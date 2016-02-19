Quick Summer Dinners
Chicken and Peach Pesto Pizza
Don't even think about turning on your oven! This summer pizza cooks directly on the grill, and we're topping it with our favorite farmers market finds -- fresh basil and peaches.
Hurried Gazpacho and Handheld Quesadillas
Chilled gazpacho is the best way to enjoy a bowl of soup in the summertime. Fresh salsa is used as the base to get this tomato soup on the table along with some black bean-olive quesadillas in 30 minutes flat.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
A deli-roasted chicken is your best friend for creating speedy weeknight dinners. Literally the longest wait you'll have in this easy dinner recipe is waiting for the water to boil. Then you just toss the noodles with the meat, purchased pesto, and some veggies for a complete meal in just 20 minutes.
Fresh Basil Salad
Too hot to cook? Toss together this bold basil-and-raspberry salad. Roll goat cheese in farro for a new take on croutons.
Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps
Transform taco salad into picnic-worthy lettuce wraps. Top romaine lettuce hearts with your favorite toppings like mashed avocado, sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips.
Bagel and Lox Rigatoni Salad
This is how we do breakfast for dinner. This veggie-packed salad is evening-ready thanks to smoked salmon and homemade bagel croutons.
Chicken Sausage with Pineapple Relish
It's all about the topping on these grilled chicken sausages. It takes just minutes to toss together our pineapple, jalapeno, and ginger salsa.
Farro, Chickpeas, and Greens
This kale salad is better than the rest. Nutty farro, chickpeas, and summer tomatoes make it totally dinner-worthy.
Linguine with Garlic, Pepper, and Rhubarb
There's more to rhubarb than pie. Toss it with pasta, garlic, and pepper, and you've got our favorite seasonal dinner.
Ham and Asparagus Macaroni
The secret to this summertime pasta is in the sauce. Fresh lemon peel brightens up the dish and brings out the flavor of fresh asparagus.
Smoky Slider Skewers
Go beyond burgers and buns. Our smoky grilled sliders are best wrapped in a tortilla and topped with our double-tomato relish.
Fish Tacos with Lime Sauce
Nothing says summer like fish tacos. Go bold with the spicy flavors of jalapeno and fresh lime. Our creamy sauce cools things off.
Tuna and Fruit Salsa
Not only is fish a great dinner option because it's full of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, but it also cooks super fast! This high-protein and gluten-free seared tuna dinner pairs delightfully with the homemade fresh peach and raspberry salsa.
Garlicky Zucchini Noodles
Chances are that by now you've heard of zucchini noodles. Twirl up the garden noodles with garlic, walnut oil, and goat cheese for a fresh summer dinner.
Eggplant Panzanella
This salad is our favorite way to use day-old bread. We've added fresh tarragon, but basil and oregano would be delicious, too.
Spicy Chicken Sausage Pasta and Greens
Toss together purchased chicken sausages, greens, and pasta, and you'll see just how easy dinner can be. Like a little spice? Top the bowl with crushed red pepper.
Bucatini with Shrimp and Spicy Cherry Tomato Pan Sauce
This light and fresh pasta dish is our go-to summer dinner. The bright sauce starts with garlic and cherry tomatoes and is finished with fresh basil and crushed red pepper.
Chicken, Brie, and Nectarine Flatbread
Peach preserves stand in the for sauce on these summery flatbreads. The sweet base balances rich Brie cheese and peppery arugula.
Cajun Turkey and Fresh Melon Salad
Salad perfection is all about balance. Here, spicy turkey and sweet melon pair for a spectacular summer dinner.
Basil-Tomato Chicken Skillet
Love the flavors of bruschetta? This recipe is all you need to transform the Italian appetizer into a quick one-dish dinner.
Zesty Salmon Pasta Salad
Put those broken lasagna noodles to good use. Here, we've tossed them with salmon, greens, and a zesty chili pan sauce.
Turkey Burger with Peaches and Blueberries
You've never had turkey burgers like this. Top the savory grilled patties with fresh peaches and blueberries. Oomph up the flavors with a sprinkle of fresh mint.