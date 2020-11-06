The 10 Best Hand Mixers for Holiday Baking and Beyond, According to Reviews

This popular KitchenAid hand mixer has garnered more than 7,900 five-star ratings and 3,300 reviews. It features five speeds with a noticeable variance between the speed levels (1 and 2 are good for slowly mixing in chunky ingredients while 4 and 5 vigorously beat egg whites). It comes with stainless steel beaters and a lockable swivel cord to better mix ingredients from any angle.

One five-star review said, “This is a wonderful hand mixer. The variety of speeds is great and the motor is strong. The mixer is lightweight and easy to use.”

Buy It: KitchenAid Five-Speed Hand Mixer, ($80, Amazon)