Maple, Apple, and Date Fruit Crisp
Yep, you can make apple crisp into a healthy fall dessert recipe, and all it takes is a few easy adjustments. Add more fruity deliciousness to the filling by cooking apple slices, pitted dates, and maple syrup together with a dash of apple pie spice. Then you can make a super-easy, healthier crisp topping just by combining whole grain cereal flakes with a little melted butter. Just be sure you give it a chance to cool before diving in spoon-first!
Ginger-Orange Poached Pears
These pretty poached pears look fresh from the orchard, but they’ve actually been poached in a delicious mixture of orange juice and water with plenty of fall spices (cinnamon, cloves, fresh ginger, and nutmeg). Poaching the pears makes them extra tender and tasty, and helps all of the flavors from fall spices to seep into every bite. They’re delicious all on their own, but you can also top them with cashew cream if you want a little extra sweetness.
Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars
These fresh apple bars are just like digging into a warm bowl of apple crisp (but way easier to make). Mix chopped fresh apples into the dough, then top off the whole pan with a crumbly brown sugar and cinnamon topping. One thing that helps save time when you’re making this quick fall dessert? You don’t have to peel the apples before chopping them and adding them to the mix!
Apple-Toffee Tartlets
If you want a smaller (and healthier) version of apple pie, make these apple-toffee tartlets! Use refrigerated piecrusts to make mini tart shells, then fill each one with fresh apples, toffee pieces, brown sugar, and butter. To make this yummy fall dessert look even more picture-perfect, add a light dusting of powdered sugar once they come out of the oven.
Spicy Ginger Red Hot Pears
If super sweet desserts just aren’t for you, serve this sweet-and-spicy one instead! Cook fresh pears with cinnamon sticks, fresh ginger, and red cinnamon candies to give them a little extra bite. You can eat this fruit dessert all on its own, or you can use it as a flavorful topping for fall cakes or ice cream.
Fluffy Cranberry Mousse
This cranberry mousse certainly looks and tastes like a high-class, fancy fall dessert, but it’s actually super simple to make. In fact, it’ll only take you 20 minutes! Mix together cream cheese, sugar, whipped cream, and cranberry sauce for the mousse, and then stir together a quick fresh cranberry topping. This light and airy dessert is a great treat on any fall day, but it’s especially delicious after a filling holiday meal.
Bourbon Caramel Apples
Caramel apples don’t typically make the cut when we’re thinking of healthy fall dessert ideas, but this recipe goes against the grain. Instead of dipping apples in caramel, the boozy dulce de leche and bourbon mix in this recipe gets poured right inside apple halves. You’ll have to be a little patient while this dessert chills, but once it’s ready, you can share healthy caramel apples with your friends and family!
Apple Smash
Sort of like a quick and easy apple pie (minus the crust), these yummy smashed apples are a great dessert for chilly fall days. Cook chopped Golden Delicious apples with water, a cinnamon stick, and nutmeg to make them super tasty and full of fall flavors. Give them a quick smash with a potato masher once they’re done cooking, then serve with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon on top.
Cinnamon Poached Pears
Nothing says “fall” more than cinnamon, and this easy pear recipe is full of it. To infuse plenty of flavor in fresh pears, cook them in a tasty mixture of dry white wine, sugar, fresh ginger, and cinnamon. It doesn’t take long for the pears to cook (just 15 minutes), but you’ll be amazed at all the delicious fall flavors they soak up in just a short amount of time.
Mini Cinnamon-Apple Empanadas
If you’re used to empanadas filled with cheese, this apple pie-inspired dessert will change how you think about them forever. To keep this dessert speedy and easy, use wonton wrappers for the outer pastry instead of starting from scratch (they're a low-fat and low-calorie option for pastries!). Then fill each one with a mouthwatering mix of fresh chopped apples, butter, cinnamon, and vanilla. Apples are more nutritious and full of fiber compared to some other fruit fillings, so you can feel good about indulging in this easy fall dessert.
Hasselback Apples or Pears
No need to spend all day working on an apple or pear pie—instead serve these fall fruits Hasselback-style so you can enjoy all the flavors of a fruit pie with a lot less effort. You can keep this dessert super simple, with just a brush of butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar on each apple or pear. Or make it a little more decadent with a Brie-thyme or crumble topping.
Chunky Applesauce
When applesauce is as decadent and delicious as this recipe, it can definitely make for a yummy fall dessert. Plus, you can dress up this applesauce recipe a little more than most by including sprigs of fresh thyme in the pot while the apples cook. And this easy fall recipe saves time, too—instead of peeling 4 pounds of apples, you can leave the skins on for a tasty and healthy treat.
Almond Poached Pears
The only thing we like better than fast and healthy dessert recipes are ones that only take a handful of ingredients. This recipe meets all the marks—it’s healthier than most desserts, ready in 15 minutes, and takes just five ingredients. Poach the pears with brown sugar and nutmeg so they’re nice and sweet, then serve with sliced almonds on top.