Number of Ingredients: Five

Yes you can dig into a saucy rack of ribs on a weeknight! This easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe calls for 15 minutes of prep time prior to your workday, then it cooks for up to 10 hours while you go about your business. When it’s time to roll up your sleeves and devour, just broil for three minutes to get that just-like-slow-smoked-ribs texture.