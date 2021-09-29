9 Air Fryer Accessories That Make the Most of Your Appliance
You've picked out an air fryer, learned how to use it, and discovered a few favorite air fryer recipes. While an air fryer is great for making healthier French fries, fried pickles, and crispy veggies, you can use it for even more recipes if you have a few extra tools. For the most avid air fryer fans, we picked out our favorite accessories, like baking pans and cooking racks, that will expand your air fryer recipe repertoire beyond fries and chicken wings.
One caveat—since there are so many different brands, models, and sizes of air fryers, make sure you check that the accessories you're interested in are compatible with your fryer before adding them to your cart. Most accessories list the models and sizes of air fryers they'll work with, so you shouldn't have to do too much research. Some are designed for specific brands, like Dash, while others are made for a variety of models. Others will even work in your Instant Pot, so if you've got a pressure cooker, they can pull double-duty.
Best Air Fryer Accessories
Keep scrolling to check out some of the best air fryer accessories, and pick up the ones that'll make cooking your favorite meals easier than ever.
Best Liners: Numola Air Fryer Parchment Liners
Tired of food getting stuck in the fry basket? Even if you're not a frequent air fryer user, having a pack of air fryer liners makes the cleanup process much easier. There are small holes in each liner to help the air circulate, and the paper liners come in two different sizes (7 and 9 inches) to fit whichever fryer you have. Like liners for your slow cooker, they shouldn't affect your recipe at all; they'll just make your life easier by eliminating extra scrubbing. These are compatible with air fryers from Cosori, Ninja, GoWise USA, Chefman, Dash, and more brands, and they have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon.
Best Baking Pan: Aayu Air Fryer Baking Pan
Air fryers function like a super-hot oven, so naturally, they're great for baking as well as frying. This small baking pan fits some of the most popular air fryers on the market (it's also compatible with some models of the Instant Pot), and it can cook both sweet and savory dishes. Amazon reviewers recommend using it for recipes like cakes, macaroni and cheese, eggs with veggies, monkey bread, and more, so this pan will help you air-fry almost anything.
Best Grill Pan: Ramlly Air Fryer Grill Pan
Turn your air fryer into a grill! The pan looks basic, but it'll help you cook steak, burgers, chicken, seafood, and anything else you might normally toss on the grill. Plus, it's a great way to get your fix of burgers on the grill when it's too chilly outside for a full-on barbecue (and you'll still get gorgeous grill marks!). This grill pan is specifically for Gowise air fryers, but you can shop for other options, like this square one suited for the Instant Vortex air fryer.
Best Cooking Rack: Mftek Air Fryer Rack Set
Air fryers already circulate heat around your food (that's what makes everything so crispy without much oil), but for larger foods, like chicken drumsticks, a raised cooking rack is a must. Instead of leaving one side to rest on the bottom of the fryer, this rack elevates your food so that air can completely circulate around it and create an even, crisp coating. This set of two racks also comes with one for skewers, so you can make perfectly air-fried meat and veggie kabobs. "These worked great for our Power Fryer XL," said a happy shopper. "Now we can cook multiple layers of food at the same time instead of cooking multiple batches."
Best Cheat Sheet: Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Set
You'll never have to guess how long or at what temperature to cook something in your air fryer again with these cheat sheets. One is small enough to stick right to your appliance, and the larger one is suitable to display on the refrigerator (they're magnetic and come with double-sided tape to stick to other surfaces). Each indicates the cooking time and temperature required to cook a variety of foods based on their size. One Amazon reviewer called them "very handy," and added, "It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly."
Best Lid: Sousvide Art Air Fryer Lid
If you want to air fry food without buying a new appliance, this special lid is just the thing. It's designed to secure onto 6- to 8-quart pressure cookers and metal pots, giving them air frying capabilities. The lid has seven modes, so you can air fry, broil, and bake all kinds of meat and vegetables, and it comes with a few air fryer accessories, including a basket, steam rack, silicone mat, and kitchen tongs. It's "an instant pot must," according to a satisfied customer.
Best for Dash Owners: Dash Air Fryer Deluxe Accessory Bundle
This air fryer accessories bundle was made specifically for Dash air fryer owners. It comes with a 7-inch baking pan, a 8-inch pizza pan, a double-layer rack, and skewers. The pieces allow users to get the most out of their Dash appliances, but they will also fit in most standard 6-quart air fryers. Best of all, they're dishwasher-safe. "We've used all three pieces of these accessories and love the way we can cook two or three things in the air fryer at the same time," said an Amazon shopper.
Best for Instant Vortex Owners: Instant Pot Instant Vortex Nonstick Donut/Bagel Pan
This nonstick donut and bagel pan is among the many air fryer accessories designed for the Instant Vortex appliance. It's made of aluminized steel for an even cook and is nonstick for easy cleanup. You can use it to make up to four 3.25-inch donuts or bagels in your air fryer, making the traditionally tricky breakfast favorites easier (and healthier) than ever to whip up. "My wife made me some Keto donuts in these," wrote one reviewer. "[They] rocked my world."
Best Variety Pack: Rasse 10-Piece Air Fryer Accessories Pack
For the biggest air fryer fan, consider getting a full accessory pack. You can find different versions depending on which tools you want to add to your kitchen, but this kit has just about everything you'd need. It includes two cooking racks (one with skewers), a baking pan, a pizza pan, a silicone mat, disposable paper lines, and even a silicone cupcake mold. It's also got a tool for lifting your hot food out of the fryer, plus tongs and an oil brush, just in case your kitchen was missing those essential tools. There'll be nothing you can't air fry!
With the help of these accessories, your air fryer can practically replace your oven (especially if you have a large model, like the Instant Vortex Plus). Like air fryers, other countertop appliances also have accessories that will help you take full advantage of them, like Instant Pot tools and KitchenAid add-ons. Between those three appliances, you can tackle virtually any recipe out there.