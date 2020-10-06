This Pumpkin Spice Snack Box and Baking Kit on Amazon Is a Fall Dream Come True

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're anything like me, you probably burned through a few pumpkin-spice candles and enjoyed a Starbucks PSL way before the official arrival of fall. This year, the signature cinnamon-nutmeg-ginger spice (aka pumpkin spice) is taking over even more foods and drinks as it's introduced to whipped coffee (one I highly recommend) and even Aldi Halloween cheese. Since it's the season of pumpkin-spice-flavored everything, I found the next item to add to your fall bucket list: a Fall Flavors Snack Box and Baking Kit. Sold on Amazon by ConAgra, the box will ship your favorite seasonal flavors right to your door.

Here's everything you'll get in your kit:

1 box of Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Hot Cocoa

1 bag of Angie's Boomchickapop Pumpkin Spice Flavored Kettle Corn Popcorn

1 Duncan Hines Season Favorite Spice Cake Mix

1 container of Duncan Hines Season Favorite Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting

The fall-flavor kit runs for $28 and comes with free shipping (right now there's a $5 coupon, too!). That may seem a little pricey, but this comes with limited-edition stuff you can't guarantee will be available at your store. (In fact, that pumpkin spice hot cocoa is currently out of stock online and is running for $20 for a pack of two.)