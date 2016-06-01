Farmers market ingredients featured: Corn, cucumbers, basil, mint, chives

Salads need not start with leafy greens. We’re keen on this one that features late-summer vegetables. There are only four ingredients for this simple summer salad that you may not find at your farmers market: salt, pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice (though you might be able to pick up a lemon and the oil). As this side dish recipe proves, keeping it easy and letting fresh summer ingredients shine are key to serving up a stunning salad.