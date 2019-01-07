Soup & Chili Recipes

Chicken soup recipes, cream soup recipes, slow cooker soups, and potato soup recipes—you'll find them all here! We put together some of our best soup recipes for you to cook your way through, as well as expert advice on more practical matters, such as how to make your own broth. Broth is the foundation for so many soups, and you can make your own at home that's more delicious than broth from a can. We also have pointers to thicken soups and remove fat. If you're looking for a family-favorite dinner recipe, look in our best chicken soup recipes. You'll find recipes for classic chicken noodle soup and chicken tortilla soup, plus fresh new ideas for Mexican-flavor soups and chicken soups with dumplings. For the health-minded cook, there are recipes for healthy soups and chilis, as well as vegetarian soups. And for a no-fuss dinner, add ingredients to the slow cooker before you leave for the day to come home to a warm dinner that's ready when you are.

Most Recent

Shrimp and Hominy Stew

Shrimp and Hominy Stew

Canned hominy versus dried eliminates long prep time taking the about 10-hour effort of reconstituting dried hominy to the 10 seconds or so it takes to open a can.
Read More
Chicken, Escarole, and Orecchiette Soup

Chicken, Escarole, and Orecchiette Soup

Complete with pasta, chicken, and veggies this soup recipe is a warming winter comfort food and an easy way to introduce the family to escarole in a familiar-seeming dish.
Read More
Red Curry-Lime Sweet Potato Soup

Red Curry-Lime Sweet Potato Soup

Got leftover sweet potatoes? Toss them in this spicy curry soup! This warm, cozy fall recipe is a great way to use up some of your Thanksgiving leftovers, since you only need five more ingredients and a few pantry staples to toss it together.
Read More
Copycat Turkey Chili

Copycat Turkey Chili

This chili recipe is inspired by the Panera turkey chili you know and love. The ingredient list looks long, but many of those items are canned things you just open and dump or spices to measure and add. The truly delicious turkey chili recipe is ready to serve in under an hour.
Read More
Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Because pureed soups are too dense to get hot enough all the way through to kill bacteria during processing, this homemade canned soup is stored with chunky veggies. Instead, you'll blend it whenever you're ready to open a can for dinner.
Read More
Butternut Squash-White Bean Soup with Rosemary and Tomatoes

Butternut Squash-White Bean Soup with Rosemary and Tomatoes

Rather than using canned beans, make sure you start with dried beans for this homemade soup recipe. When you're making canned soup, the process of pressure-cooking can turn canned beans to mush, so starting with partially cooked beans will make a better soup.
Read More

More Soup & Chili Recipes

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

This homemade canned soup recipe includes hominy instead of noodles, because it's safe for canning and won't get mushy over time. Still, if you're craving noodles, you can add them fresh whenever you open up a can of this Mexican-inspired soup to serve.
Read More
Mexican Beef Garden Soup

Mexican Beef Garden Soup

Rather than filling your pantry with store-bought soup, stock your shelves with this homemade canned soup recipe! It's filled with tender beef and plenty of veggies, so once you've got a batch canned, it can be a quick and healthy weeknight meal.
Read More
Pulled Pork Skillet Chili

Pulled Pork Skillet Chili

Read More
Beefy No-Bean Chili

Beefy No-Bean Chili

Read More
Paleo Chicken-Vegetable Soup

Paleo Chicken-Vegetable Soup

Read More
Lime Chicken Tortilla Soup

Lime Chicken Tortilla Soup

Read More

Moroccan Red Lentil Soup

Aleppo pepper is a dried ground chile that looks like crushed red pepper but has undertones of cumin and fruit, plus less heat. If you like a mild kick, sprinkle it on almost anything: eggs, roasted veggies, even peanut butter toast.

All Soup & Chili Recipes

Miso-Egg Soup

Miso-Egg Soup

Read More
Curried Sweet Potato Soup

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

Read More
Pozole with Pinto Beans and Queso Fresco

Pozole with Pinto Beans and Queso Fresco

Read More
Whole Poached Chicken with Bonus Stock

Whole Poached Chicken with Bonus Stock

Read More
Sausage, Potato, White Bean, and Kale Soup

Sausage, Potato, White Bean, and Kale Soup

Read More
Cheesy Broccoli and Pea Soup

Cheesy Broccoli and Pea Soup

Read More
Cheesy Beer and Bacon Soup

Cheesy Beer and Bacon Soup

Read More
Tofu-Noodle Bowl with Poached Egg

Tofu-Noodle Bowl with Poached Egg

Read More
How to Make Pho at Home

How to Make Pho at Home

Read More
Roasted Red Pepper Soup in a Jar

Roasted Red Pepper Soup in a Jar

Read More
Pressure Cooker Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup

Pressure Cooker Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup

Read More
Pressure Cooker Sweet and Spicy Beef Stew

Pressure Cooker Sweet and Spicy Beef Stew

Read More
Pressure Cooker Country Lamb Stew

Pressure Cooker Country Lamb Stew

Read More
Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Stew

Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Stew

Read More
Slow Cooker Green Chile Stew

Slow Cooker Green Chile Stew

Read More
Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Read More
Curried Coconut-Pumpkin Soup

Curried Coconut-Pumpkin Soup

Read More
Farro and Beef Stew with Roasted Vegetables

Farro and Beef Stew with Roasted Vegetables

Read More
Butternut Squash-White Bean Soup

Butternut Squash-White Bean Soup

Read More
Pumpkin Soup with Manchego Croutons

Pumpkin Soup with Manchego Croutons

Read More
10 White Chili Recipes to Cozy Up With This Fall

10 White Chili Recipes to Cozy Up With This Fall

Read More
Chicken and Vegetable Green Curry

Chicken and Vegetable Green Curry

Read More
Canned Chile, Corn, and Chicken Chowder.

Canned Chile, Corn, and Chicken Chowder.

Read More
Curried Zucchini Soup

Curried Zucchini Soup

Read More
Striped Bass in Tomato Broth

Striped Bass in Tomato Broth

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com