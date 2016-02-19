Mouthwatering Slow Cooker Turkey Recipes for Thanksgiving and More
Maple-Mustard-Sauced Turkey Thighs
How about a 5-ingredient slow cooker turkey recipe that asks you to invest just 20 minutes of prep time but tastes like you worked on it all day? The juicy meat is cooked in sweet maple and tangy mustard to make it far from boring. Stack the turkey on top of a layer of red-skinned potatoes for a hearty side and main dish all in one pot.
Greek Breast of Turkey
Take your slow cooker turkey breast recipe on a trip to the Mediterranean, no passport required. Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon, and garlic make this majorly Mediterranean diet-friendly. A mix of dried herbs (thyme, rosemary, and oregano) accents the turkey with earthy, vibrant flavors.
Pizza Fondue
Slow cooker dips never disappoint, and pizza fondue is no exception. The hearty turkey sausage—although you could also make this a ground turkey slow cooker recipe using ground turkey breast if you prefer—simmers for about three hours in the slow cooker. When it's done, grab a fondue fork, your favorite dippers like bread cubes or veggies, and enjoy!
Buy It: Cuisinart 3½-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker ($60, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Tomatillo-Turkey Chili with Spelt
Tomatillo salsa, also known as salsa verde, gives our slow cooker turkey chili its unique zestiness. Whole grain spelt adds a lovely nutty element. Just before digging in, sprinkle each serving of this slow cooker turkey chili with chopped onion and lime juice for an extra layer of flavor.
Tex-Mex Chipotle Sloppy Joes
Everyone's favorite messy sandwich recipe gets a burst of Southwestern flavor when made with chipotle peppers, sweet corn, and salsa cooked right in. Chopped avocado slices sprinkled on top help balance out the heat in this family-friendly ground turkey slow cooker recipe. Try it tucked inside flour or corn tortillas or toasted hoagie rolls.
Turkey Shepherd's Pie
A cozy comfort food meal can be yours after just 20 minutes of prep (and 3 hours on high). Then you’ll be all set to indulge in a hearty bowl of comfort food with turkey, mashed potatoes, and tons of mixed vegetables. Bonus: The turkey tenderloin slow cooker entrée requires just five ingredients, making it both easy and delicious.
Sesame Turkey
“Roasting” turkey in the slow cooker gives the bird plenty of time to soak up the sesame sauce, ensuring juicy and tender meat. Serve this easy slow cooker turkey breast recipe over rice or lettuce and you've got an easy weeknight dinner. (Leftovers are amazing in a sandwich for lunch the next day, by the way.)
Pizza Stew with Biscuits
Pizza fans will fall head over heels for this delicious slow cooker stew that tastes just like their favorite pie. Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Italian seasoning make this slow cooker turkey recipe taste as good as its pie-style inspiration. We call for mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions, but feel free to toss in whatever pizza recipe toppings you love most or have handy.
Sesame-Ginger Turkey Wraps
Feed a crowd—a dozen diners or so, depending on appetite—with this five-ingredient dinner winner. Sesame-ginger stir-fry sauce, broccoli slaw, and shredded turkey fill these tasty Asian-inspired wraps. Pop the slow cooker turkey legs in the appliance ahead of time, and use purchased coleslaw to pull this quick dinner together in a flash.
Thai Turkey-Pork Meat Loaf with Chili Sauce
Slow cooker turkey meatballs and slow cooker turkey meat loaf are among our favorite hands-off ways to put ground turkey to tasty use. To give this Thai-inspired loaf ample Asian vibes, we call for sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, fresh ginger, and cilantro. (Feel free to skip that last one if you happen to have the gene that makes the fresh herb taste off!)
Spicy Turkey Lasagna
Yes, you heard right: a lasagna recipe made in a slow cooker. Season the ground turkey slow cooker recipe with oregano and crushed red pepper to infuse each ounce with big flavor. Layer your ingredients, walk away for a few hours while it cooks, and before you know it you've got a tasty, lasagna dinner.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach 5-Quart Slow Cooker ($17, Target)
Sloppy Turkey and Veggie Sandwiches
These sloppy turkey-and-veggie sandwiches make a cozy yet nutritious twist on a sloppy joe. The Greek yogurt and goat cheese sauce topping these sandwiches adds protein, which will help these slow cooker turkey meat sandwiches keep you full for hours. Pile the meat mix into a whole grain pita or hamburger bun to complete the healthful meal and crank up the fiber.
New World Chili
A cluster of ingredients make this chili one-of-a-kind: turkey breast tenderloin, dried cranberries, jalapeño pepper, butternut squash, spinach, and more. To complete the classic chili experience, remember to top this turkey tenderloin slow cooker dish with shredded cheese. A side of corn bread is optional but highly recommended!
Barbecue Turkey Wedges
Throw some cooked ground turkey and barbecue sauce in your slow cooker. Let it simmer for a few hours, and then scoop the mixture atop of toasted pita wedges along. Voilà: A tasty slow cooker turkey snack that’s ready to party.
Turkey Orzo with Dried Cherries and Feta Cheese
Running behind on dinner prep? This turkey orzo slow cooks for just 2 hours and can be enjoyed as a meal (between bread) or as a side dish (over greens). The lemon juice, dried cherries, and almonds add a nutty sweetness to this slow cooker turkey breast recipe.