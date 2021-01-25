The 9 Best Indoor Grill Pans to Make Your Summer Favorites from Your Stove Top 

Even if you have the backyard space for an outdoor grill, cooking outside when the weather gets cold and snowy is usually out of the question. Luckily, grill pans can mimic the function of a gas grill when applied to your stove top.
Grill pans are designed with raised edges (similar to a grill rack) that separate the fats from the meat, so your burgers won't sit in their own juices. Plus, they create those classic grill marks. Most grill pans are made with cast iron, which will retain heat throughout the pan to achieve a crisp char and tender meat. Some even come pre-seasoned or with a nonstick enamel coating for easy cleaning.
Whether you're serving up burgers and brats, grilled chicken, or an array of charred vegetables, these grill pans deliver your favorite summer dishes without leaving your kitchen.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite grill pans from Amazon, Williams-Sonoma, and Zwilling.
The best-selling grill pan on Amazon is a 10-inch pre-seasoned cast iron pan that can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s even oven-safe to support searing, frying, baking, and broiling.
Of the almost 4,000 five-star reviews, this shopper said, “I purchased this cast iron griddle to prepare steaks, chicken, and salmon on my gas stove. You get the even heat distribution, grill marks, plus you can sear and then put it straight into the oven if you want.”
Buy It: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan, ($20, Amazon)
This flat grill pan by Le Creuset is made from an enameled cast iron that retains and evenly distributes high heat for searing and keeps food from sticking to the pan. It fits on a single burner, but it’s also oven-safe. Plus, it comes in several colors and is dishwasher-safe.
One reviewer called it, “one of the best pieces I have ever purchased,” mostly because of the heat distribution and the easy cleanup.
Buy It: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill, $100 (originally $185), Williams-Sonoma
Since grill pans are versatile kitchen workhorses, you might as well invest in a model that’ll last. The Staub grill pan is a pre-seasoned, nonstick enameled cast iron pan with raised edges for even browning. It also comes with a grill press that’s great for some meats and paninis.
Buy It: Staub Grill Pan Set, $270 (originally $472), Zwilling
If you’re a grilling beginner or just looking for a cost-effective kitchen addition, this inexpensive cast iron griddle is the one for you. It’s a pre-seasoned, reversible griddle with raised edges on one side for seared steaks and veggies and a flat-top side for breakfast essentials. Note: It’s hand-wash only.
“It's a great skillet. For the price you can't do much better,” one reviewer said. “I cooked breakfast on it using the stovetop. It fit nicely over two burners. I highly recommend this item.”
Buy It: Ozark Trail Small Cast Iron Griddle, ($10, Walmart)
When it comes to cast iron kitchen staples, no one does it better than Le Creuset. This nonstick, enameled cast iron grill pan evenly cooks meats and seafood. It’s pre-seasoned, oven- and dishwasher-safe, and has large, heavy-duty handles to keep your food steady from oven to table.
Shoppers love that it “beautifully cooks” meats thanks to its even heat distribution, sturdy material, and grill marks.
Buy It: Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $185 (originally $290), Williams-Sonoma
While cast iron pans provide better heat retention and flavor, they’re often difficult to care for. This nonstick ceramic grill pan makes cooking and cleaning a cinch. It’s scratch-resistant, oven-safe, and dishwasher-safe. Note: The pan is not suited for induction stoves.
“Wonderful pans, so easy to cook with and clean,” this happy shopper said. “Food literally glides off the pan and I never need to scrub these.”
Buy It: GreenPan Prime Ceramic Non-Stick Grill Pan, ($50, Amazon)
This hard-anodized aluminum grill pan is built with durability and convenience in mind. More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers love its heat distribution and slide-off-the-pan nonstick coating. Note: It’s hand-wash only and is not compatible with induction stove tops.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Nonstick Grill Pan, ($40, Amazon)
Consider a grill pan that doesn’t take up a burner or two on your stove top. The Chefman Electric Grill includes a nonstick vented grill plate that allows grease to drip onto a tray. The brand recommends filling the tray with water before cooking to cool the grease and prevent smoke build-up. It’s large enough to fit several burgers at once, and the temperatures range from warm to searing. What’s more, the grill plate and tray are removable and dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill, $40 (originally $50), Amazon
Loved by over 7,000 Amazon shoppers, this reversible grill pan by Lodge is one you won’t want to miss. It’s made with pre-seasoned cast iron to ensure nothing sticks to your pan. Use the flat top for pancakes and eggs and the ribbed grill for heartier meats.
Buy It: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Reversible Grill Pan, $30 (originally $60), Amazon