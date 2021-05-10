I’m a Food Editor and I Swear by This Kitchen Tool (In Fact, I Have 3)

My husband couldn't help but chuckle when another pandemic delivery arrived, and he saw it was kitchen tongs. "Don't we already have two of these?" he correctly asked. Yes, we did, but the number of times both were in the dishwasher and I needed tongs again was far too high for two to suffice. Like so many of you, the number of meals a week we cooked at home rose during 2020 and is continuing to remain high in 2021. With all this extra cooking, I came to realize the kitchen tools I'm most dependent upon. My meat thermometer, a good nonslip cutting board, my chef's knife, and right up there in my top 5 most-used tools, my OXO 9-inch locking tongs with nylon heads. No joke.