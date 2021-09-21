This $15 Farmhouse-Style Bacon Grease Can Lets You Safely Store Drippings

Crispy, juicy bacon is a crowd favorite thanks to its smoky flavor and distinct texture, making it a breakfast (and really anytime) staple. If you've cooked bacon before, you know it also leaves behind a ton of grease. But don't you dare throw it away in the sink: Bacon grease is as good as gold in the kitchen, plus, your drain will thank you for it. If you're wondering what to do with your bacon grease, the simple answer is: Store it! And one of the most stylish and efficient ways to do it is with the $15 Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can.