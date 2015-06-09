Italian Soup Party
Fun-to-make food meets easy elegance in this Italian-style
get-together. Assign guests ingredients to bring for our Supreme Pizza Soup recipe, and you provide the cookware (plus drinks, appetizers, and dessert).
The soup recipe is the main event of the party, but it's always wise to have appetizers at the ready and offer a sweet dessert to finish the meal. Round out the menu with these Italian recipes.
Ingredient Reminder Cards
Use these convenient ingredient cards to help guests remember the items they're assigned to bring.
Party Planning Schedule
- 2-3 weeks in advance: Invite guests and assign everyone an ingredient to bring for the soup.
- 1 week in advance: Buy wine and other items with long shelf lives. Gather serving utensils, glassware, napkins, and plates. Confirm the guest list.
- 1-2 days in advance: Make sure all tableware is ready to be used. Buy remaining perishable ingredients not assigned to a guest, and prepare a granita dessert.
- Day of the party: Chill beverages early in the morning and prepare appetziers.
