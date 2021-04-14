The Best Under-$100 Blenders That Don’t Sacrifice Power, According to Reviewers

Another customer-loved model, this sleek and compact NutriBullet blender is the best countertop option (and it has nearly 13,000 perfect Amazon ratings to its name). The compact size won’t take up a lot of precious counter space, but thanks to a 900-watt motor, it’s still powerful enough to blend everything from veggies to ice to tough foods like nuts for almond butter. In true NutriBullet fashion, it’s extremely easy to operate—simply fill the BPA-free plastic cup with your desired ingredients, then push and twist the cup into the motor to blend. And since the pieces are dishwasher-safe, shoppers rave that it’s “very easy to clean.”

This particular version comes in 11 color choices—including fun shades like rose gold—and convenient to-go cups so you can whip up a smoothie on your way out the door. One customer wrote: “It blends so fast and so smoothly just within one minute! And cleaning is very easy. This is my usual breakfast and so saves me a lot of time.”

Buy It: NutriBullet Pro ($80, Amazon)