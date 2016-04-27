5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Recipes That Make Home-Cooked Dinners a Breeze

By Karla Walsh
Updated February 24, 2020
Blaine Moats
Not sure what to serve for dinner tonight? With these easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipes, you're only a handful of items away from a delicious, hearty dinner. Ideas including 5-ingredient slow cooker pot roast, penne, ribs, and wraps. Make these meals the ultimate weeknight wins.
Bean-and-Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

So hearty, no meat. Fill peppers with chili beans, rice, cheese, and tomato sauce, then set your slow cooker for six hours. Voilà! All that's left for this easy slow cooker meal is to prepare your belly for the delicious 300-calorie 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe.

Spicy Spring Picnic Pork

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

A can of soda (yes really!) is the secret addition to this 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe. Its sweetness is a nice counterpoint to the hot and spicy barbecue sauce. Combine them both with savory shoulder roast and caramelized onions, and you have a picnic-perfect meal you can enjoy any day of the year.

Sausage and Bean Jambalaya

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Here's a 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe that's as good straight from the pot as it is reheated the next day. The spice is right thanks to fire-roasted tomatoes, sweet peppers, and smoky kielbasa. This jambalaya needs just four hours on low before the quintessential flavors of New Orleans will be yours to devour.

Five-Spice Chicken Wings

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Don’t just wing it and fall back on purchased fried chicken wings. It sounds surprising, but the plum sauce on these DIY juicy wings imparts a sweetness that contrasts nicely with the five-spice powder you stir in. On game day or every day, this easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe (actually only 4-ingredient!) is a winner.

Beef and Carrot Ragu

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Basil and roma tomatoes are the secret to the fresh Italian flavor in this simple dinner. But the real stars of this easy slow cooker meal are the short ribs that become extra tender as everything simmers together. The 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe tastes remarkably complex if you add the optional splash of red wine to the blend, too.

Sesame-Ginger Turkey Wraps

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Why decide between Asian takeout and classic American entrée when you can have both in one 5-ingredient slow cooker dish? These healthy 200-calorie wrap sandwiches don't require a lot of prep, thanks to shortcut ingredients like purchased shredded veggies. The sesame-ginger sauce lends bold flavor to the turkey, and green onions add a bit of fresh onion flavor.

Cowboy Beef

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Chipotle peppers and chili beans give this 5-ingredient slow cooker pot roast recipe an irresistible Old West makeover, while canned vegetables cut down on prep time. You'd never guess that this satisfying recipe is also healthy, too, coming in at less than 400 calories per serving. 

Mexican Meatball Stew

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Next time you’re in the mood for south-of-the-border fare, think beyond enchiladas and quesadillas. With veggies, black beans, and lean turkey meatballs, this 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe proves easy dinners don't have to be bland or boring. Finish the stew on a fresh note with a sprig of fresh oregano.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Make this Irish classic for St. Patrick's Day or anytime you're in the mood for the irresistible combo of corned beef and cabbage. Carrots, onions, and potatoes round out the stick-to-your-ribs line-up. This easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe simmers to tender perfection in five hours on high or 10 hours on low (so you can start it before you head to the office).

Tangy Molasses Barbecue Ribs

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Yes you can dig into a saucy rack of ribs on a weeknight! This easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe calls for 15 minutes of prep time prior to your workday, then it cooks for up to 10 hours while you go about your business. When it’s time to roll up your sleeves and devour, just broil for three minutes to get that just-like-slow-smoked-ribs texture.

Turkey Shepherd's Pie

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Traditionally made with lamb, shepherd's pie is also delicious when slow-cooked with turkey and frozen vegetables. Start with store-bought refrigerated mashed potatoes and frozen mixed vegetables. That way, the easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe is, well, easy as pie.

Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Easy slow cooker recipes aren't boring! Case in point: With just a few ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time, you can stir up a batch of this bold, Southern-inspired gumbo in your slow cooker. The 5-ingredient slow cooker gumbo is especially delicious (and filling) when served over hot rice.

Easy Shredded Pork Tacos

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Skip the purchased seasoning mix and simmer your way to irresistibly tender pork tacos with this less-than-5-ingredient slow cooker recipe. Chicken broth and enchilada sauce add bold Mexican-inspired flavor to each bite. Not so fond of pork? Try the same sauce fixings with chicken thighs or breasts.

In-Your-Sleep Chili

Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

This ground beef chili is a breeze to prepare—just brown beef, mix with veggies, then add it to your slow cooker for a filling meal that's ready when you get home. If you have a little ingredient wiggle room in your menu, pair the easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe with a side of buttery cornbread.

Pot Roast with Fruit and Chipotle Sauce

Peter Krumhardt
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

This is no ordinary pot roast recipe. Dried fruit and chipotle peppers give this fork-tender meal an appetizing sweet-spicy punch. After just one bite of the 5-ingredient slow cooker pot roast, it will become one of your go-to simple slow cooker meals.

Simple Peachy Barbecue Chicken

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Think bold, saucy barbecue from your slow cooker is too good to be true? It's real, and the finished product of this 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe is irresistible proof. The barbecue sauce and apricot preserves infuse the chicken with smoky sweetness, and a dash of yellow mustard adds a hint of spice.

Nacho Cheese Chicken Chowder

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Craving comfort food? Cozy flavors and a thick texture make this cheesy chowder a good choice any night of the week. This easy 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe is like queso with a protein boost to keep you satisfied all night.

Taco Chili

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Taco night, done light…on ingredients and prep time that is. You'll adore this 5-ingredient slow cooker recipe because of its 20-minutes of prep time. Your kids will eat it up because it's like having a bowlful of taco filling (optional sour cream and cheese toppers work in more of the kid-favorite ingredients).

