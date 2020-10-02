17 Instant Pot Soups, Stews, and Chilis for a Quick Comforting Meal in a Bowl
There's a chill in the air and you're craving a hearty stew or soup to warm you up. With the help of your pressure cooker (or Instant Pot!), you can enjoy a bowl on the fly. Check out some of our favorite Instant pot soup recipes, chili recipes, and stew recipes all made in your handy electric multicooker.
Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
If you've made this popular soup before, you might know authentic gumbo can take hours to make. That's due to letting shellfish, sausage, and veggies meld to nicely develop its signature flavor. This Instant Pot soup recipe quickly infuses those flavors after only 8 minutes under pressure.
Jalapeño Popper Chili
For a twist on classic chili, add cream cheese, bacon, and jalapeños! This is definitely an Instant pot chili recipe that won't disappoint.
Pressure Cooker Ham and Mixed Bean Soup
Talk about cozy. Save this Instant Pot ham and bean soup for those especially frigid days. Serve with a chunk of crusty bread for dipping.
Moroccan Chicken and Cauliflower Stew
We've taken spices popular in North Africa cuisine (think cumin, cinnamon, and ginger) to inspire this delicious Instant Pot stew. The quick chicken recipe is packed with layers of flavor, including apricots, olives, and garlic.
Texas Chuck Roast Chili
Boneless beef chuck roast serves as the meaty base for this pressure cooker chili recipe. The addition of chipotle peppers in adobo add a nice smoky flavor.
Pressure Cooker Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup
Here's an easy vegan-friendly recipe to keep on hand. After your veggies are tender, finish your Instant Pot soup by blending with an immersion blender to get it nice and smooth.
Pressure Cooker Country Lamb Stew
Tender cuts of lamb combined with fresh veggies make a perfectly comforting stew. And knowing it's a quick dinner that only takes 15 minutes to cook in your pressure cooker makes it all the more satisfying.
Fast or Slow White Chicken Chili
Rich and creamy, you'll love how quick this Instant Pot white chicken chili comes together. Top your bowl with sliced radishes or pepitas for added crunch. If you prefer, follow the directions for making this white chili recipe in your slow cooker.
Spanish-Style Beef Stew
Fire-roasted tomatoes, pitted green olives, and a blend of spices make this Spanish-inspired beef stew recipe really special. A hint of orange zest and parsley go in at the end to really give it a burst of brightness.
Pressure Cooker Sweet and Spicy Beef Stew
This Instant Pot beef stew gets double the meat by calling for both beef chuck and ground beef. The sweet and spicy comes from bell peppers, chipotle peppers, and sweet potatoes.
Fast or Slow New England Style Clam Chowder
Yes, you can make clam chowder at home without spending a ton of time in the kitchen. To make it more flavorful, this creamy pressure cooker soup recipe also has bacon (because everything is better with bacon). If you don't want to use canned clams, you can also use shucked fresh clams with their liquid.
Pressure Cooker Smoky Cassoulet
A cassoulet is a hearty dish containing pork and white beans made popular in Southern France. It's usually slow-cooked for several hours, but our inspired take on only takes minutes in your trusty pressure cooker.
Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Soup
Grab some fresh green beans, potatoes, and carrots for this delicious Instant Pot vegetable soup recipe. If you've got a lot of leftovers, this would be a good recipe to freeze so you'll have a quick meal on hand for busy weeknights.
Fast or Slow Seafood Cioppino
Pronounced like "cho-pee-no," this is an Italian-American dish that originated on the West Coast. It's a brothy seafood stew that's got bold flavors from clam juice and tomato paste. Here we've made a super-speedy Instant Pot version that needs just one minute of cook time under pressure. We recommend enjoying your bowl with a slice of sourdough.
Lamb, Bean, and Sweet Potato Chili
Instead of ground beef, this Instant Pot chili recipe is filled with lamb. It also gets a good dose of vegetables, including sweet potatoes, poblano peppers, tomatoes, and celery. Top your bowl with a dollop of Greek yogurt (or labneh, if you have it) for a creamy finish.
Pork Stew with Gremolata
Searing your pork in a skillet before adding it to your pressure cooker will help the meat develop complex flavor, making your stew even more tender and unforgettable. The gremolata (a simple blend of parsley, lemon peel, and garlic) adds a bright, herbal taste to every bite. Serve with hot cooked orzo or rice to complete your dinner.
Corn and Potato Stew with Cornmeal Dumplings
Need a new plant-based dinner recipe? This one is definitely a keeper! The pressure cooker stew gets a hint of heat from jalapeño peppers. But don't worry, that heat is tamed by the sweet corn and creamy coconut milk that serves as the base. Serve with sliced radishes for a peppery bite.