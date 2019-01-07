Slow Cooker Meals

What can cut time in the kitchen, make great use of budget-friendly ingredients, and reduce kitchen mess? One appliance: the slow cooker. Make a pot roast dinner for a crowd, infuse a classic recipe with global flavors, or keep a batch of hot cocoa warm for wintry nights. Check out our slew of slow cooker recipes for every meal and occasion.

Most Recent

Beef and Broccoli

Flank and bottom round steaks are inexpensive cuts that become deliciously tender in the slow cooker. They're great from a pressure cooker, too!
Five-Spice Apples with Honey

These apples stuffed with spices, fruit and nuts make a warm, tasty treat. Bonus: This slow-cooker recipe will make your home smell amazing.
King Ranch Crunch Chicken Casserole

There are lots of flavors to get excited about in this easy chicken recipe: Zesty salsa verde, gooey cheddar cheese, and crunchy tortilla chips are just the start. Even better, this dump and cook chicken dinner takes barely any prep time.
Lemon Poppy Seed Dump Cake

Craving lemon cake for dessert tonight? Make it easier than ever by stirring together this lemon dump cake recipe. All you have to do is give the ingredients a quick stir, then dump it in your slow cooker and wait to sample the first slice.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Rather than wings, make these delicious buffalo chicken sliders for your gameday crowd! You can make the shredded buffalo chicken in your slow cooker, so it's super easy to make a big batch and keep it warm for a party or tailgate.
Sweet & Spicy Bourbon Pulled Pork

Make sure you save this slow cooker pulled pork recipe, because it's one of the best out there! Spicy barbecue sauce, cola, and a splash of bourbon all work together to make each bite a sweet and spicy explosion of flavor.
More Slow Cooker Meals

Pressure Cooker Refried Beans

Depending on how quickly you want to serve them, you can make these Mexican refried beans in either your pressure cooker or your slow cooker. Keep them in mind as a tasty side for your next Mexican dinner night!
Chicken Tinga

If you need dinner in a hurry, instead of making these chicken thighs in your slow cooker, pop them in your pressure cooker. Then they'll only need 12 minutes to cook instead of 4 hours!
Potatoes Stuffed with Roasted Veggies

Broccoli-Potato Soup with Curry Powder

Pressure Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Cabbage

Pressure Cooker Ham and Mixed Bean Soup

Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Stew

Chicken thighs, cannellini beans, and smoked sausage all help make this stew super hearty and tasty. Thanks to pressure cooker, it's ready in just an hour!

All Slow Cooker Meals

Pressure Cooker Chicken and Noodles

Mediterranean Chicken and Wheat Berry Salad

Quinoa & Chicken Tabbouleh Bowls

Slow Cooker Recipes Under $3

Pressure Cooker Chocolate-Cherry Bread Pudding

Pressure Cooker Gyro Nachos with Tzatziki

Pressure Cooker Garlicky Spinach and Feta Dip

Beef Lettuce Wraps with Miso-Yogurt Sauce

Chipotle Chicken-Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Five-Spice Ribs with Cabbage Slaw

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Apple-Cherry Dump Cake

Balsamic BBQ Simmer Sauce

Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Hibiscus-Tequila Toddy

Slow Cooker Cajun Mac and Cheese

Barbecue Chicken Macaroni and Cheese

Lamb, Bean, and Sweet Potato Chili

Slow Cooker Beer Bread

Slow Cooker Banana Bread

Flavored Dinner Rolls

Italian Wild Rice and Farro Soup Mix with Wild Mushrooms

19 Dump Dinner Recipes for Easy Slow Cooker Dinners

Spicy Spring Picnic Pork

Salsa Verde Beef Taco Salad

