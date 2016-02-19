These Slow Cooker Potluck Recipes Will Be the Talk of the Party
Fast or Slow Jalapeño Popper Chili
Just spicy enough and featuring a mash-up of flavors from jalapeño poppers, tacos, and chili, this slow cooker potluck main dish tastes incredible with either ground turkey or ground beef. Snag a big bag of tortilla chips at the store for scooping and this entrée will win the day.
Gluten-Free Tex-Mex Cheese Dip
Think of this slow cooker potluck side or appetizer as queso’s grown-up sibling. Spiked with black beans, corn, and peppers, the creamy dip packs a lot of flavor in each bite—along with plenty of hearty texture. Try it over fries or chips, or as a sauce for grilled steak or chicken.
Sweet and Spicy Bourbon Pulled Pork
Choose your own soda adventure with this slow cooker potluck recipe. That’s right: Along with a bottle of spicy barbecue sauce and a couple splashes of bourbon, the simmering blend for this succulent pork sandwich filling includes a cup of cola, Dr Pepper, or root beer. We promise it’s not too sweet and is not as crazy as it sounds. Each bite is well-balanced and dripping in saucy, caramelized onion goodness.
Garbanzo Bean-Veggie Pitas with Creamy Avocado Dressing
It’s always thoughtful to offer a wide variety of options that hit various dietary needs and preferences, including dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian picks. This potluck main dish slow cooker recipe will win over even the most carnivorous members on your guest list, thanks to its vibrant Mediterranean elements (fresh basil, chives, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, and Greek yogurt). All those fresh ingredients join the party after the garlicky beans simmer to tender, pita-ready perfection in the slow cooker.
S’more Cake
Potluck desserts can go beyond cookies and bars. This mouthwatering s'more cake is super rich and a bit messy, yet shockingly easy, thanks to boxed cake mix and a jar of marshmallow creme. Be sure to pack extra napkins to pair with this, one of our best slow cooker potluck recipes for kids—and kids at heart!
Sweet-and-Hot Nuts
Set out little cups of these for snacking or add them to a charcuterie board or salad; this slow cooker potluck recipe is remarkably versatile. The zesty mix owes its flavor to a blend of sugar, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and cayenne pepper. These next-level nuts are easier to eat when they're crispy and cool, so allow them to stand for at least an hour before the gathering begins.
Low-Country Shrimp Boil
Don’t fuss with a big pot on the stove. Try this low-stress (and low-mess) slow cooker recipe for a crowd next time you’re craving a shrimp boil! Andouille sausage, shrimp, corn, and potatoes stew together in chicken broth for 4 to 9 hours—depending on high or low temp—as you polish off party prep. Offer it up with extra hot sauce and cocktail sauce on the side, and don’t forget a big spoon to dish the delectable cooking liquid atop each serving.
Sweet-Sour Meatballs
Mini meatballs are a potluck classic. But this isn’t your usual furniture store cafeteria recipe; our sweet and sour version gets its flavor from apple jelly, spicy brown mustard, whiskey, and Worcestershire sauce. The slow cooker recipe for a crowd yields 36 meatballs, which is plenty for a small- to medium-size gathering, but you may want to double it if you're expecting a large crew.
Dark Chocolate Fondue with Fruit Kabobs
Why buy a bakery treat when it’s so easy to DIY a slow cooker sweet for a crowd with just 20 minutes of hands-on time? This easy fondue sauce calls for only three ingredients: whipped dessert topping, dark chocolate pieces, and hot strong coffee. Simply pair with fruit for dunking and prepare for rave reviews.
Italian Beef Sandwiches
Transport everyone’s taste buds to Chicago for the entrée course with this slow cooker potluck main dish. It’s remarkably easy, as prep for these tomato-and-beef slow cooker sandwiches is only 20 minutes. Since the best part of Italian beef sandwiches is the juice, bring a ladle so diners can pour on extra tomatoey goodness before diving into their subs.
Hazelnut Haystacks
No slow cooker potluck meal is complete without dessert, and this six-ingredient treat works beautifully as a kid-friendly final course or as a food gift for the host. The “hay” is made with chow mein noodles, chopped hazelnuts, and pretzel sticks. The “mud,” if you will, is an irresistible mixture of slow cooker melted chocolate and Nutella. Even though this makes a whopping 54 bites, we recommend mixing up a double batch—they’ll go fast!
Meatball Sliders
When you want to impress—but are pressed for time—this is one of the best slow cooker potluck recipes to bring. The satisfying sandwiches start with purchased meatballs, so prep time is only 10 minutes. Assemble them in advance or set out the sliced roma tomatoes and provolone cheese so guests can construct their own.
Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Spuds are one of the most crowd-pleasing and customizable slow cooker potluck sides. These creamy, garlicky mashed potatoes are a cinch to whip up, thanks to your slow cooker. Pack them with a serving spoon and a “toppings bar,” if desired, for a tasty and interactive experience. Think chopped cooked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, shredded cheese, sour cream, basil pesto, diced green onions, chopped chives, and any other garnishes you enjoy.
Peaches and Berries Cake
This firm but moist cake is darker in color (and more complex-tasting) because of the addition of nutmeg and ginger in the batter. The peaches and berries on top taste delicious at any temp, which makes the cake perfect for a potluck—no need to keep it hot or cold. What will you want to keep on ice though? Plenty of vanilla ice cream to wrap up your slow cooker potluck meal with slices of this served à la mode.
Crunchy Ranch Party Mix
Party mix is easy to make, easy to tote, and even easier to eat! There are few slow cooker potluck recipes that can top this one’s crowd-pleasing qualities, if you ask us. This slow cooker party mix has cereal, chow mein noodles, and nuts—all coated in ranch dressing mix and Worcestershire sauce.
Zesty Fajita Bites
Fajita seasoning and brown mustard add some kick to the potluck menu. Simply simmer the chicken thigh filling in the slow cooker, then shred the meat and roll it and crisp bell peppers and green onions inside flour tortillas. Pair this slow cooker potluck recipe with a few kinds of salsa for potluck goers to choose from.
Pizza Fondue
This easy fondue brings pizza to the potluck in a whole new way. Plus, turkey sausage and tons of vegetables make this one of the best slow cooker potluck recipes if you’re seeking something low in fat and calories yet heavy in flavor. Just add a side of veggie dippers and bread cubes (plus fondue forks) for dipping!
