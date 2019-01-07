Slow Cooker Meals

Beef and Broccoli
Flank and bottom round steaks are inexpensive cuts that become deliciously tender in the slow cooker. They're great from a pressure cooker, too!
Five-Spice Apples with Honey
These apples stuffed with spices, fruit and nuts make a warm, tasty treat. Bonus: This slow-cooker recipe will make your home smell amazing.
King Ranch Crunch Chicken Casserole
There are lots of flavors to get excited about in this easy chicken recipe: Zesty salsa verde, gooey cheddar cheese, and crunchy tortilla chips are just the start. Even better, this dump and cook chicken dinner takes barely any prep time.
Lemon Poppy Seed Dump Cake
Craving lemon cake for dessert tonight? Make it easier than ever by stirring together this lemon dump cake recipe. All you have to do is give the ingredients a quick stir, then dump it in your slow cooker and wait to sample the first slice.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Rather than wings, make these delicious buffalo chicken sliders for your gameday crowd! You can make the shredded buffalo chicken in your slow cooker, so it's super easy to make a big batch and keep it warm for a party or tailgate.
Sweet & Spicy Bourbon Pulled Pork
Make sure you save this slow cooker pulled pork recipe, because it's one of the best out there! Spicy barbecue sauce, cola, and a splash of bourbon all work together to make each bite a sweet and spicy explosion of flavor.