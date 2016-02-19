Gravies: 10 to Try
Herb Garden
A mixture of rosemary, thyme, and sage adds a punch of flavor to traditional gravy.
Tip: To cut fresh herbs, place leaves in a measuring cup or bowl and snip them with kitchen scissors. For herbs with tough stems (like rosemary), strip the leaves from the stem first.
Italian
Mix sausage, roasted red sweet peppers, and parsley into your turkey gravy for a bit of Italian flair.
Tip: For easy handling, halve sweet peppers lengthwise -- then remove stems, seeds, and membranes.
Steak House
A blend of caramelized red onions, steak sauce, and crumbled blue cheese makes gravy extra rich.
Tip: Stir onions continuously as they are caramelizing to prevent sticking and burning.
Tropical
A combination of crunchy cashews, fresh mangoes, and chili-garlic sauce gives gravy an expected -- but delicious -- tropical touch.
Tip: To properly cut a mango, use a sharp knife and slice through the fruit right next to the seed. Once you've cut away the fruit around the seed, remove the peel, and slice, chop, or puree the mango.
Mediterranean
For a taste of the Mediterranean, stir lemon zest, capers, and olive oil into your gravy.
Tip: Add more Mediterranean flavors to your meal by serving our mouthwatering Caramel Flan with Mangoes or our Baklava (see recipes below).
Mushroom
Mushrooms add meaty texture to turkey gravy; try shiitakes mixed with a bit of cream and dried sweet peppers.
Tip: For best results, clean fresh mushrooms by wiping them with a barely damp cloth or paper towel. Never soak them in water -- they'll become soggy.
Bistro
For a touch of French bistro flair, stir red pears, peppercorns, and brandy into your gravy.
Tip: Try this gravy with our Bistro Thanksgiving Menu -- ideal for those who crave tradition with a twist.
Harvest
For a hint of fall flavor, sprinkle dried apricot and apples, along with some sauteed Cipollini onions, into your gravy.
Southwest
Chipotle spices and chili powder give gravy a Southwest twist. Roasted pumpkin seeds add satisfying crunch.
Tip: It's a snap to roast pumpkin seeds to perfection; for a quick and easy recipe, see below.
Spicy
Add a fiery kick to your gravy by mixing in zesty sliced jalapeno peppers and chopped tomatoes.
Tip: To learn how to handle hot peppers -- without getting burned.