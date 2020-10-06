This Pumpkin Spice Snack Box and Baking Kit on Amazon Is a Fall Dream Come True
It has everything you need for a pumpkin-spiced cozy night in: a cake mix with frosting, cocoa, and kettle corn!
If you're anything like me, you probably burned through a few pumpkin-spice candles and enjoyed a Starbucks PSL way before the official arrival of fall. This year, the signature cinnamon-nutmeg-ginger spice (aka pumpkin spice) is taking over even more foods and drinks as it's introduced to whipped coffee (one I highly recommend) and even Aldi Halloween cheese. Since it's the season of pumpkin-spice-flavored everything, I found the next item to add to your fall bucket list: a Fall Flavors Snack Box and Baking Kit. Sold on Amazon by ConAgra, the box will ship your favorite seasonal flavors right to your door.
Buy It: Fall Flavors Snack Box and Baking Kit ($28, Amazon)
Here's everything you'll get in your kit:
- 1 box of Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Hot Cocoa
- 1 bag of Angie's Boomchickapop Pumpkin Spice Flavored Kettle Corn Popcorn
- 1 Duncan Hines Season Favorite Spice Cake Mix
- 1 container of Duncan Hines Season Favorite Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting
The fall-flavor kit runs for $28 and comes with free shipping (right now there's a $5 coupon, too!). That may seem a little pricey, but this comes with limited-edition stuff you can't guarantee will be available at your store. (In fact, that pumpkin spice hot cocoa is currently out of stock online and is running for $20 for a pack of two.)
With this kit, you'll have everything you need to make a delicious spice cake topped with cream cheese frosting. If you've got a can of pumpkin on hand, I recommend using it with your spice cake mix to make this easy 2-ingredient cake. You can munch on some popcorn while you bake, then enjoy a slice with a cup of pumpkin spice cocoa! Sounds like the perfect way to set up a Halloween movie night to me.
Comments