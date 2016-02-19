Simple Slow Cooker Sandwich Recipes
Italian Beef Sandwiches
This is not your mother's pot roast. Bubbled in the slow cooker with peppers, onions, and an easy garlic-cheese mix, it's the new and improved childhood fave.
Sloppy Veggie Sandwiches
Sloppy joes aren't just for meat-lovers. Make these game-day musts vegetarian-friendly with carrots, celery, lentils, and brown rice. Cayenne ends things with a punch.
Spicy Cuban Flank Steak
Zest up your steak sandwich with a squeeze (or three) of fresh lime juice. Homemade pico relish keeps these party pleasers authentically Cuban.
Philly Cheese Pot Roast Sandwiches
Dig in to a hearty, homemade spin on classic Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. American cheese melts atop tender pot roast and pepperoncini peppers for the perfect game-day offering made right in your slow cooker.
BBQ Veggie Joes
Fifteen minutes is all you need to prep these potluck-perfect sandwiches. Set out fun condiments such as tomatoes, icy lettuce, and potato chips, then let guests top away.
How to Make Flavor-Packed Pulled Pork
Searching for the secret to super-tender pulled pork? Watch our simple tips and tricks to learn just how easy it is to make pork in your slow cooker.
Juicy Grape Pulled Pork
Roasted grapes and onions add a sweet twist to pulled pork sandwiches. Sandwich between flaky biscuits for the ultimate soul food.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
Take appetizers to another level with a batch of mini pulled pork sliders made in your slow cooker. When you're ready to party, just add crunchy coleslaw and serve on mini hamburger buns.
Southwestern Shredded Beef Sandwiches
Green chiles, fresh cilantro, and a dash of cumin bring sizzlin' Southwestern flair to these super simple slow cooker sandwiches. A sprinkle of shredded cheese on top melts just slightly for a delicious finish.
Pulled Pork with Strawberry BBQ Sauce
A homemade barbecue sauce starts out sweet with juicy strawberries and finishes spicy thanks to hot pepper sauce, garlic, and a touch of rosemary. Complete our saucy pork sandwiches with soft rolls, and serve with fresh green tomato slices.
Cuban-Style Pork Sliders with Mojo Sauce
You don't have to leave home to experience Cuba's colorful cuisine. Jalapeno peppers, garlic, and spices infuse ground pork with just the right amount of spice, while a creamy cilantro mojo sauce balances out each bite of these easy slow cooker sandwiches. Garnish each slider with a crunchy pickle.
Porter and Roasted Red Pepper Sloppy Joes
Because everything's better with beer: Pour a fizzy bottle of your favorite dark brew into the slow cooker along with all the basics for the best sloppy joes you've never had.
How to Avoid Dry Chicken for Dinner
When it comes to slow-cooking chicken, it's all about the cut. Get the deets here!
Pesto Chicken Sandwiches
Stop the presses! You don't need a panini press to enjoy a delicious bistro-style sandwich. Chicken, veggies, and Italian herbs simmer in your slow cooker while you're at work. Then just layer over basil pesto and ciabatta for a colorful dinner anytime.
Greek Sloppy Joe Pitas
These Mediterranean-inspired pita sandwiches put a fresh, healthier spin on classic sloppy joes. Filled with traditional Greek gyro ingredients, such as ground lamb and garbanzo beans, they're great for a healthy lunch on the go.
Slow-Simmered Pulled Pork Sandwiches
You can't beat a classic! A 10-hour stint in the slow cooker makes these home-style pulled pork sandwiches irresistibly tender. Using homemade barbecue sauce lets you customize the flavors and spice to your taste for a sandwich that's truly all your own.
Cola-Chipotle Pork Tortas
Tortas are traditional Mexican sandwiches made with fresh vegetables, zesty sauces, and different kinds of meat. In this recipe, pork roast simmers with cola and chipotle sauce in your slow cooker. The result is a unique and irresistible blend of sweet and spicy flavors.
Five-Spice Pork Sandwiches
Bold spices such as cinnamon, anise, and fennel team up in this Asian-inspired slow cooker recipe. Apple juice gives the sauce just the right amount of sweetness, and napa cabbage adds irresistible crunch.
Sloppy Turkey and Veggie Sandwiches
Lighten up classic sloppy joes with lean ground turkey breast and plenty of fresh veggies, including sweet peppers and cremini mushrooms. A dollop of tangy goat cheese-yogurt sauce adds extra zip.
Simple French Dip Sandwiches
It's all in the name of this easy slow cooker spin on French dip sandwiches. Tender, slow-simmered pot roast on hoagie buns makes a delicious lunch on cool days, especially when paired with warm au jus for dipping.
Pulled Pork with Root Beer Sauce
Root beer sounds like a strange addition to pulled pork, but trust us: The soda gives these tasty sandwiches their rich color and pleasant sweetness.
Balsamic-Honey Pulled Pork Sliders
Say good-bye to boring barbecue. These mini slow cooker pork sandwiches get their tangy bite from the balsamic vinegar in the homemade sauce.
Italian Sausage Heros
Made with sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, and olives, this zesty filling makes four yummy sandwiches. Because they cook in your slow cooker during the day, you'll have dinner on the table in no time.
Sloppy Chicken Joes
The filling for this crowd-pleaser takes 15 minutes of prep time, then simmers in your slow cooker all day for an ideal supper for a busy weeknight.
Caramelized Onion, Walnut, and Cilantro Chicken Salad
Creamy chicken salad, along with fresh spinach leaves and juicy tomato slices, makes a tasty sandwich when layered on toasted sourdough bread. We love the fresh cilantro, which brings a hint of zip to each sandwich.