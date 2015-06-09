Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes
Orange Chicken Salad with Feta Crumbles
Pair slow cooker chicken with a fresh Greek salad for a healthy dinner recipe that's equal parts filling and figure-friendly.
Slow-Cooked Moroccan Chicken
Combine all the ingredients for this healthy chicken recipe in your slow cooker before you go to work, and come home to a kitchen filled with a welcoming spicy aroma. Fiber-packed dried plums add a hint of sweetness.
New Potato Chicken Soup
Instead of carb-heavy croutons, this slow cooker chicken soup recipe is adorned with caramelized shallots.
Slow Cooker Coq au Vin
Coq au vin, the traditional French meal made with wine-braised chicken and mushrooms, can be both quick and healthy with a few ingredient upgrades and the utilization of a slow cooker. Use a beefy onion soup mix to flavor the protein. Once cooked, pile the chicken onto a small scoop of garlic mashed potatoes for a healthy slow cooker chicken recipe with 42 grams of protein.
Tomatillo Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Three Cs—cilantro, cumin, and chile pepper—make the tomatillo-garlic sauce in this Mexican dinner a total masterpiece.
Zesty Fajita Bites
Spicy brown mustard and fajita seasoning crank up the flavor of the chicken that's hiding inside these pretty pinwheel appetizers.
Tomatillo Chicken Soup
If your favorite jar of salsa came to life in soup form, it would taste like this. Poach the chicken breasts right in this slow cooker soup, then just shred, top with sour cream, and grab a spoon.
Chicken and Rice with Mole
Cocoa powder and chicken? Oh yes, it's possible—and tastes amazing—in this zesty twist on chicken and tomatoes.
Mango Chicken Tinga
Juicy cubes of fresh mango balance the fire-roasted chipotle sauce that flavors this Mexican slow cooker dish. Served with shredded chicken and warm broth on a bed of rice, the 300-calorie slow cooker dinner recipe is sure to become a family favorite.
Mango Habanero Pulled Chicken Bites
This shredded chicken appetizer recipe is like your shy best friend. Both take a bit to warm up, but once they do, expect an equal mix of sweet, spicy, and saucy.
Pesto Chicken Sandwiches
A little bit of mayo goes a long way when it's spiked with pesto. Slather ciabatta with this spread, layer on slow-cooked chicken and vegetables, and you'll have a sandwich that leaves the cold cut version in the dust.
Creamy Chicken-Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup is a time-tested comfort food favorite. This 170-calorie slow cooker version of the classic soup takes just 25 minutes of prep and features reduced-fat cream cheese for a creamy homemade broth.
Cuban Arroz Con Pollo
Brown rice and cups of vegetables make this tender chicken dinner a nutrition ace. Each heaping serving is less than 300 calories and 8 grams of fat!
Chinese Chicken Salad
Warm and tender chicken, crisp leafy greens, and crunchy cashews -- the tantalizing combination is sure to make this dinner salad a main attraction. No one will ever guess it's part of your healthy meal plan.
Fragrant Garam Masala Chicken Stew with Peas and Potatoes
Garam masala, a savory blend of spices made popular by Asian cuisine, brings bold flavor to this slow cooker stew, while chicken, potatoes, and peas add to its heartiness. For a creamier consistency, add a spoonful of fat-free yogurt.
Thyme-Garlic Chicken Breasts
Slow-simmered chicken infused with savory herbs and tenderized with orange juice brings life to simple fresh greens. Go Greek by adding juicy fresh tomatoes, tangy olives, and creamy feta cheese.
Flavorful Slow Cooker Chicken
Combining chicken and your slow cooker for dinner tonight? Perfection! Pick the right cut of meat to ensure you get the fullest flavor during this low and slow cooking technique.
Herbed Chicken and Mushrooms
Transform chicken legs and thighs into a mouthwatering dinner entree with this comforting slow cooker recipe. Fresh mushrooms, carrots, onion, and tomatoes top a bed of fettuccine in this protein-packed chicken slow cooker meal. Add more fiber by choosing whole wheat pasta instead of white.
Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Stew
A dash of curry powder, cayenne pepper, and ground ginger transforms ordinary chicken into a savory Indian dinner. Combine the spices with chicken thighs, garbanzo beans, and tomato in your slow cooker; once cooked, stir in a handful of fresh green spinach and a squeeze of lime juice for a 300-calorie dinner that is bursting with flavor.
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce wraps are often found in restaurants as an appetizer, but you can easily turn them into a home-cooked, hands-on meal. This healthy slow cooker chicken recipe offers bold flavors and crunchy vegetables wrapped in a no-carb lettuce leaf.
Cacciatore-Style Chicken
This chicken cacciatore recipe features all the best parts of the traditional Italian version: tomatoes, wine, mushrooms, onions, and herbs. And at just 345 calories per serving, it's a family-friendly dinner recipe you can indulge in guilt-free.
Chicken Cassoulet-Style Soup
This five-ingredient slow cooker recipe is a delicious alternative to your usual game-day chili. Filled with hearty chunks of smoked turkey sausage and chicken, the low-fat slow cooker version features a red wine pasta sauce broth and cannellini beans.
Greek Chicken with Cucumber Salad
This low-calorie, low-fat slow cooker recipe is both fresh and effortless, thanks to light ingredients like cucumber, mint, and lemon-marinated chicken. To lend creaminess to the dish without adding fat, top with fat-free Greek yogurt.
Spicy Chipotle Chicken Lentil Stew
Diced green chiles and chipotle peppers smothered in a smoky adobo sauce add heat to this healthy stew. With hearty pieces of chicken breast and an array of succulent vegetables, it's hard to believe the chunky slow cooker soup is just 236 calories.
Cuban Chicken
Add spicy Cuban flavor to shredded chicken by mixing it with green sweet pepper, jalapeno pepper, corn, tomatoes, and green olives. Top a bed of warm brown rice with the blend and serve with warm tortillas. Not only is the slow cooker chicken recipe low in fat, but it also packs 28 grams of protein.
Italian Braised Chicken with Fennel and Cannellini
Cannellini beans and fresh-cut fennel add nutritional fiber to this healthy slow cooker chicken recipe. Diced tomatoes, yellow sweet pepper, and onion form the tasty sauce that blankets the tender chicken drumsticks.
Red Bean, Chicken, and Sweet Potato Stew
Vitamin-rich sweet potatoes and creamy peanut butter complement the spicy Cajun seasoning that flavors this chicken and red bean stew. This reader-favorite slow cooker recipe is loaded with protein and requires just 20 minutes of prep.