Savory Spins on Fresh Peaches
We love peach desserts just as much as anyone else, but these savory dishes are our new favorite uses for fresh peaches. Toss them in a bulgur salad, or mix them with butter for a light and fresh ravioli sauce.
Savory Peach Recipes
You don't have to have a sweet tooth to enjoy fresh summer peaches -- everyone will love these savory variations.
Savory Ricotta Peach Galette
Creamy ricotta cheese and a handful of blueberries are the perfect ingredients for showcasing fresh peaches in this yummy recipe.
Get the recipe for Savory Ricotta Peach Galette here.
Peach and Feta Bulgur Salad
For a heartier salad, this peach and bulgur recipe does the trick. Enjoy it as a yummy side dish, or even a quick lunch.
Get the recipe for Peach and Feta Bulgur Salad here.
Buttered Peaches and Ravioli
Forget about plain old pasta sauce -- the buttered peach sauce in this ravioli recipe makes for a delicious (and easy!) summer dinner.
Get the recipe for Buttered Peaches and Ravioli here.
Peach Panzanella
Though a classic panzanella is made with tomatoes, our twist uses fresh peaches. Bring this tasty salad to a barbecue or picnic and watch it disappear!
