Transform Your Favorite Comfort Foods into Irresistible Soup Recipes

Score big points with the family by turning your favorite game-day appetizer into a delicious soup. There's no fake cheese here, either. The nacho soup base starts with a homemade roux before adding milk and two types of cheese.

Test Kitchen Tip: Use a box grater ($20, OXO) to shred your own cheese. The pre-shredded packages are convenient, but they have anti-caking agents that make it harder to melt into your soup.