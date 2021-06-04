This Milk Frother Is the Key To Creating Gourmet Coffee Drinks At Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I love my morning cup of coffee. I don't feel like I'm properly functioning without at least a little bit of caffeine first thing in the morning. I'm usually content with a regular cup of black coffee with cream and sugar, but sometimes I treat myself to Dunkin or Starbucks when I crave something more deluxe like a latte or cappuccino. Buying those hand-crafted drinks can get expensive, so I try to limit the number of times I splurge. But, my at-home coffee game got a major upgrade when I discovered the Zulay milk frother on Amazon.

milk frother Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With over 40,000 5-star reviews, this milk frother is a game-changer for creating barista-quality drinks in the comfort of your own kitchen. It creates a rich, creamy froth in seconds: just put the stainless steel whisk into the milk that you are frothing, hit the on button, and gently move the whisk up and down, keeping it submerged in the milk the entire time. After about 10 seconds, your milk should be frothy, foamy, and ready to be added to your coffee! "I'm a barista at Starbucks so obviously I know how I like my coffee. I finally bought this frother and I'm so so happy with it! Not only can I heat up my milk for a hot coffee, but I can also use it just the same with cold milk for my iced coffee," raves one 5-star reviewer.

The frother will work with any milk type, including dairy, soy, and nut milks. It also works with half and half, creamer, and other dairy products like butter and cream. "The Zulay Milk Frother is awesome when making Keto Coffees and Lattes. It mixes butters, coconut oils, and creams perfectly for creamy coffees and teas," says another 5-star shopper, who also calls it the "best frother I have purchased."

If you don't drink coffee, milk frothers are also great for making creamy hot chocolates, whisking matcha powder, and mixing protein powder. "I use it everyday for adding my powder protein and collagen to my coffee! Mixes it super well, and for the price it's awesome," raves another 5-star reviewer.

Reviewers also love the small size of this milk frother, as well as the sleek storage stand that comes with it. "It has a very powerful motor for the size, and the whisk part cleans up quick and easy. High-quality construction, the stand is a handy little thing, looks so good I don't mind leaving it out on the counter," says yet another 5-star customer, who adds that the frother is "way better than I expected it to be for the price."

The frother is powered by AA batteries, so it doesn't need to be plugged in when you're using it. It's also easy to clean—just put the whisk under hot, running water and briefly turn it on. Then, you can set it on its stand and let it air dry.