ROY G BIV: Our Most Colorful Recipes

January 06, 2016
Eat the rainbow! Dig in to our most colorful recipes and discover the beauty of fresh fruits and veggies.
Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Pickled Beets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Food doesn't get prettier than this. Showcase the stunning ruby hue of beets by pickling them with vinegar, cinnamon, and allspice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Watermelon Soup with Fresh Mint

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

From slices to soup, nothing says summer like a fresh, juicy watermelon. Blend up the low-calorie fruit with lime, mint, and honey for a refreshing warm weather appetizer.

3 of 18

Tomato-Mozzarella Toss

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Summer tomatoes may be our favorite colorful food. During warm weather months, they become almost candy sweet. Dice them up with mozzarella balls and fresh basil.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Fennel and Orange Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll want to Instagram this stunning salad. For brilliant color, we used a mix of blood and navel oranges. Both are at their best in the winter months.

5 of 18

Baked Sweet Potatoes (Camote)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beat that boring baked potato. A bit of honey and cinnamon bring out the natural sugars in sweet potatoes. Balance the sweetness with sliced jalapeno peppers and queso fresco.

6 of 18

Cream of Carrot Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This soup is loaded with two full pounds of carrots -- and we're not stopping there. Add major flavor with bacon, blue cheese, and sage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Corn Cups (Esquites)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Summer is the season for fresh corn. We think it's best served off the cob topped with creamy butter and cheese. Keep it from being too rich with a big squeeze of lime.

8 of 18

Pineapple-Cinnamon Margaritas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

First it's sweet, then it's spicy. Fresh pineapple juice gives this margarita plenty of sweetness. A spicy cinnamon rim balances the fruit.

9 of 18

Summer Squash Soup with Whole Wheat Orzo

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A triple dose of yellow ingredients (lemon, turmeric, and summer squash) gives this soup its sunny hue. It's also filled with tender pasta and fresh basil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Fresh Taco Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This salad makes it easy to eat your greens. Fresh lettuce, avocado, and chile peppers mean this salad is just as good for you as it tastes.

11 of 18

Green Beans and Olives

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll want to snack on this summer salad. It's just as crunchy as potato chips, but so much better for you. We love the combination of celery, beans, and tangy olives.

12 of 18

Creamy Green Smoothies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Drink your greens! You'll never guess this sweet smoothie has a serving of broccoli and zucchini. All you'll taste is fresh apple and lime.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Mini Blueberry Pies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Blue foods in nature are hard to come by. Lucky for us, sweet and juicy blueberries fit the bill. Showcase the summer berry in these simple no-bake pies.

14 of 18

Blueberry Pecan Arugula Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When paired with pecans and arugula, blueberries add a pop of sweetness to this side salad. Dress the whole dish in a light lemon vinaigrette.

15 of 18

Blueberry Ice Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Showcase the sweetness of fresh blueberries by layering them with ice cream. Pile the toppings on our crisp almond and brown sugar crust.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Blackberry Salad with Creamy Feta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who says berries are just for dessert? Purple blackberries are even better when served with quick pickled onions, crushed red pepper, and feta cheese. Finish the salad with a big handful of fresh mint.

17 of 18

Harvest Slaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Finely shredded purple cabbage is the star of this salad. The supporting cast showcases the best of the season -- apples, cranberries, and toasted pecans. A touch of caraway in the dressing brings the whole dish together.

18 of 18

PB&J Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Finally, a smoothie with staying power. The secret? A protein-packed blend of peanut butter, tofu, and blueberries. No white bread needed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next