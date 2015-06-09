19 Toasty Warm Fall and Winter Sandwiches
Turkey-Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Grilled cheese sandwiches are comforting enough on their own, but when you add apple and turkey, it's a fall treat. This delicious fall sandwich gets all melty from gouda or white cheddar cheese while getting a bit of crunch from fresh apple slices and sweet onions.
Sloppy Turkey and Veggie Sandwiches
These aren't your average sloppy joes. For this cozy hot sandwich idea, lean ground turkey and mushrooms combine to make a mouthwatering base. The real kicker is the tangy Greek yogurt-goat cheese spread that goes on top. And the fact it takes less than 30 minutes to pull together in your skillet makes this warm sandwich recipe a keeper for busy nights.
Pork Sandwich with Tarragon-Apple Slaw
It only takes six minutes to fry up these lightly breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches to perfection. Served on slices of chewy white bread and topped with crunchy apple slaw, the textures are hard to beat.
Provolone and Ham Melt
Here's a fall sandwich idea to satisfy both kids and adults: For the young, try cheese, ham, and fruit (pear, apple, or pineapple are all excellent choices!). The grown-ups will enjoy a delicious combo of roasted red pepper, prosciutto, and mango chutney on toasty slices of bread.
Pulled Roast Chicken Sandwiches
Hot sandwiches don't come any easier. Just pull the meat from a purchased rotisserie chicken and add it to our sweet and spicy homemade sauce. Serve with bread and butter pickles for extra crunch.
Eggplant Parmesan Heros
For a winter vegetarian sandwich idea (that even meat-lovers will crave!), look no further than this take on eggplant parmesan. Instead of breading it with traditional bread crumbs or panko, we've doused the purple-hued veggie with crushed croutons. The result is a drool-worthy crunchy sandwich with the perfect amount of tang from marinara and indulgence from melted cheese.
Slow Cooker Italian Sausage Grinders
Make a (mostly) hands-off dinner with these delicious slow cooker sandwiches. Choose from hot or sweet Italian sausage and let them hang out with a blend of bell peppers, onions, and fire-roasted tomatoes. All that's left is serving them on your favorite hoagie buns and topping with cheese. Yum!
Veggie Reuben Pan-Wiches
These hot sandwiches have all the same great flavors of the classic Reuben you know and love minus the meat. Instead of making them one at a time, these winter sandwiches come together on one pan (hence "pan-wiches") in the oven. It's got sauerkraut, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese, and the staple Thousand Island dressing all piled on toasted pretzel rolls.
Peanut Butter and Apple-Bacon Sandwiches
The only thing that can make your typical PB&J better? Bacon, of course! The sweetness from the apple, saltiness from bacon, and nuttiness from the peanut butter make a toasty sandwich perfect for cool fall days.
Pan-Fried Pretzel Chicken
Crushed mini pretzel twists serve as the crunchy coating for this pan-fried chicken sandwich. The toppings are up to you, but a drizzle of hot honey (or regular, if that's more your style) would really kick the spice up a notch.
One-Pot Cuban-Style Barbecue Pulled Pork
Allow your Instant Pot to help you accomplish a quick fall dinner. This juicy pork roast inspired by Cuban flavors features a blend of tomatoes, molasses, and vinegar for a sweet and tangy sauce that is finger-lickin' good.
Hot Brown Stromboli
Warming up to this hot sandwich makes any day in the cold worth it. This mashup of Louisville's famous hot brown sandwich into a stromboli (Italian sandwich wrapped in pizza dough) features deli turkey, gruyere cheese, and crispy bacon.
Steak Remoulade Sandwiches
The classic French mayonnaise-based sauce called remoulade adds a hint of rustic sophistication to this steak sandwich. The hot sandwich gets its peppery bite from arugula and grilled bell peppers.
Philly Cheese Pot Roast Sandwiches
Turn a boneless beef chuck roast into tender sandwiches. Paired with onions and hot peppers, this is one winter sandwich you'll make on repeat. This slow cooker dinner recipe makes enough for eight, so you can enjoy leftovers for lunch the next day.
Bacon-Cheddar Chipotle Chicken Panini
The hint of heat from ground chipotle chili pepper mixed into ranch dressing gives is what sets this panini apart from your typical chicken-bacon-ranch combo. If you don't have a panini press for these fall sandwiches, you can always use a heavy plate or another pan to add weight to your sandwich in a skillet.
Veggie Wrap Grilled Cheese
For a quick, filling vegetarian lunch, give these wrapped grilled cheese sandwiches a try. The filling recipe contains broccoli slaw and shredded carrots for ease, but you could easily swap in some cabbage, kale, or other shredded veggies you've got on hand.
Pulled Pork with Root Beer Sauce
The sweet flavor of root beer comes through in this delicious fall and winter sandwich recipe. Made right in your slow cooker, the pork sirloin roast has time to get juicy and tender while soaking up all that delicious homemade sauce.
Falafel and Vegetable Pitas
Keep your fall menu feeling fresh with some falafel and crunchy veggies. The homemade chickpea patties get a nice warm fall flavor thanks to cumin and pepper. Serve on whole-grain pitas and you've got a healthy, yet filling vegetarian meal coming it at just 217 calories per serving.
Pasta and Meatballs Meat Loaf
When it comes to comfort food, pasta and meatballs are pretty high on the list. Combine that into a meat loaf and put it on garlic bread and you've got yourself an open-face winter sandwich that will make any cool day cozier.