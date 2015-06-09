Savory Slow Cooker Pot Roast Recipes Perfect for a Cozy Family Dinner
Italian Pot Roast with Penne
Slow-cooked beef and vegetables get a hint of anise flavor from fennel and a taste of Italy from tomato-basil pasta sauce (if you want a truly easy slow cooker pot roast recipe, this one uses jarred pasta sauce to speed up the prep). Serve this Mediterranean pot roast recipe over pasta for an extra hearty meal.
Balsamic Beef Roast with Polenta
Instead of potatoes, bulk up this ultimate slow cooker pot roast by serving polenta on the side. Cooked in a rich tomato and balsamic vinegar sauce, this roast is the best comfort food for a cool fall or winter night. Add a few shavings of Parmesan cheese on top for extra decadence.
Slow-Cooked Beef and Vegetables for Two
Want to make an easy slow cooker pot roast as a cozy dinner for two? Use a small, 2-quart slow cooker to make an 8-ounce roast that’s great for an intimate meal. Cook alongside carrots and cabbage for a healthy, hearty veggie side.
Mexican-Style Pot Roast Sandwiches
Cook up this pork pot roast slow cooker recipe when you’re craving a little more spice with dinner. This dish won’t light your mouth on fire, but it does deliver on flavor thanks to cilantro, oregano, cumin, and red onions. After cooking, shred the meat and serve on buns with extra sliced red onion and a squeeze of lime juice.
Pot Roast Paprikash
Hungarian paprikash meets beef roast in this easy slow cooker pot roast recipe. Season the meat with both paprika and smoked paprika, then slow cook in tomatoes and beef broth. Once it’s finished cooking, serve over noodles to help soak up every last drop of sauce.
Italian Pork with Sweet Potatoes
To mix up a classic recipe, use a different slow cooker pot roast seasoning blend than you normally reach for. A fennel-seed rub gives this pork pot roast a slightly crunchy, sweet taste that complements the warm flavors of the cooked sweet potato side dish. If you want to include something green on your plate, serve steamed broccoli or green beans on the side.
Slow Cooker Pot Roast Stew
Squash, quince, and onions join a wine-marinated slow cooker pot roast for a unique spin on beef stew. If you don't have quince, cooking apples will work, too. Serve this simple slow cooker pot roast over couscous to make each bite even more comforting.
Red Wine and Caramelized Onion Pot Roast
When you’re craving a traditional Sunday dinner, this is easily the best slow cooker pot roast recipe you’ll find. The beef chuck roast simmers alongside new potatoes, carrots, rutabaga, and celery until it’s melt-in-your-mouth tender. Spoon the red wine and tomato sauce straight from the slow cooker over the meat for serving.
Espresso-Braised Beef
Classic slow cooker pot roast with potatoes and carrots gets a bit of an upgrade in this easy recipe. A unique pot roast seasoning of espresso powder, brown sugar, and red wine takes the ordinary to extraordinary in this hearty dinner. Ladle over fluffy sweet potatoes for a warm, filling meal that's ready when you are.
Philly Cheese Pot Roast Sandwiches
Transform your dinner roast into a tasty pot roast sandwich. Make a simple slow cooker pot roast seasoned with dried herbs and Worcestershire sauce, then send it on a trip to Philly. Your family will love this slow cooker adaptation of the classic Philadelphia sandwich—served on a hoagie bun with cheese, of course.
Burgundy Beef Stew
Cozy up to a low-and-slow meal that takes pot roast to new heights with ingredients including Burgundy wine and smoky bacon. This slow cooker pot roast stew cooks alongside crispy carrots and green beans, so a serving of veggies is mixed right in.
German-Style Beef Roast
Dill pickles, German-style mustard, and homemade gravy set this slow cooker pot roast recipe apart from the rest. When you add red wine to the mix, it might sound like an odd combination, but the result is a truly delicious slow cooker beef pot roast. For a more authentic German meal, serve over hot cooked spaetzle.
Chunky Pot Roast-Portobello Soup
Make beef roast even heartier by turning it into a soup with meaty portobello mushrooms. The meat cooks first in red wine and beef broth, then stir the mushrooms in for the last half hour so they don’t get mushy. The result is a slow cooker pot roast with vegetables and a yummy broth that’s worth slowly savoring.
Fireside Beef Stew with Squash
When you’re craving cold-weather comfort food, turn to this slow cooker pot roast made with fall ingredients. Butternut squash adds nutty flavor to this warming pot roast stew. It simmers all day for a slow-cooked dinner that's great to curl up with in front of your fireplace.
Pot Roast with Fruit and Chipotle Sauce
Calling for only 15 minutes of prep, this six-ingredient pot roast slow cooker recipe is a cinch. It gets its sweet and spicy flavor from dried mixed fruit and chipotle peppers. Spoon extra sauce over the meat and add a few sprigs of cilantro to make a truly irresistible meal.
BBQ Beef Roast with Corn and Pepper Couscous
Get your barbecue fix year-round with a simple slow cooker pot roast recipe. It has a south-of-the-border twist with a dash of chili powder and cumin for a hint of spice. Dish it up over corn and pepper couscous and serve with lime wedges to heighten the Tex-Mex flavors.
Make-It-Mine Fork-Tender Pot Roast
There are enough combinations to change up this beef pot roast slow cooker recipe every time you make it. Swap celery for fennel or kale, carrots for squash or beets, or onions for leeks or shallots. Even the sauce can be anything you want, including red wine, apple juice, or cranberry juice. Get creative with your favorite flavors for a one-of-a-kind meal.