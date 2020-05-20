Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been snacking more while social distancing at home, you're not alone. According to recent a survey of 2,200 adults for the latest edition of Frito-Lay's U.S. Snack Index, 85% of Americans say eating their favorite snack makes them feel normal. And when determining which snacks to enjoy, the primary deciding factors are convenience (86%) and enjoying long-time favorites (83%). Since trips to the grocery store might be less frequent than usual, it's a major bummer when you get to the snack aisle only to find your favorite brand of tortilla chips or white cheddar popcorn is sold out. So whether you're missing a specific product or are looking for new snacks to stock your pantry, here are some online snack delivery services to curb your cravings without leaving your couch.

Snack Delivery Apps for Immediate Hunger Cravings

Similar to food delivery apps such as Postmates or Instacart (which you could totally use to curb your cravings), these apps can be downloaded to order snacks and more. After you order, someone will be driving your snacks right to your door. Both of these are currently offering contact-free delivery as well if you prefer.

Drizly

Drizly is an alcohol delivery service that gets your favorite beverages to your door within an hour of ordering. Because no virtual happy hour is complete without snacks, make sure to check out the delivery app's snack section for a bag of chips, candies, or perhaps a block of cheese to slice up with your wine. The app is currently available to 180 areas around the country and will charge a $5 fee per order.

GoPuff

Did you make homemade guacamole only to realize your bag of tortilla chips is only crumbs? Use snack delivery app goPuff to order a fresh bag. Just like most e-grocery sites, you can order ice cream, beef jerky, and more from your iOS or Android device and have it delivered to your door. No matter what you order, every delivery charges a $1.95 flat fee. You can also order directly from their online site. The categories go beyond snacks, too, so feel free to add some laundry detergent or a frozen pizza to the cart as well. Check the website to see if you are in one of the 170 cities goPuff delivers.

Snack Delivery Services Via Mail

Plan ahead and get a variety of chips, nuts, and more shipped to your door.

Snacks.com

In recent weeks, sales of classic Lay's potato chips increased by 32%. To help meet the demands of consumers, Frito-Lay launched Snacks.com. So if you've got a hankering for Cheetos, Doritos, or Cap'n Crunch cereal (to name just a few of many), all you have to do add them to your virtual cart and have them shipped directly to your door. There are no subscription boxes here, but a $15 minimum purchase is required (free shipping included on all orders), which should be easy to meet with all the classic goodies available.

Love with Food

If you're trying to avoid the "quarantine 15" (aka gaining 15 pounds while spending more time indoors), consider Love with Food. The healthy snack delivery service will ship a monthly assortment of tasty snacks made with only clean ingredients (gluten-free and vegan-friendly options available, too!) directly to your home. Subscription boxes start at $7.99 per month, with free shipping to U.S. and territories. A la carte options are also available in their snack shop. Bonus: the snack delivery company donates at least one meal to a family in need through Feeding America with every purchase.

Nuts.com

If almonds, pecans, and cashews are your go-to snack, you'll love this snack delivery service dedicated to all things nuts. Design your own custom trail mix with more than 150 nuts, dried fruits, snacks, and sweets to choose from. Can't decide what to order? Go for the work from home snack box featuring more than six pounds of goodies for $60. If your store's out of flour, you can also find some pantry and baking essentials onsite. If you are in the contiguous United States, orders over $59 ship free. For orders under $59, shipping options start at $6.99.

Snacknation

With a name like Snacknation, you can just imagine all the treats in store. Available for subscription starting at $35 per month or single-box purchases for $27, you can decide what best fits your budget and preferences. The limited-edition $15 movie snack box with truffle popcorn seems like the perfect accompaniment for a classic flick. Orders over $30 ship for free, with all other orders at a flat rate of $6.99.

Universal Yums

Miss traveling? Enjoy some global snacks so at least your taste buds can go on an adventure. Universal Yums offers a snack subscription service filled with snacks from a different country every month. Prices start at $13.75 per box. Shipping is free if you're within the adjoining 48 states or start at $2 (depends on subscription type) to Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories. If you're not ready to commit, you can also shop customer favorites directly from their online shop. Pick and choose items such as tamarind candy from Indonesia or Italian truffles filled with pop rocks.