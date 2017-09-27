19 Dump Dinner Recipes for Easy Slow Cooker Meals
Slow-Cooked Beef and Veggies
When you're craving a comforting bowl of pot roast but don't want to turn on the oven, look no further than this dump-and-go slow cooker recipe. You can easily prepare the beef and veggies up to three days in advance so the only thing to do is dump the ingredients into the slow cooker before work and let the flavors meld all day.
Slow-Cooked Pork Carnitas
Calling all who follow a low-carb eating plan: While many slow cooker suppers center around starches, such as potatoes, rice, or pasta, this dump dinner recipe relies on tender pork roast and vitamin-rich veggies as the base. Scoop the shredded meat into lettuce wraps, and each serving will only add 8 grams of carbohydrate to your daily tally.
Spicy Spring Picnic Pork
These spicy pulled pork sandwiches can make any day feel like a spring picnic—but we give you permission to serve the slow cooker dump-and-go meal any season. Serve in toasted hamburger buns, rolled into a tortilla for a wrap, or piled on a bed of polenta for a supremely cozy bowl recipe.
Slow Cooker Cajun Mac and Cheese
The next time you want cheesy pasta, bypass the box and try this slow cooker dump dinner. A spoonful of Cajun seasoning, a dash of hot sauce, and some andouille sausage help transport your taste buds to Louisiana. Drop everything in the slow cooker, cook for the afternoon, then finish with enough cheese and milk to reach your desired consistency.
New World Chili
If your favorite comfort food is a hearty bowl of chili, this is the dump dinner recipe for you. Instead of beef and beans, we use turkey with butternut squash, corn, cranberries, and jalapeño peppers for a flavor combination that is going to pleasantly surprise your tastebuds. Sprinkle with cheese and you'll be diving into one delicious bowl.
Maple-Mustard-Sauced Turkey Thighs
You'll have plenty of time to make a side salad while this meat-and-potatoes dump dinner slow-cooks. Prep for this dish is faster than nearly any other recipe on this list. Why? You need to layer only five ingredients (just like in these healthy five-ingredient-or-less dinners!). If you can’t find or don’t love turkey thighs, try the same ratios with chicken thighs instead.
Mexican Meatball Stew
You may not think Mexican flavors and meatballs go together, but one taste of this rich stew will convince you otherwise. To toss together this dump dinner recipe with almost no prep time, start with frozen meatballs and corn. For a fresh topper, sprinkle on fresh oregano and crushed tortilla chips just before serving.
Seafood Cioppino
Say hello to your new favorite seafood meal. This slow cooker dump dinner (which can also cook fast in your pressure cooker) simmers a rich tomato-veggie mixture all day. When you get home from work, drop in your favorite white fish, crab meat, shrimp, and white wine for the last 30 minutes of cook time. Serve with toasty bread for dipping.
Beer Brisket
Pitmasters tend their flames overnight, but you don’t have to touch a thing after you get this dump dinner started. Tender, juicy brisket is a prime candidate for cooking low and slow all day for dinnertime. You can serve slices of meat on rolls for easy sandwiches, but we won't judge if you savor this brisket all on its own.
Italian Pork with Sweet Potatoes
When the smell of this tender pork roast fills your kitchen, you'll have to resist the temptation to take a peek. Look for bags of precut sweet potatoes in your grocery store’s produce department—then you won't have to do any chopping to complete this dump dinner recipe. Or for a yummy fall swap, substitute diced butternut squash for the spuds.
Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo
Zesty Cajun seasoning turns a blend of okra, bell peppers, tomatoes, and black beans into a spicy gumbo-style slow cooker dump meal. To make this vegetarian dinner even heartier, serve over hot cooked rice—and with a piece of buttery corn bread to soak up every last drop.
Lamb Birria with Barley and Dried Plums
Indulge a little tonight. This spicy lamb stew simmers in chicken broth and red wine with a spiced blend of ground ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Just before the slow cooker dump meal hits your table, top each hearty serving with crispy tortilla strips, tomato, and parsley. Use a slow cooker liner to make cleanup a breeze.
Japanese Cabbage Stew
DIY an Asian-style dump dinner with pork, bok choy, red bell peppers, and a blend of spices and seasonings. The cabbage stew takes only a few minutes of prep before it simmers for the day. This is one of the easiest Asian cuisine options to toss together in the morning on your way out the door.
Mango Chicken Tinga
Mango might not seem like your first choice when pairing with chicken, but we promise this is one dump recipe worth trying. The tropical fruit provides the perfect amount of sweetness to contrast with the warm, smoky flavors of fire-roasted tomatoes and chipotle chile pepper. Serve the juicy chicken thighs over a bed of hot cooked rice for an unforgettable meal.
Beer-Braised Beef Short Ribs
There's no fuss involved with prepping these juicy dump dinner ribs: Just place them in your slow cooker and top with beef broth, dark beer, onions, and a few spices. Serve with mashed potatoes or a slice of toast to sop up extra juice.
French Chicken Stew
This French-theme dump dinner recipe has a long ingredient list, but there's no time-consuming prep when you add everything to your slow cooker. The combination of chicken, veggies, and spices develops rich flavors in this stew while it simmers throughout the day.
Saucy Ravioli with Meatballs
Slow cooker dump recipes don’t get easier than this. Stack spaghetti sauce, ravioli, meatballs, and mozzarella cheese, then let the handy small appliance take over. Almost like magic, this hearty Italian dinner is ready to serve in just a few hours.
Spicy Chipotle Chicken Lentil Stew
What makes this chicken stew so spicy? Chipotle peppers and a few pinches of chili powder add its namesake heat. Don’t fret if you’re not so much into spice: A few slices of avocado on top cool down the finished dump chicken slow cooker recipe.
Quinoa with Sausage and Peppers
Looking for more ways to add quinoa to your meal plan? It doesn't get much easier than this dump-and-go slow cooker recipe. Cooked alongside chicken sausage and bell peppers, this dinner is a super easy (and delicious) way to introduce the protein-packed grain to your dinner.