The 11 Best Ice Cream Makers to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at Home

Best Large Batch Ice Cream Maker: Whynter Automatic Ice Cream Maker

Whether you have a large ice cream-loving family or enjoy hosting big events, this machine from Whynter is just the thing to whip up big batches of frozen dessert. It's more expensive than other options, but it makes up to 2 quarts of high-quality ice cream at once—some other machines only make up to 1.5 quarts. And if you're looking for something that feels a bit more industrial and professional, the Whynter is your best bet. It has a stainless steel bucket that doesn't need to be frozen in advance and a powerful, built-in compressor that churns the ice cream automatically. Although this ice cream maker looks heavy duty, many reviewers say it's easy to use. It's "simple and gets the job done," according to one shopper.

Buy It: Whynter Automatic Ice Cream Maker ($256, Amazon)