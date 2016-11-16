Surprising Recipes You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker
Sausage, Artichoke, and Sweet Pepper Deep-Dish Pizza
Pizza's got a new shape (and super easy cooking method!). Top our homemade honey crust with your favorites and slow-cook for 3 hours—that's it! One of our favorite slow cooker dinner recipes, this unique pizza recipe is even better than takeout.
Slow-Toasted Granola
Crunchy, toasty granola from your slow cooker? Yep! The secret: Place the lid offset so the steam can vent during cooking to ensure the granola stays crisp. Once it's ready, use this fun slow cooker recipe to top off yogurt, or eat it all on its own as cereal.
Slow Cooker Pecan Pie
Pie is definitely an unusual slow cooker idea, but that doesn't mean it's difficult. In fact, this easy-as-pie recipe calls for just six ingredients to make the filling (and you probably have most of them in your pantry already). Then slice and serve this buttery pecan pie right from your slow cooker.
Homemade Yogurt
You don't need an Instant Pot cooker to make homemade yogurt, and it's much easier than you think! It takes just three ingredients and your slow cooker. Try our variations for Greek yogurt, flavored yogurt, and low-fat yogurt. This unusual slow cooker recipe is a great way to trim down your grocery list!
Eggs in Spicy Cherry Tomato Marinara
Give your frying pan a break—cook eggs in your slow cooker instead! This unique slow cooker recipe features a fresh cherry tomato sauce with a runny egg on top. Serve it as a slow cooker breakfast, or let it cook during the day and enjoy a light dinner instead.
Slow Cooker Salsa Verde
We bet you didn't know canning was included in the many things you can do using your slow cooker. As it turns out, you're a few simple steps away from homemade salsa verde. Roast the veggies first, then slow-cook to spicy perfection. Like it hot? Toss in a few extra serrano peppers.
Slow-Cooked Sourdough Peasant Bread
Baking bread is one of our favorite unique slow cooker recipes because it's so easy (and so tasty). But don't be intimidated! Making this bread is as easy as it gets—simply mix, knead, and slow-cook. Yogurt gives each slice that signature sourdough flavor.
Crunchy Ranch Party Mix
This mix is better than opening a bag—and just as easy! Simply toss seven ingredients into the slow cooker and stir. Add this to your list of autumn slow cooker recipes to try, because it's a great snack for game day and tailgating.
Flavored Dinner Rolls
You know you can bake bread in your slow cooker, but you can also make dinner rolls! When you've already got your main dish figured out (or leftovers on hand), make this unusual slow cooker recipe to serve on the side. These puffy rolls have fresh chives and dill mixed into the dough, so every bite has plenty of flavor.
Peppermint Pretzel Candies
The main work your slow cooker does for this recipe is melting the white chocolate that coats the pretzels (and trust us, it's much easier than melting it on your stove). Mix in pretzels and crushed peppermint candies, and this slow cooker dessert is ready for the holidays. Finish each one with a drizzle of chocolate to make them look even more festive.
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Thanksgiving brunch, anyone? One of our favorite fall slow cooker recipes, making cinnamon rolls in your slow cooker is a great way to free up valuable oven space during the holidays.
Slow Cooker Pickled Beets
Slow cooker recipes and salads may not seem like they go together, but they do! These pickled beets are a winter treat. Simply toss six ingredients into your slow cooker, and you're on your way to one of our favorite winter salads. Combine the beets with leafy greens, sliced pears, Parmesan cheese, and croutons, then drizzle with our pickled beet dressing!
Apple-Spiked Monkey Bread
Slow Cooker Falafel
Fry no more! These crispy patties get their crunch from just 2 tablespoons of oil and your slow cooker. You can start this slow cooker recipe in the morning for a tasty lunch, or get started on it in the afternoon so dinner's ready to go when evening rolls around.
Raspberry Fudgy Brownies
These raspberry brownies cook in canning jars surrounded by water in the slow cooker. The result: extra-fudgy brownies. Simply slice and serve—of course, we'd argue that this unique slow cooker recipe is best with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a few fresh raspberries.
Salted Caramel Fudge
If you've struggled to get stovetop fudge to turn out exactly right, then look to this surprising slow cooker recipe for your fudge fix. White chocolate, cashews, dulce de leche—it doesn't get better (or easier!) than this marbled candy. Top each piece with a generous sprinkle of sea salt.
Crustless Spinach-and-Mushroom Quiche
This recipe proves you don't need the crust! We kept all the delicious parts of quiche—bacon, mushrooms, cheese—with none of the work. Simply toss the ingredients into your slow cooker, and you'll be ready to serve in no time. You could serve this quiche for breakfast or brunch, but it would also fit in with other slow cooker dinner recipes.
Crispy Holiday Treats
These six-ingredient cereal treats are super easy, thanks to your slow cooker. They're a great addition to any holiday cookie plate or dessert table. And since it's a slow cooker dessert recipe, it'll free up your oven for other treats!
Mushroom Risotto with Peas
Skip the stirring and serve restaurant-worthy risotto right from your slow cooker. Adding cheese and butter right before serving gives this risotto dish the creaminess we love. When topped with mushrooms, this recipe could be hearty enough for dinner!
Slow Cooker S'more Cake
Ooey, gooey slow cooker desserts are our favorite unique slow cooker treat. Better than a campfire, this cake is loaded with chocolate, marshmallow, and graham crackers without any of the gooey mess. Simply combine the ingredients in your slow cooker and forget it!