup a breeze. “This pan is an absolute DREAM! Baked on, crusted on messes come right off with a wet cloth,” wrote one. “Some things I can wipe off with a paper towel! I've used this pan hundreds of times and I can't imagine EVER having to soak this thing EVER! I seriously cannot stress enough how easy it is to clean.” Plus, nearly 2,000 shoppers left it a perfect rating, so you can trust that it does the job well.

Buy It: Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan $75 (originally $120), Amazon