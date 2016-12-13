Savory Spins on Fresh Peaches

We love peach desserts just as much as anyone else, but these savory dishes are our new favorite uses for fresh peaches. Toss them in a bulgur salad, or mix them with butter for a light and fresh ravioli sauce.

Savory Peach Recipes

You don't have to have a sweet tooth to enjoy fresh summer peaches -- everyone will love these savory variations.

Savory Ricotta Peach Galette

Creamy ricotta cheese and a handful of blueberries are the perfect ingredients for showcasing fresh peaches in this yummy recipe.

Get the recipe for Savory Ricotta Peach Galette here.

Peach and Feta Bulgur Salad

For a heartier salad, this peach and bulgur recipe does the trick. Enjoy it as a yummy side dish, or even a quick lunch.

Get the recipe for Peach and Feta Bulgur Salad here.

Buttered Peaches and Ravioli

Forget about plain old pasta sauce -- the buttered peach sauce in this ravioli recipe makes for a delicious (and easy!) summer dinner.

Get the recipe for Buttered Peaches and Ravioli here.

Peach Panzanella

Though a classic panzanella is made with tomatoes, our twist uses fresh peaches. Bring this tasty salad to a barbecue or picnic and watch it disappear!

Peaches Galore

