Soup & Chili Recipes

Shrimp and Hominy Stew
Canned hominy versus dried eliminates long prep time taking the about 10-hour effort of reconstituting dried hominy to the 10 seconds or so it takes to open a can.Read More
Chicken, Escarole, and Orecchiette Soup
Complete with pasta, chicken, and veggies this soup recipe is a warming winter comfort food and an easy way to introduce the family to escarole in a familiar-seeming dish.Read More
Red Curry-Lime Sweet Potato Soup
Got leftover sweet potatoes? Toss them in this spicy curry soup! This warm, cozy fall recipe is a great way to use up some of your Thanksgiving leftovers, since you only need five more ingredients and a few pantry staples to toss it together.Read More
Copycat Turkey Chili
This chili recipe is inspired by the Panera turkey chili you know and love. The ingredient list looks long, but many of those items are canned things you just open and dump or spices to measure and add. The truly delicious turkey chili recipe is ready to serve in under an hour.Read More
Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
Because pureed soups are too dense to get hot enough all the way through to kill bacteria during processing, this homemade canned soup is stored with chunky veggies. Instead, you'll blend it whenever you're ready to open a can for dinner.Read More
Butternut Squash-White Bean Soup with Rosemary and Tomatoes
Rather than using canned beans, make sure you start with dried beans for this homemade soup recipe. When you're making canned soup, the process of pressure-cooking can turn canned beans to mush, so starting with partially cooked beans will make a better soup.Read More