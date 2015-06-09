These Summer Desserts Showcase Your Favorite Seasonal Flavors

By Katlyn Moncada
Updated March 04, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Blaine Moats
Put a new spin on your favorite summer desserts by incorporating fresh seasonal produce, utilizing campfire and cookout flavors (hello, s'mores!) in creative ways, or serving chilled and frozen sweets instead of the bubbly bakes of fall and winter. Each of these summer dessert recipes highlights the best of the season.
Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Strawberry, Mango & Rose Pavlova

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It only takes a handful of ingredients to make this stunning summer dessert. The hint of rose along with the fresh mango and strawberries really makes the flavors shine. Make sure you allow your egg whites to come to room temperature for the meringue—it helps create more volume.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Blueberry Ice Cream Pie

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chef Scott Peacock's sensational summer dessert comes together with ripe blueberries, vanilla ice cream, and a few kitchen staples. The ground almonds in the homemade nut crust adds a brilliant crunch to every bite.

Buy It: 9-Inch Pie Plate with Lid ($13, OXO)

3 of 17

Key Lime Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When it's too hot to bake a cheesecake, look no further than these dreamy no-bake bars. The zesty filling is made from a blended mixture of cottage cheese, cream cheese, and gelatin. Whipped topping keeps the cheesecake bar's texture nice and fluffy.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Stack and Snap 12-Cup Food Processor ($50, Target)

Advertisement

4 of 17

Pick-a-Flavor No-Churn Ice Cream

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy ice cream is the perfect summer dessert. It's even better when there's no ice cream maker required. Whip up this simple three-ingredient no-churn ice cream and add in any toppings you like. We have 14 flavor variations to try if you need any flavor inspiration.

5 of 17

Strawberry Granita

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With origins in Sicily, granita is a semi-frozen Italian dessert usually made of fruit, sugar, and water. When the weather warms up, grab a few pounds of fresh strawberries for this refreshing summer dessert. You can also make this frosty treat with a combo of mixed berries. A simple lemon cream makes a tasty topper.

Related: These Light Summer Desserts Are Seasonal Sweets You Can Feel Good About

6 of 17

Coconut Fruit S'mores

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

S'mores are the ultimate summer dessert. But when there's no campfire around, you can still enjoy the flavor combo. Customize these indoor s'mores by swapping the blackberries for your favorite summer fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, or plum slices.

Related: 17 Delicious Ways to Dress Up a Classic S’mores This Summer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Stove Top Peach-Raspberry Cobbler

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take advantage of summer-ripe peaches and make this speedy cobbler on a warm day. Instead of making pie dough for the crust, we use frozen puff pastry, which gives a crispy bite to the sweet-tart stove top cobbler.

Buy It: 3.5-Quart Round Everyday Pan ($50, Target)

8 of 17

Grilled Donuts

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Planning a backyard cookout? Keep the fire going and throw some donuts on the grill for an easy summer dessert. It's the perfect 10-minute grilled treat to serve on a hot day. Serve with one (or both!) of the homemade dipping sauces to make a fancier display.

9 of 17

Blueberry Lemonade Poke Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

OK, this summer dessert does require the oven, but we promise it's worthy of the 25-minute bake time. Just one bite of the lemonade-infused cake steeped with a homemade blueberry sauce will give you plenty of sunny vibes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Berry-Cornmeal Shortcakes

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love a good strawberry shortcake in the summertime. Here we infuse in-season berries with crystallized ginger and orange marmalade. For a twist on the classic shortcake, we threw some cornmeal in the batter. It adds that little something extra to every bite and will have everyone asking for the recipe.

11 of 17

Frozen Neapolitans

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a new take on the classic three-flavor ice cream, we made a delicious frozen summer dessert. Chocolate rice cereal serves as the base for the strawberry-chocolate-vanilla combo you know and love. Feel free to change up those ice cream flavors for new treats every time!

Related: 22 Healthy Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Recipes

12 of 17

Upside-Down Almond-Plum Cake

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Plums are a seriously underrated fruit when it comes to making summer desserts. Those cute little stone fruits (though you can swap-in peaches or apricots here, too) make a delicious topping when combined with a brown sugar-honey sauce.

Buy It: OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Square Cake Pan ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Cherry Bake with Pound Cake Topper

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Allow tart cherries to take the spotlight in this summer dessert idea. In addition to the fresh red cherries, the tart factor is amped with some added dried cranberries as well. To keep prep time to a minimum, purchased pound cake is used as the crumbly topping.

14 of 17

Raspberry Custard Brûlée

Credit: Mark Thomas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this variation on classic crème brûlée by layering fresh raspberries and blueberries with creamy custard. Plan ahead: These custards need to chill in the fridge up to 24 hours before enjoying. Top with caramelized sugar.

Related: I Tried the 3-Ingredient Crème Brûlée, and Yes, It's as Easy (and Delicious) as It Sounds

15 of 17

Margarita Cupcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This summer you can sip your margaritas and eat them, too. The tangy cupcakes really do contain tequila and triple sec in both the batter and the frosting. It'll be the perfect summer dessert pairing for days spent by the pool.

Buy It: Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Muffin Pan ($32, Williams Sonoma)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Two classic favorites (ice cream and PB&J) combine to make the ultimate mash-up dessert. Transform refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough into your "bread" for sandwiching vanilla ice cream and your choice of jam.

Related: Peanut Butter and Jelly Recipes That Aren't Just Sandwiches

17 of 17

Tarragon Ice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When it's sweltering hot, this frozen summer dessert is going to cool you down fast. Snipped tarragon from your garden punches up the flavor of lemon ice—and adds a pretty, party-worthy twist that hits the spot at summer get-togethers.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katlyn Moncada