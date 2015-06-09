Our Best Vegetarian Soup Recipes
Garden Soup with Toasted Cheese Croutons
Herbes de Provence -- a French-inspired spice blend -- shines in this vegetarian soup recipe, adding a delicately sweet flavor. Creamy feta cheese broiled to a crisp in Dijon-flavor bread crumbs balances the texture of the tender cooked vegetables.
Spicy Broccoli and Bean Soup
This good-for-you Asian-style soup with broccoli, tofu, and noodles is packed with vitamin A while staying low in calories. A bit of crushed red pepper added toward the end of cooking gives the broth its spicy finish.
Gingered Carrot-Sweet Potato Soup with Chive Cream
Sweet potatoes are loaded with potassium that plays a key role in balancing acids and bases in your body. Try serving this healthy soup with a toasted flatbread sprinkled with cheese.
Curried Vegetable Soup
Base this veggie-packed soup with vegetable broth, and you've got a delicious vegetarian soup. Feel free to add grains like quinoa or tempeh to make the soup heartier.
Garden Greens and Mushroom Soup
This greens and mushroom soup is filled with nutrients and antioxidants. It's low in calories and has a savory flavor, thanks to the peppery punch of arugula. Be sure to use the vegetable broth option to keep the soup recipe vegetarian.
Butternut Squash Soup with Ravioli
You’d never guess that this vegetarian soup only takes six ingredients to make! Topped with cheese ravioli and drizzled with molasses, it’s a party-worthy side dish that can be ready and on the table in 30 minutes.
Fresh Tomato Soup
Homemade classic tomato soup is always better than canned. The secret in our 30-minute recipe is to add a tablespoon of honey before serving to balance the acidity of the tomatoes.
Spring Vegetable Soup Featuring Five Veggies
Learn how to make the most of in-season spring vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini, and fennel, and learn the secret to easy vegetable soup.
Sweet Potato Soup with Curried Cheese Crisps
Delicious and creamy, this simple sweet potato soup is complemented by crunchy cheese crisps. Curry powder gives the crisps a sweet heat, and their light texture is perfect for dipping.
Chunky Vegetable-Lentil Soup
There isn’t a better way to get your veggies than in this light and satisfying vegetarian soup that’s less than 200 calories. It's full of fiber and protein -- perfect for a hearty winter meal.
Quinoa-Nectarine Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Tortilla Strips
If you like chilled soups, you'll love this summer spin on classic gazpacho. Sweet nectarines, creamy avocado, and crisp veggies give the soup its standout texture and flavor, while hearty quinoa makes the low-cal recipe a satisfying meal.
Potato-Cheddar Soup
This creamy potato soup is a classic that's ready in 30 minutes. Bonus: You can skip peeling and chopping the potatoes, because our recipe calls for a package of frozen hash browns along with onions and peppers.
Summer Squash Soup with Whole Wheat Orzo
Just seven ingredients is all it takes to make this summer vegetarian soup.The whole wheat orzo pasta, which is similar to rice, adds heartiness to lemon-marinated summer squash.
Sweet Potato Soup and Kale Chips
This no-fuss slow cooker soup features fall and winter vegetables, such as carrots and leeks, alongside hearty sweet potatoes. Top with crispy kale chips for an extra healthy boost!
French Lentil, Leek, and Mushroom Soup
We recommend dishing up a bowl of this high-fiber vegetarian soup on a chilly evening. It’s packed with good-for-you veggies, such as carrots, leeks, kale, and mushrooms, and it serves eight -- so you can easily freeze leftovers for a quick dinner later on.
Sweet Potato-Black Bean Stew
This chunky sweet potato stew is chili-like in texture and can easily be doubled to feed a crowd. Fresh jalapeno and sweet red pepper give the vegetarian stew a bit of heat, while the black beans provide an ample amount of protein.
Pumpkin-Bean Soup
Soup in 15 minutes that's not from a can? Yes, it's possible -- canned pumpkin and cannellini beans are simply heated through with broth and coconut milk. Drizzle with lime juice, and you're all set for a quick first course or dinner.
Minestrone with Mushrooms and Feta
Another vegetarian soup that's ready in just 30 minutes, this easy minestrone gets a fresh twist with mushrooms and feta cheese. Cherry tomatoes, fresh oregano, and a drizzle of olive oil on top remind the soup of its Italian roots.
White Bean and Roasted Garlic Soup with Escarole
Slow-roasted garlic is the flavor star of this creamy bean soup, balanced out by slightly caramelized leeks and fennel. White beans pack the vegetarian soup with protein, and seasoned escarole provides a colorful garnish.
Apple-Cheddar Soup
Turn a proven combination -- apples and cheese -- into this creamy vegetarian soup that gets its heartiness from potato chunks. Garnish the soup with slices of Granny Smith apples for tart flavor; Pacific Queen apples are a sweeter alternative.