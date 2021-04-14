nutri ninja blender with fresh vegetables and fruit
The Best Under-$100 Blenders That Don’t Sacrifice Power, According to Reviewers
These top-rated blenders are perfect for smoothies, dips, and beyond.
The season for smoothies, margaritas, and other refreshing beverages is just around the corner, so if you don't have a blender in your kitchen yet, you'll want to act soon. But believe it or not, the best blenders can be used to whip up much more than just frozen drinks. From purees and soups to dips and dressings, these versatile kitchen tools have plenty of creative uses. The best part? You don't have to spend a lot of money to get your hands on one.
Whether you're looking for a personal blender, a powerful model for ice and harder foods, a compact option to keep on your countertop, or a specific brand—like a NutriBullet or Ninja blender—you'll find plenty of top-notch blenders for under $100.
To help you find the best under-$100 blenders, we combed through thousands of customer reviews from Amazon and Wayfair and identified the most popular options for all of your smoothie- and soup-making needs. Shop 10 customer-favorite options, below.
Best Overall on Amazon: Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
With nearly 20,000 five-star ratings from customers, this Ninja model is easily one of the best blenders on Amazon. Whether you want to make a batch of nutritious smoothies or frozen treats, the 72-ounce countertop blender can do it all—and at record speed. The six-blade construction and 1,000-watt base makes it a powerful way to crush ice or frozen fruits in just seconds, which many customers attest to, praising its power and equally impressive durability. One wrote, “I’ve had my Ninja for nearly four years and it’s still going strong.”
Best Countertop Blender: NutriBullet Pro
Another customer-loved model, this sleek and compact NutriBullet blender is the best countertop option (and it has nearly 13,000 perfect Amazon ratings to its name). The compact size won’t take up a lot of precious counter space, but thanks to a 900-watt motor, it’s still powerful enough to blend everything from veggies to ice to tough foods like nuts for almond butter. In true NutriBullet fashion, it’s extremely easy to operate—simply fill the BPA-free plastic cup with your desired ingredients, then push and twist the cup into the motor to blend. And since the pieces are dishwasher-safe, shoppers rave that it’s “very easy to clean.”
This particular version comes in 11 color choices—including fun shades like rose gold—and convenient to-go cups so you can whip up a smoothie on your way out the door. One customer wrote: “It blends so fast and so smoothly just within one minute! And cleaning is very easy. This is my usual breakfast and so saves me a lot of time.”
Best Glass Option: Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender
Numerous shoppers on Amazon call this $30 glass blender “the best ever.” The sturdy glass material is complemented by 700 watts of power and 12 blending functions, all of which make this 40-ounce blender an incredible value for the money. Customers especially like the jar’s spout that makes it easy to pour your smoothie or other concoction into a glass, mess-free, once it’s blended. One person called it a “smoothie master,” while another said, “this blender is really great! It works great, sturdy, strong and easy to clean!”
Best for Ice: Black + Decker Powercrush Digital Countertop Blender
“Quiet” is probably the last word you’d use to describe a blender that crushes ice, but that’s exactly what this Black + Decker countertop blender is designed to be. Its 900-watt motor and unique four-tip blade make it perfect for ice and frozen drinks, and all of the parts are dishwasher-safe. Plus, the 48-ounce glass blender has three power levels and a special pulse/ice crush function for added convenience. One Wayfair reviewer said: “It amazes me how quiet the blender is yet how powerful it is.”
Best Personal: Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
Personal blenders are popular because of their convenience and portability, and this Hamilton Beach option checks off those boxes. Featuring a no-frills design with a single button, this small blender couldn’t be easier to operate. Simply blend a single serving and take it to go in the BPA-free plastic container that doubles as a travel cup. Not to mention, at just $20, it’s the most affordable blender we’ve found. And the low price point doesn’t mean it skimps on quality: it has a whopping 11,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who call it a “great little travel blender” and say it’s “powerful, compact, [and] easy to clean.”
Best Ninja Option: Ninja Personal Blender
Ninja is arguably one of the most recognizable blender brands on the market, and if you’re looking to give Ninja a try, this top-rated personal blender is a great option. Whether you’re making a smoothie, juice, or a dressing, the 700-watt single-serve model has a powerful pulse function that easily (and quickly) blends ingredients when you push down on the container. And even though it’s fairly compact, it’s still great at blending ice, shoppers say. Plus, you’ll get two 16-ounce cups—and a to-go lid for each—with your purchase.
One customer said it’s “the most thorough blender” they’ve ever used for smoothies, while another said it’s “worth every penny.”
Best Blender and Food Processor: Oster Blender with Food Processor Attachment
If you’re in the market for a two-in-one blender and food processor, this combination model from Oster is a workhorse in the kitchen. With a hefty 1200 watts of power, the appliance uses a sturdy stainless steel blade and dual-action movement to quickly chop and blend ingredients in no time. Whether you’re using the six-cup glass jar blender or the five-cup food processor attachment, the strong base will provide powerful support for any recipe you have in mind. One customer called it “life-changing” while numerous others said it’s a great value.
Best Immersion: Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Hand Blender
An immersion blender, or hand blender, is a must-have tool in any kitchen—especially if you like to whip up a lot of liquidy dishes like soups, sauces, or dips. According to more than 29,000 shoppers, this Mueller Austria stick blender is worth five stars—in fact, it’s the best-selling hand blender on Amazon.
The small but mighty machine is powered by 500 watts, while its brushed stainless steel design is attractive enough to be displayed on the counter. Plus, it comes with a bonus blade and a whisk attachment. People rave over its well-made, top-quality construction and powerful operation. There are even hundreds of reviews that specifically call it the “best hand blender.”
Best for Smoothies: Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender
Whether your ingredients are fresh or frozen, this blender for smoothies can do it all. The 1,000-watt motor is strong enough to crush ice and tough ingredients—think nuts and seeds—almost instantly. The stainless steel blades are designed to pulverize through stems, skins, and seeds to give you a smooth, even texture every time. It even comes with an 18- and 24-ounce cup, each equipped with spout lids for easy drinking and pouring. It’s no wonder nearly 10,000 customers gave this Ninja blender a perfect rating.
Most Versatile: Black + Decker Multi-Function Blender
This versatile blender can tackle any task you give it, whether that’s crushing ice or turning bread crumbs into a fine powder. The highly rated glass blender from Black + Decker is capable of everything from chopping to mincing to pureeing. Its 48-ounce blending cup allows it to blend a larger amount of ingredients than many similar options, and its four-speed control panel is straightforward and easy to operate.
One Wayfair customer said they’ve used it “with great success” to make everything from margaritas to pureed Thai soup. Another wrote: “The best blender I have ever owned. Very quite compared to other ones. Very powerful to do anything.”
