The 9 Best Indoor Grill Pans to Make Your Summer Favorites from Your Stove Top 

The best-selling grill pan on Amazon is a 10-inch pre-seasoned cast iron pan that can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s even oven-safe to support searing, frying, baking, and broiling.

Of the almost 4,000 five-star reviews, this shopper said, “I purchased this cast iron griddle to prepare steaks, chicken, and salmon on my gas stove. You get the even heat distribution, grill marks, plus you can sear and then put it straight into the oven if you want.”

Buy It: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan, ($20, Amazon)