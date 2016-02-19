This firm but moist cake is darker in color (and more complex-tasting) because of the addition of nutmeg and ginger in the batter. The peaches and berries on top taste delicious at any temp, which makes the cake perfect for a potluck—no need to keep it hot or cold. What will you want to keep on ice though? Plenty of vanilla ice cream to wrap up your slow cooker potluck meal with slices of this served à la mode.