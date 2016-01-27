Our Best-Loved Soup Recipes (and Stews) Make the Coziest Dinners
Baked Potato Soup
As one of our go-to orders when dining out, we love that we can whip up this creamy potato soup at home whenever the craving strikes. Plus, we can make it as "loaded" as we want with our favorite toppings, such as more cheese, bacon, sour cream, and/or green onion.
Tuscan Tortellini Soup
Simmer the broth and veggies low and slow, then add the tortellini, kale, and a splash of cream before serving. This Italian-inspired soup tastes way more complicated than it is to prepare. The best news: You can enjoy a big bowl of this hearty soup for less than 300 calories.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Noodle Soup
It’s hard to beat a classic. And our chicken noodle soup recipe is as classic as they come. Put leftover chicken (or turkey) to delicious use as a shortcut ingredient in this homecooked soup recipe that you’ll make again and again. Or follow our directions for cooking the chicken to create the most flavorful broth.
Egg Drop Soup
This healthy version of a take-out classic uses low-sodium chicken (or vegetable) broth as its base. Just two eggs provide the perfect amount of texture and protein for this easy egg drop soup recipe, which comes together in just 25 minutes. Fried wonton strips optional.
Minestrone
Soup recipes make every cold night better. This tasty minestrone, featuring garbanzo beans, fresh spinach, bell peppers, and rigatoni pasta, is a warming dinner for a chilly winter night. For a heartier version, swap the garbanzo beans out with browned Italian sausage or shredded chicken.
Lamb Meatball Stew
The intricate flavors of this hearty stew recipe come together as it simmers for hours in your slow cooker. Prep the homemade ground lamb meatballs in advance and then toss them in with beef broth, diced tomatoes, pomegranate juice, and spices. Serve in individual bowls with a garnish of fresh pomegranate seeds and a dollop of plain Greek yogurt.
Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo
This healthy gumbo recipe may not have any shrimp or andouille sausage, but it does have a ton of flavor. Silky black beans and tender okra bulk up this nourishing stew while it simmers with Cajun-spiced peppers and fire-roasted tomatoes. Toss the ingredients in a slow cooker for a fuss-free meal, and serve it alongside a steaming scoop of brown rice.
Spring Lamb and Fava Bean Soup
Low in fat yet full of flavor, this Mediterranean soup stands out from the slow cooker competition with unique ingredient additions like lamb, fava beans, barley, and piles of fresh herbs. We offer instructions for making your own beef broth, but store-bought would also work well here.
Tuscan Bean Soup
Not all quick soup recipes are as satisfying as this bowl. Baby carrots, onions, beans, and baby spinach add heartiness to a soup that takes just 20 minutes to make. Freeze a batch of this bean soup for easy access all season long.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
The crisp bite of tortillas atop spicy chicken soup has made this one of our favorite soup recipes. It also doesn’t hurt that there are only five ingredients and 15 minutes of prep time involved in this chicken tortilla soup. Top the bowls with a bit of shredded cheese or some authentic grated queso cotija.
Fast Pho
You’ll be blown away by how complex this Vietnamese soup tastes after just 30 minutes of total prep and cook time. The keys to our fast pho recipe? Starting with cooked chicken, pork, or shrimp and loading the broth with flavor-boosters like ginger, star anise, and fresh herbs.
Easy Taco Soup
All the flavors of your favorite taco recipes are found in this one-pot soup. Add all the ingredients to a slow cooker, set the timer for six hours, and sit back as this taco soup takes form. Top with shredded cheese or dollop of crema Mexicana. Taco night has never been so simple.
Cream of Carrot Soup
This creamy carrot and potato soup gets a "triple yum rating" from a BH&G fan who whipped it up at home. A topping of fried sage leaves, crispy bacon pieces, and blue cheese are probably the triggers for those three "yums," although the rich texture and the speedy 40-minute cook time surely don't hurt.
Mediterranean Kale and Cannellini Stew with Farro
This whole grain veggie soup eats like a meal even without any meat. A can of beans and a cup of farro crank up the satisfaction factor so you can add this to your list of favorite hearty soup recipes.
