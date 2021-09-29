9 Air Fryer Accessories That Make the Most of Your Appliance

Best Variety Pack: Rasse 10-Piece Air Fryer Accessories Pack

For the biggest air fryer fan, consider getting a full accessory pack. You can find different versions depending on which tools you want to add to your kitchen, but this kit has just about everything you'd need. It includes two cooking racks (one with skewers), a baking pan, a pizza pan, a silicone mat, disposable paper lines, and even a silicone cupcake mold. It's also got a tool for lifting your hot food out of the fryer, plus tongs and an oil brush, just in case your kitchen was missing those essential tools. There'll be nothing you can't air fry!