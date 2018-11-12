If you’re used to empanadas filled with cheese, this apple pie-inspired dessert will change how you think about them forever. To keep this dessert speedy and easy, use wonton wrappers for the outer pastry instead of starting from scratch (they're a low-fat and low-calorie option for pastries!). Then fill each one with a mouthwatering mix of fresh chopped apples, butter, cinnamon, and vanilla. Apples are more nutritious and full of fiber compared to some other fruit fillings, so you can feel good about indulging in this easy fall dessert.