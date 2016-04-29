25 Fall Slow Cooker Recipes Perfect for Chilly Nights
Old-Fashioned Beef Stew
There are few meals as comforting as a hearty bowl of beef stew. This easy fall slow cooker recipe only requires five ingredients (plus water) and comes together in minutes. All you've got to do is patiently wait while the beef, potatoes, and carrots stew to tender perfection.
Pumpkin, Chickpea, and Red Lentil Stew
Say hello to autumn with this savory pumpkin stew. A fresh pie pumpkin (or winter squash) and red lentils combine for a fall slow cooker recipe that vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will enjoy. Top your bowl with some peanuts for a crunchy finish.
Caramel-Pear Pudding Cake
Cake in a slow cooker? Yes, please! Warm cinnamon flavors the sweet caramel and dried pears (or apples) in this fall slow cooker dessert recipe. It's important to note our Test Kitchen doesn't recommend inverting this pudding cake onto another dish to serve from as it's got a lot of delicious sauce lining the pan.
Loaded Creamed Corn with Tomato and Bacon
This isn't your typical creamed corn. Two types of cheese, tomato, and bacon take the classic holiday side to the next level. But thanks to your slow cooker, 16-serving dish requires minimal effort.
Beef and Carrot Ragu
A handful of carrots and tomatoes slow-cook with tender beef short ribs all day for a mouthwatering fall dinner recipe. Make sure to use the red wine in this slow cooker recipe so you can really develop some rich flavor in the classic Italian-inspired sauce.
Lamb Meatball Stew
Sure, there are lots of recipes for slow cooker stew out there, but just one look at this lamb stew makes it clear it was made for fall. Pomegranate seeds and Swiss chard add beautiful color—and great flavor—to this slow cooker dinner recipe.
Lentil Soup with Beef and Red Pepper
This two-step fall slow cooker soup recipe is a dump dinner perfect for busy weeknights. Add the veggies, spices, and steak, and let your slow cooker work its magic. Try freezing leftover soup so you'll have another meal ready at a moment's notice.
Fire-Roasted Tomato and Italian Sausage Grinders
Dish out the hearty flavors your family craves when cold weather sets in. Start this fall slow cooker dinner recipe in the morning, and stuff the sandwiches just before supper. (And broiling a little provolone over the top is always a good idea.) Save the leftover sauce for dipping.
Fast or Slow White Chicken Chili
This white chicken chili combines cannellini beans, corn, and fresh poblano chiles into a bowl of goodness. If you're in a crunch for time and didn't have time to get the ingredients into the slow cooker before work, you can quickly make this fall chicken recipe with only 12 minutes in your trusty pressure cooker.
Chipotle Butternut Squash with Crunchy Topper
Butternut squash dominates fall when combined with cranberries, apples, and orange liqueur. A crunchy skillet topper of pumpkin seeds and bacon finishes off the chipotle-brown-sugar slow cooker side dish.
Philippine Chicken Adobo with Smashed Sweet Potatoes
Instead of serving with the usual bed of rice (though you can still have that, too!), we've paired this traditional Filipino recipe with sweet potatoes for a touch of fall. The creamy sweet potatoes and pungent onion sauce make this easy slow cooker meal an autumn feast to remember.
Zesty Bean Posole
A traditional soup made popular in Mexico, this posole recipe is a perfect fall slow cooker meal. Instead of the usual meat and hominy combo, we've paired the puffed corn with red beans. Substitute the chicken broth for vegetable broth and you've got a vegetarian-friendly dinner on your table.
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin-Blueberry Bread
It's hardly fall without a buttered slice of homemade pumpkin bread. We dressed up this slow cooker recipe with juicy blueberries and a crunchy pecan topping to make it deluxe enough for brunch, or dessert, but will also understand if you eat it as a mid-day snack.
Game-Day Chili
Everyone knows chili is great football-weather food. Here, chopped plums and dark chocolate take rich chili beyond the tailgate into gourmet food territory. Subtle hints of sweetness mingle with spicy red pepper and smoky paprika for a fired-up flavor you'll love whether you're a football fan or not.
Five-Spice Pork Sandwiches
Bring a taste of autumn to delicious slow cooker pulled pork sandwiches seasoned with five-spice powder, which is often used in Chinese cuisine. Use purchased five-spice powder or make your own blend using our recipe, which features cinnamon, anise, and cloves.
Fragrant Garam Masala Chicken Stew with Peas and Potatoes
Need a slow cooker meal packed with seasonal flavors and some ethnic flair? This warm-spiced stew fills the bill. The garam masala and ginger coats the chicken in this hearty slow-cooker stew that makes even the most blustery days cozier.
Pasta with Eggplant Sauce
Brimming with hot Italian sausage and sweet, tender eggplant, this easy slow cooker recipe simmers gently for hours while you're away. Ladle sauce over cooked pasta for a fragrant, flavor-packed "welcome home." Serve with a glass of red wine and you'll be set for a cozy night in.
Maple-Mustard-Sauced Turkey Thighs
Savor an early taste of Thanksgiving with these sweet, tangy, and savory turkey thighs made in the slow cooker with ease. Bonus: New potatoes layered at the bottom of the slow cooker soak up flavor for an instant, fuss-free side.
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Made right in your slow cooker, this fall bread recipe produces perfectly fluffy sweet rolls. If pumpkin spice lattes are your go-to drink once fall hits, you'll definitely love the latte variation of these pumpkin cinnamon rolls, which includes an espresso-flavored drizzle instead of the cream cheese icing.
Apple-Buttered Sweet Potatoes
Tart Granny Smith apples and sweet potatoes combine for a dish that screams fall. Bathed in a decadent sauce of apple butter (make your own!), whipping cream, and pumpkin pie spice, this fall slow cooker recipe is a medley of cozy autumn flavors.
Vegetarian Gumbo
All you need to do for this easy fall slow cooker vegetarian recipe is dump some canned veggies, beans, and frozen okra into your pot. A few hours later, you've got a delicious meatless gumbo ready for eating. Serve with hot cooked rice to round out your fall meal.
Sweet-and-Hot Nuts
The aroma that comes from making spiced nuts alone is enough to want to make this fall slow-cooker recipe every year. Make a big batch of this slow cooker appetizer to keep on hand for game nights or when you need a quick snack during a busy workday.
Mediterranean Meat Loaf
Sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese give this mouthwatering meat loaf makeover extra bursts of flavor. It's a healthy slow cooker meal perfect for those fall days you'd rather be enjoying with family rather than in the kitchen.
Hot German-Style Potato Salad
If Oktoberfest leaves you craving this tangy-sweet German classic, we hope you'll remember two things: 1) This slow cooker version is saucy, filling, and wonderfully hands-off. 2) Slow cookers have a high setting if you just can't wait. It's the perfect fall slow cooker side for when the weather's too cool for chilled potato salad.
Pork Roast and Harvest Vegetables
For a perfect slow cooker roast, it’s all about the sauce. Our rustic fall take on pork roast features a sweet and savory broth of apple juice and beef bouillon. A bounty of harvest vegetables complete this healthy slow cooker recipe.