Miso Soup with Pork and Edamame
Red miso is the secret powerhouse behind this 30-minute miso soup recipe. Fresh ginger and garlic add a bold boost of flavor to the complex broth while tenderizing the pork to perfection. The result is a healthy, chunky soup with bursts of umami that will brighten even the dreariest of days.
Sausage and White Bean Stew with Kale
This sausage-bean stew is a meal-prepper’s dream. It tastes incredible after just 45 minutes of cooking time, but gets even better reheated after spending up to two days in the refrigerator. Mix up a big batch of this easy stew recipe on Sunday to enjoy for dinner early in the week.
Chunky Vegetable-Lentil Soup
This light and satisfying lentil soup offers hearty winter vegetables, such as mushrooms, carrots, celery, and napa cabbage. Dry green lentils add texture and protein to the veggie-based broth. Unlike some broth-based dishes, this healthy soup recipe is low in sodium.
Butternut Squash Soup with Ravioli
This quick soup recipe is almost too gorgeous to eat. The pretty soup is fast and easy to make—it requires only six ingredients and is ready and on the table in 30 minutes.
Tomato-Tortellini Soup
There are only four ingredients in this creamy soup recipe. Even better, this entire meal can be on the table in less than 15 minutes from opening the first can. Simply bring the broth to a boil, add the tortellini, and then lower the heat to a simmer while whisking in the cream cheese and canned tomato soup.
Pork and Black Bean Soup
Who needs a spoon when you can scoop up soup with tortilla chips instead? That’s our preferred way to eat this pork and bean slow cooker soup. Let this hearty soup recipe transport you south of the border via salsa, cumin, and cilantro.
Broccoli-Cheese Soup
When it comes to broccoli soup recipes, broccoli cheese soup is always the winner. The simple combination of broccoli and smooth, melty American cheese creates an irresistible and easy soup recipe. Bread bowls are optional but add a fun touch to a cozy meal.
Curry Pumpkin Soup
Using canned pumpkin makes this soup quick to prepare. Pumpkin pie spice and a hint of curry give the dish bright seasonal flavor. You can make this healthy soup recipe even more delicious with an orange-cranberry topper. Start sprinkling!
Beefy French Onion Soup
Make French onion soup into a meal by adding slices of sirloin steak, plenty of meaty mushrooms, and a handful of egg noodles. A tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and (optional) dry white wine bring out the flavors of the cooked onions and tender beef. For a traditional touch, this caramelized onion soup is still topped with a cheesy toast.
Spicy Chicken-Corn Chowder
This yummy soup recipe might take an hour to prepare, but it’s well worth the wait. Bacon, chicken, potatoes, peppers, and onion combine in this creamy chowder recipe. Add a dash of cayenne pepper or leave a few seeds in your chopped jalapeño for an extra kick.
Pumpkin, Barley, and Sage Soup
Pumpkin soup recipes make some of our favorite autumn dinners. Especially this filling version made from canned pumpkin. For a quick, flavorful dinner, simmer andouille sausage in a broth flavored with pumpkin, maple syrup, and apple cider.
Green Chile Pork Stew
Stew recipes can warm even the coldest of cold nights. This hearty bowl, featuring pork tenderloin, yellow carrots, spinach, and white beans, makes a warming dinner no matter the temp.
French Chicken Stew
This twist on a traditional French stew comes together in a slow cooker with less than 30 minutes of prep time. Save time by using canned tomatoes and jarred tomato pasta sauce, but don’t skimp on the fresh green beans, mushrooms, carrots, and onions. The fresh vegetables add an essential layer to this aromatic and easy chicken stew recipe.
Pork and Sweet Potato Stew
Our favorite easy stew recipes come together quickly but taste like they’ve been simmering all day. Nutmeg, sage, and apple-cranberry juice flavor this hearty, good-for-you stew recipe. Serve it on a chilly night to warm you up.
