21 Quick Soup and Stew Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes (or Less!)
Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili
Yes, you can get chili on the table in 30 minutes. Starting with chicken in bite-size pieces cuts the cooking time in this quick and delicious soup recipe. While the soup simmers, crisp up tortilla strips (covered with cheese!).
Fresh Tomato Soup
The grilled cheese sandwich's best friend doesn't get much easier to make than this quick tomato soup. Use a blender or food processor to combine a portion of tomatoes, peppers, onion, and basil. The rest goes in the soup to give it texture. Not only is this soup delicious warm, but you can enjoy it right out of the fridge as a chilled soup as well.
Straciatella Soup
If you enjoy ordering egg drop soup from your local Chinese restaurant, you'll love its Italian cousin. This quick soup boasts a brothy base and is swirled with ribbons of eggs. If you substitute the chicken broth for vegetable broth, you'll have a delicious vegetarian soup.
Fast or Slow New England Style Clam Chowder
Skip the canned stuff and opt for this quick and easy clam chowder recipe. It's deemed fast or slow because you can make it in either your pressure cooker or slow cooker to fit your schedule. Since we're going for fast soup recipes here, the pressure cooker option only takes 5 minutes after you've prepped the ingredients.
Golden Squash Bisque
It only requires six ingredients and 20 minutes to get this super smooth and creamy bisque on the table. It's got a bit of earthiness thanks to curry powder and herbal notes with the help of fresh thyme. You can use your favorite (fresh or frozen) winter squash here: butternut, pumpkin, and acorn would make an excellent soup.
Jalapeño Popper Chicken Soup
A rotisserie chicken might be one of the greatest shortcut ingredients of all time. That rings true for this quick soup recipe. Rich and creamy like your favorite fried appetizer, the jalapeño popper in soup form is quite genius. Top with garlic croutons for the perfect crunchy spoonful.
Broccoli-Cheese Soup
This quick and easy soup recipe is going to take a permanent residence in your recipe box (if it hasn't already). The classic soup features a creamy, cheesy base and is loaded with nutritious broccoli. Our Test Kitchen likes to add a touch of lemon zest to the soup for brightness. The bread bowl is optional but totally worth it.
Pot Sticker Dumpling Soup
Thanks to purchased frozen pot stickers, this seemingly fancy soup recipe is ready in just 25 minutes. We even use the sauce packet included with the Asian-style dumplings for flavor. If it doesn't come with sauce, simply substitute soy sauce and sesame oil in your pot.
Healthy Minestrone
If you're searching for a healthy and quick vegetable soup, look no further. Packed with zucchini, carrots, Swiss chard, cannellini beans, and more, this Italian favorite is ready in just 30 minutes and has fewer than 165 calories a serving.
Fast Pho
This quick pho recipe is even faster than ordering takeout! The key is starting with precooked protein (your pick of chicken, pork, or shrimp). All the classic pho flavors are here: Fish sauce, ginger, green onion, and cinnamon load this easy soup recipe with flavor.
Coconut-Pumpkin Soup
Once you try this delicious fast soup recipe, you'll keep canned pumpkin on hand for more than just pumpkin bread or pie. The creaminess comes from light canned coconut milk here, keeping this soup non-dairy as well. There's only 63 calories per serving, so you can make this as a quick side or bump up the protein by adding tofu or shredded chicken.
Tomato-Tortellini Soup
For a rich and creamy soup, mix chive-and-onion cream cheese with chicken broth. This fancy, yet easy soup recipe is ready in just 15 minutes thanks to refrigerated tortellini. It's a 4-ingredient speedy soup recipe you'll devour on a cozy night at home.
Creamy Potato and Asparagus Soup
If you didn't think quick potato soup existed before, now you do! Throw together this 5-ingredient soup for a rich and hearty dish in about 30 minutes flat. And because everything is better with bacon, we've got a secret ingredient (honey!) to add to the crispy topping for a salty-sweet finish.
Meatball and Vegetable Soup with Pasta
This hearty fast soup recipe is chock-full of meat, veggies, and pasta. Purchased precooked meatballs and pasta in small shapes allow for faster cooking. It's a one-pot meal that the whole family can enjoy with little time (and cleanup) required.
Soba Noodle Bowl
Soba is the Japanese name for buckwheat, and they make a delicious main ingredient for this delicious fast soup recipe. Look for them in the Asian section of your supermarket. Pair hose thin noodles with quick-cooking boneless chicken breast and you've got a cozy meal better (and faster) than takeout.
Ham and Pea Soup
This low-fat, low-calorie soup is flavorful and takes just 15 minutes to make.
Basil, Beef, and Barley Soup
Loaded with healthy vegetables and whole grains, this nourishing soup can be savored within 30 minutes.
Minestrone with Mushrooms and Feta
After just 15 minutes of simmer time, you can enjoy this hearty soup loaded with orzo, shiitake mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.
Corn Chowder
Smoked turkey adds savory flavor to this five-ingredient favorite.
Wasatch Mountain Chili
This 15-minute chili is hearty and filling with hominy corn, Great Northern beans, and shredded cheese.