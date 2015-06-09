Our Best Tomato Soup Recipes
Triple-Tomato Soup
As the name indicates, our homemade tomato soup recipe contains three tomato ingredients: canned tomatoes, dried tomatoes, and tomato paste. Lime juice and snipped fresh parsley or cilantro add the perfect amount of tartness.
Easy Tomato Soup with Crispy Cheese Puffs
Make this easy tomato soup recipe in just 30 minutes, from start to finish. Using canned diced tomatoes makes preparation a breeze, and topping with crispy cheese balls is a fun touch.
Fresh Tomato Soup
Looking for an easy way to prepare tomato soup? You probably already have the seven ingredients needed for this 30-minute recipe that's perfect for a main dish or side dish.
Chilled Tomato Soup with Corn Bread Croutons
Chill out with our cold tomato soup recipe. Top with rich avocado slices and crumbly corn bread croutons for a refreshing warm-weather soup recipe.
Pasta Fagioli
Crushed tomatoes, pancetta, and fresh basil and oregano combine in this tomato soup and pasta hybrid that is bursting with Italian flavor. Top with Parmesan cheese to serve.
Watch: 30-Minute Fresh Tomato Soup Recipe
Short on time? Whip up a fresh batch of tomato soup in just 30 minutes.
Tomato-Basil Soup
The classic duo of tomato and basil is as winning as ever in this crowd-pleasing tomato soup. To achieve the rich, creamy texture, add either Gruyere or Emmentaler cheese.
Tomato-Tortellini Soup
This simple soup recipe contains just four ingredients, so it’s the perfect tomato soup to make when you only have 15 minutes to spare. Combined with tender tortellini, the creamy texture is irresistible.
Mexican Meatball Stew
In just 10 minutes, you can toss together the ingredients for this meaty tomato soup, then let the slow cooker do the rest of the work. You’ll love the way the turkey meatballs simmer to perfection in the Mexican-style stewed tomatoes.
Tomato-Garlic Soup with Fennel
Need a flavorful side-dish soup? Look no further: Our easy and delicious tomato soup is packed with the mouthwatering taste of fennel and garlic.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Shrimp and Queso Fresco
Roasted tomatoes, poblano chile peppers, and frozen shrimp star in a spicy Cajun-inspired recipe. Topped with cheese and cilantro, our twist on traditional tomato soup is sure to impress.
Shiitake Mushroom-Tomato Bisque
If you love mushrooms, why not let them take center stage in your next homemade soup? Our creamy tomato bisque recipe is chock-full of mushrooms, celery, and herbs.
Goulash
Steak and potatoes taste even better in this tomato stew. Use Hungarian paprika for an authentic touch.
Winter Minestrone with Farro
Combine whole grain farro with diced tomatoes, beans, and veggies for a chunky winter soup recipe that will have everyone coming back for seconds.