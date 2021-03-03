Transform Your Favorite Comfort Foods into Irresistible Soup Recipes
Lasagna, burgers, pad Thai. These are just a few of the comfort foods that can bring a lot of joy to the table after a long day. A hearty bowl of soup is often just as satisfying. To get the best of both worlds, we've rounded up our best comfort food soup recipes (or mash-up soups, if you will). Expect to find delicious soup forms of your favorite foods, including cheeseburger soup, fettuccini Alfredo soup, and even egg roll soup.
All-American Cheeseburger Soup
Every spoonful of this cheeseburger soup recipe will remind you of biting into a juicy burger (with fries, too!). The comfort food soup features the makings of a perfect burger: ground beef, potatoes (for the french fry taste), ketchup, mustard, and American cheese. To amp up the diner-menu factor, top with dill pickles and your other favorite burger toppings.
Fettuccine Alfredo Soup
If a giant bowl of creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo is your idea of the perfect meal, just wait until you try this pasta soup. Boneless chicken thighs and pasta combine in a rich soup base that's ready in just over 30 minutes. It's also a one-pot meal, meaning you don't have to dirty a bunch of dishes to get dinner on the table fast.
Beef Stroganoff Soup
Beef stroganoff is a classic meal loved by kids and adults alike. In this comfort soup, we kept all the basic ingredients of the traditional one-pot beef recipe (tender beef sirloin, mushrooms, and egg noodles) but added more liquid to the irresistible savory base. Top your bowl with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of parsley.
Veggie-Pesto Lasagna Soup
When you make noodles for a classic lasagna but end up with a bunch of broken pieces in the bottom of the package, save them for soup! This lasagna soup is filled with veggies such as butternut squash, tomatoes, bell pepper, and spinach. Got time? Make it in your slow cooker.
Mac and Cheese Soup
Macaroni and cheese might be the ultimate comfort food. Now you can also enjoy it in a delicious mash-up soup. The creamy, cheesy soup base gets a rich flavor from cream cheese and shredded cheddar. To make it a complete meal, we added cubed ham and peas to the pot.
Pad Thai Soup
Calling all pad Thai fans! This takeout-inspired recipe turns the Asian noodle dish into a seriously comforting pad Thai soup. We packed in some fresh veggies such as zucchini and bean sprouts to round out the dish. Enjoy your sippable noodle bowl with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.
Red Beans and Rice Soup with Cajun Chicken
Channel Mardi Gras vibes any day of the week with this easy soup recipe. Every bowl has the flavors of traditional red beans and rice. Chicken and andouille sausage turn this into a one-dish dinner you won't forget. If you don't have Cajun seasoning on hand, make your own using our substitution guide.
Egg Roll Soup
There's nothing liking biting into a crunchy egg roll straight from the takeout bag. But if you want to turn those flavors into a meal, look no further than this comforting soup recipe. Ground pork and fresh veggies are accompanied by a sweet and tangy broth seasoned with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce.
Black Bean Nacho Soup
Score big points with the family by turning your favorite game-day appetizer into a delicious soup. There's no fake cheese here, either. The nacho soup base starts with a homemade roux before adding milk and two types of cheese.
Test Kitchen Tip: Use a box grater ($20, OXO) to shred your own cheese. The pre-shredded packages are convenient, but they have anti-caking agents that make it harder to melt into your soup.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup
As delicious as traditional chicken cordon bleu tastes, prepping and stuffing chicken breasts is time-consuming. So when the craving for the fancy entreé strikes, whip up this mash-up soup recipe in under an hour. Add some cheesy goodness to each bowl by topping with extra Gruyère or Swiss cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
The spicy flavor of buffalo wings inspires a lot of new dishes these days (i.e. burgers, rice bowls, etc.), but this unique soup recipe might be the winner. Our top-rated soup recipe utilizes rotisserie chicken to reduce prep time. A blend of Parmesan, bleu cheese, and mozzarella add the perfect blend of tangy-nutty flavor to every bite.
Spaghetti-Lovers Soup
Enjoy a hearty bowl of spaghetti in a new way with our comfort soup recipe. It's got ground beef, noodles, and tomatoes, but we included carrots and celery for extra nutrients. After a day cooking in the slow cooker, you'll happily sip and slurp your way to an empty bowl.
Caramelized Shallot BLT Soup
Bacon lettuce tomato in soup form? Stick with us here. This simple 5-ingredient dinner features the same flavors of the famous BLT sandwich—and it is seriously so good. A bunch of caramelized shallots provide an unbeatable savory-sweet flavor to the soup. Use escarole or arugula to give the mash-up soup a peppery bite.
Cheese Steak Soup
Here's another sandwich worthy of transforming to soup form. Beef flank steak gets nice and tender in a broth filled with onions, peppers, and garlic. Keep the spirit of Philly's top sandwich alive with some toasty provolone-topped bread for dunking.
Cabbage Roll Soup
Want stuffed cabbage rolls but don't have time to roll those little ground beef packages? Good news: This delicious soup will still satisfy the craving almost entirely hands-free. Prep all the ingredients, drop them in your slow cooker, and come back to a delicious comforting bowl of soup after work.
Spinach Artichoke Dip Soup
You could easily justify eating a bowl of spinach artichoke dip as a main dish (I could, at least). Now you can enjoy the flavors of the hot appetizer in a satisfying bowl of soup. It makes a great starter for a meal, but you can easily add shredded chicken to make it dinner.
Supreme Pizza Soup
Turn pizza night into soup night with this incredible soup recipe. Our pizza soup recipe features sausage, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives in a rich tomato base. It's the makings of a perfect supreme pizza slice. Get the full pizza vibe by serving with bread sticks or homemade focaccia to replace the crust.
Chicken Pot Pie Stew
Wintry days are automatically better when there's a cozy pot pie in the oven. Experience the same comfort food feelings with our chicken pot pie stew. Frozen vegetables make dinner prep here a breeze. For the crusty topping, cut purchased pie dough into cute leaves or another seasonal shape using mini cookie cutters.
