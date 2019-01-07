How to Make Chicken-Noodle Soup

One of the most comforting foods around, chicken noodle soup hits the spot for an easy-going one-pot supper—or when someone you care for is feeling a bit under the weather. We'll show you how to make homemade chicken noodle soup so you can start skipping the canned stuff (it's so much easier than you think!). We'll also share tips for other chicken noodle soup skills, like how to make chicken broth and how to make homemade noodles, so you can make the best pot of soup you've ever tasted.