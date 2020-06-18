Does ‘Preheating’ Your Microwave for Better Popcorn Actually Work? Here’s What Experts Say

As an avid moviegoer, I've really missed munching on fresh popcorn coated in butter at my local theater over the last few months. So when I heard about a tip on the Aldi bags of popcorn that can make the microwave version better, I immediately ran to my pantry. Sure enough, there's a "popping hint" right on the bag! The tip states to "preheat" a cup of water in the microwave for one minute on high before popping your bag for the best results. How have I never seen this before? The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen and I had to give this a shot.

Image zoom Erin Kunkel

Unfortunately, in the Test Kitchen and my own kitchen, we found little to no difference in the popcorn results in the two methods. In fact, the first bag popped by one of our Test Kitchen pros turned out perfectly without preheating. The second bag made after heating the water produced uneven popping and even a few burnt kernels. Since this trick reportedly works wonders for some, I got insight from an expert. "Based on how microwaves work, 'preheating' the microwave wouldn't be very effective as the microwave heats molecules in the food itself," says Laura Johnson, consumer analyst, research and development at LG Electronics.

Johnson notes that everyone has a preference when popping popcorn. "Some people like it a bit more burnt while others prefer it to be fresh, with kernels half popped," she says. "If the preheating water method enhances your snacking experience, it’s certainly helpful." Johnson also says the biggest factor in a good pop for popcorn is the freshness of the package. Always check the expiration date on what you’re buying (and popping, if you're able to keep it stocked for weeks or months in your pantry without eating it all).

Overall, I enjoy my microwave popcorn best without using this hack. If it works for you, great! I find mine turns out most delicious by simply putting the bag in the microwave (without using the popcorn button) for a few minutes. I stick around and listen until a couple of seconds pass between pops, which is my signal that it's done and won't burn.

What's the Popcorn Button on Your Microwave Do?

There's also the question on the purpose of a popcorn button on your microwave. I mean, most bags say not to use it, so why is it even there? According to GE appliances website, some models' popcorn features use a humidity sensor to determine when the popcorn is nearly done. As the kernels pop, more steam is released, and the microwave calculates the remaining cooking time. For other brands and models, the button is set to the average popping time.