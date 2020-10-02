Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When the cool weather arrives, there are fewer dishes I enjoy more than a bowl of chili. For most Americans, the staple comfort food is commonly enjoyed with crackers or corn bread (my favorite). That is unless you're from certain areas of the Midwest, where eating chili with cinnamon rolls is the norm. That's right, those fluffy sweet buns topped with frosting are served alongside bowls of chili. Now, I grew up in the Midwest, but this is one pairing I'd never heard of until I stumbled across multiple posts about it in the Instant Pot Community on Facebook. Turns out the unexpected combination became a school cafeteria lunch staple in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and other Midwestern states more than 70 years ago.

The Origin of Eating Chili with Cinnamon Rolls

As reported in the Des Moines Register, Marietta Abarr began working as a school cook in 1944. She became famous for her home-cooked meals, with chili and cinnamon rolls being a favorite. This is just one origin story, as spots in Nebraska, Colorado, and Washington say they have served the same meal in schools dating back to the 1960s. Those cafeteria lunches from their childhood were fondly remembered in adulthood and now chili and cinnamon rolls are a staple meal in homes all over the Midwest.

"In the areas where this has pairing has been a beloved school lunch for generations, it has never gone out of style," says author and historian Darcy Maulsby. "This is certainly true in parts of Iowa, where this magical combination seems to be most prevalent, including my hometown of Lake City, Iowa."

The author, who details the unique food pairing in her book A Culinary History of Iowa ($20, Amazon), notes there are also lifelong Iowans and other Midwesterners that have no idea the chili and cinnamon roll combo exists. So if you're from there and don't know anything about it, you're not alone.

How to Make Chili with Cinnamon Rolls

The type of chili you serve is up to you, but a classic beef chili is a good place to start. As for the cinnamon rolls, there's some debate on which type of sweet roll is best suited for the meal. Maulsby grew up eating her chili with caramel rolls, which she still prefers to this day "because it brings back happy childhood memories." You can find a traditional recipe on her blog. For others, however, an iced cinnamon roll made with mashed potatoes are traditional. Lucky for you, one of our favorite cinnamon roll recipes includes the very same special ingredient.

But Wait, How Do You Eat It?

If this phenomenon is new to you like it is me, I'm sure you have the same question I did: Do you actually eat the cinnamon roll with the chili in the same bite? While some do rip off a piece of the roll and dunk it into their steamy cup of chili, Maulsby says most Iowans eat them separately. She says she just ends up enjoying her roll after finishing, so to her, the cinnamon roll is her dessert.