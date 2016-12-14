Sweet Potato Recipes You Won't Believe You've Never Tried
Sweet Potato Quiche
Roasted sweet potato and red onions blend with bacon, rosemary, and Gruyere cheese to give this quiche a smoky, intense flavor. Perfect for making ahead, or for holiday brunches and potlucks. Get the recipe here.
Maple-Glazed Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
In Maple-Glazed Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, the sweet potato plays a starring role in the entree!
Breakfast Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes aren't just for dinner: Make them for breakfast, too! Breakfast sausage, cheese, and an egg (of course!) make a unique breakfast or brunch idea. Get the recipe here.
Sweet Potato Corn Bread
Baked sweet potatoes are mixed into a traditional corn bread batter and baked up in a cast-iron skillet. Perfect for serving with a bowl of chili or for making a Chicken Enchilada Pie. Get the recipe here.
Parmesan-Garlic Sweet Potato Fries
You won't be be able to get enough of these crave-worthy sweet potato fries covered in a Parmesan and garlic topping! Get the recipe here.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Bisque
Literally whip your sweet potatoes into a sweet, smoky, and spicy cream-based soup with Sweet Potato and Chorizo Bisque. Get the recipe here.
Pulled Pork Sweet Potatoes
This heaping sweet potato is loaded with BBQ pulled pork. It's super easy to make and perfect for entertaining. Get the recipe here.
Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Chorizo
Sweet potatoes can be mashed just like any other. These bad boys are whipped, then folded with smoky chorizo. Get the recipe here.
BBQ Sweet Potato and Chicken Packets
This easy meal can be made on the grill or in the oven -- perfect for camping! Just five ingredients, including sweet potatoes, are needed for this quick and easy meal idea. Get the recipe here.