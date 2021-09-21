This $15 Farmhouse-Style Bacon Grease Can Lets You Safely Store Drippings
Crispy, juicy bacon is a crowd favorite thanks to its smoky flavor and distinct texture, making it a breakfast (and really anytime) staple. If you've cooked bacon before, you know it also leaves behind a ton of grease. But don't you dare throw it away in the sink: Bacon grease is as good as gold in the kitchen, plus, your drain will thank you for it. If you're wondering what to do with your bacon grease, the simple answer is: Store it! And one of the most stylish and efficient ways to do it is with the $15 Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can.
With the right tools, you can safely dispose of grease in the trash, but when it comes to bacon grease, you might not want to. Packed with tons of flavor, bacon grease can upgrade your next meal, even if you've run out of the strips before your next grocery store run. And it's no wonder over 11,200 Amazon shoppers have chosen the Ayesha Curry bacon grease container to store their drippings.
Buy It: Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can, ($15, Amazon)
The bacon grease can is designed with an easy-to-clean enamel exterior and has a durable steel construction that makes it last. With its large, 4-inch diameter opening, you can easily pour cooled bacon drippings in and store as much as you want. Shoppers even say it has a deep capacity, holding as much as 2.5 cups of grease.
The classic lid seals well, per reviewers, and also has a convenient, looped handle for easy opening and closing. Plus, home cooks know their hands are prone to get messy while in the kitchen, so this one-finger operation is ideal. And the best part? It's absolutely gorgeous. It has a traditional farmhouse-looking design on the front that'll make you think it was Nana's and it comes in five fun colors, including green, blue, red, or white.
If this is your first time storing bacon grease, you can do so safely by straining the bacon bits out of the drippings and storing it in the refrigerator to make it last. It's recommended to only use the grease for up to three months before tossing it out.
But with so many things you can cook with it, you might use up the grease before the month's up! For that rich, smoky flavor in other comfort-food meals, add a little in the frying pan or oven tray before sautéing veggies or making baked goods. A tip? Think about what meals bacon would taste good with; this will help you stick with the right flavor palette to make dishes like biscuits and cornbread as well as potatoes and popcorn, and even green veggies like Brussels sprouts and cabbage. It's really that versatile.
"I have been looking for a bacon grease jar for over three years," writes one Amazon shopper. "I was looking for a vintage can like my grandmother had. But, when I saw this jar, I had to have it. I absolutely love it… I get compliments all the time. If you have any doubts, don't worry about them—it's a good piece.
"I bought this so I could start cooking with my bacon grease and absolutely love it," writes another. "It's a game-changer when you're frying up some eggs for breakfast or Brussels sprouts for dinner and adds extra flavor into your dishes. It's super convenient and easy to use, not to mention a cute design."
To start storing your fat drippings, consider the Ayesha Curry Bacon Grease Can that's just $15 and is being called a "must-buy for bacon lovers."