Chicken-Butternut Squash Soup
Golden butternut squash roasted with onions and curry powder transports your taste buds to the wild side of chili and gives an upgrade to ordinary chicken soup recipes. Chickpeas, dried apricots, and nutmeg-spiced walnuts add crunch. Just before serving, stir in chunks of tender rotisserie chicken.
Sweet Potato and Hominy Stew
Inspired by the traditional Mexican soup posole, this zesty stew is easy enough to make during the week. Refrigerated shredded barbecue pork cuts down on prep time so this easy stew recipe is ready in less than an hour.
Farro and Beef Stew with Roasted Vegetables
Beef stew is the ultimate way to fill up during chilly fall days. This hearty version combines the tender textures of stewed beef chuck roast with nutty and chewy farro in a satisfying broth that’s loaded with fresh vegetables and herbs. Make this stew ahead and freeze it for up to three months to have a hearty meal on hand for whenever cold weather strikes.
Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
Wondering what to do with the season’s fresh butternut squash? Peel and dice it, then add it to this squash-and-carrot pureed soup. If you like, add toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas) to this quick soup recipe as a crunchy finish.
Skillet Beef Stew
If comfort food is what you're craving, you can't go wrong with beef stew. Chase the chill away with this down-home favorite—beef and vegetables served over simple-to-make mashed potatoes.
Thai-Inspired Butternut Squash Soup with Gremolata
Slow cooker soup recipes are our favorites for chilly days. For this slow cooker recipe, we combine coconut milk, fish sauce, fresh butternut squash, onions, brown sugar, and Asian chili sauce and let the flavors develop over time. A Thai-inspired topping of fresh basil, peanuts, and lime peel adds crunch to this creamy butternut squash soup.
Cabbage Roll Soup
Inspired by Hungarian cabbage rolls, this beef, rice, and vegetable soup is a meal in a bowl. A dash of allspice seasons the entire pot of cabbage soup with the classic flavors of fall. Set your slow cooker to low in the morning, add the ingredients, and look forward to coming home to a cozy meal come suppertime.
Sage Chicken Dumpling Soup
Turned into a thick chicken soup recipe with olives and mushrooms, this fall favorite is a bit more modern than Grandma’s dumpling recipe. Ground sage seasons the broth, while fresh sage leaves provide just the right amount of greenery on top of this twist on classic chicken and dumplings. Don’t worry, Grandma, our savory stove-top biscuits keep it classic.
Matzo Ball Soup
Matzo balls are the ultimate soup dumplings, and our recipe takes them to the next level. Sweet caramelized onions stir right into the matzo mix for flavorful dumplings everyone will love. A bit of club soda makes the texture light—a nice contrast to the savory, rib-sticking shredded chicken pieces in this matzo ball soup recipe.
Classic Oyster Stew
The ideal oyster stew has a slightly thick broth and complex flavors from plump, tender oysters and simple seasonings. This easy stew recipe also offers a fast prep—it's done in just 25 minutes.
Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Winter soups and stews are all about toasty warm bowls and celebrating in-season squash, and this recipe is no different. Curry powder, ginger, and fresh cilantro make this creamy squash soup delicious and flavorful.
Japanese Cabbage Stew
Our twist on a traditional Japanese hot pot recipe is brimming with shredded cabbage, chopped vegetables, and umami … so much umami! We swapped lean ground pork for traditional pork belly to keep it simple, but feel free to swap in your favorite cut. As long as it simmers in the sake and red miso broth, this cabbage stew will be delicious no matter which cut you choose.
Seafood Stew
Shrimp and whitefish add the seafood, while potatoes and cream add the comfort. Simply toss everything into a Dutch oven in phases—depending on how long the ingredient needs to cook—and your one-pot dinner will be ready before you know it.
Split Pea Soup
The name doesn’t do this split pea soup justice. Our version of this simple soup is loaded with toothsome carrots, satisfying chunks of ham, chopped celery and onions, and tons of dried spices. This soup freezes well, so we’d recommend making a double batch to enjoy some now and freeze some for later.