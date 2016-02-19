On a cool fall or winter evening (or even in the middle of summer!) nothing hits the spot like a cozy soup recipe when you need a comforting meal. But what if you don't have hours to spend letting flavors simmer together (as do many soups and stews)? Easy: Turn to one of these quick soup recipes. From hearty chili to creamy chowder, we show you how to make delicious soups and stews in minutes. All of the quick and simple soups you'll find here will be ready in just 30 minutes or less.