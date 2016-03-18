The Best Fall Dessert Recipes for Cool Weather Baking

By Laura Denby
Updated June 15, 2021
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Fall is the perfect time to bake because the weather starts to cool off and a bounty of bakeable fruits and vegetables (that just happen to pair perfectly with fall baking spices) becomes seasonally available. To spark your inspiration, we've rounded up the best fall-themed desserts to bake this season. Including apple pie, pumpkin cookies, and fall desserts with chocolate-these are our favorite autumn treats.
1 of 33

Mini Roasted Apple and Pear Tarts

Credit: Jason Donnelly
There are a lot of autumn desserts out there, but this one is sure to win in the looks category. Sweet caramel apples and walnuts rest on top of flaky pastry in this yummy fall dessert. Oh, and that delicious pastry is purchased instead of made-from-scratch to save you time.

2 of 33

Apple Sheet Cake

Credit: Andy Lyons
Apple butter, dried apples, and fresh baking apples bring tart sweetness to the batter and topping of this incredibly moist sheet cake, which we know will become one of your new favorite fall dessert recipes. Fall's favorite fruit is on full display when you place a few thinly sliced apples on top before baking the apple dessert.

3 of 33

Applicious Cider Cake with Butterscotch Frosting

Credit: Karla Conrad
Though this over-the-top cake is worth craving all year long, it’s especially delicious in autumn and is one of our favorite warm fall desserts. Four cups of apples, plus apple brandy, give it delicious fall flavor.

4 of 33

Chocolate Bread Pudding Casserole

Credit: Andy Lyons
Bread pudding is one of those warm fall desserts that elicits oohs and aahs for minimal chef effort. You'll need just 30 minutes of hands-on time and zero chopping skills to create this lush milk chocolate fall dessert that serves a crowd.

5 of 33

Apple-Bourbon Monkey Bread

Well, this is easy. Buttermilk biscuits (the kind that pop when you open the package) serve as the base of this sticky-sweet fall dessert recipe that features chopped apples and bourbon.

6 of 33

Cornmeal Butter Cake with Pomegranate Sauce

Credit: Andy Lyons
Slightly savory cornmeal pairs with a sweet pound cake mix for a rich and versatile dessert that refuses to sit nicely in one category—except for the incredible fall-themed desserts category.

7 of 33

Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Citrus Drizzle

Credit: Andy Lyons
You can’t talk about decadent fall desserts without talking about pumpkin, and this recipe is the perfect way to show off the versatile gourd. You may have never thought of combining pumpkin and orange, but you were missing out! Citrus dresses up pumpkin’s unmistakable fall flavor.

8 of 33

Clementine-Fig Spice Cake

Credit: Andy Lyons
Tart clementines and lush figs marry with traditional spice cake flavors in these mini fall desserts that get baked in custard cups. Even better? Check out our tip for making this a more decadent fall dessert with a boozy rum soak.

9 of 33

Bourbon-Cranberry Cookies

Credit: Andy Lyons
These cookies are no dessert afterthought. Bourbon-soaked cranberries, rolled oats, chopped macadamia nuts, a homemade Bourbon Ganache topping, and a sprinkling of flaked sea salt take these fall desserts way beyond your average milk-dunkers.

10 of 33

Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Fall desserts with chocolate are noticeably better with pumpkin added to the mix, but if you've never tried the two together, give the duo a go in this irresistible and easy fall dessert recipe for marbled chocolate pumpkin brownies. Made with cream cheese, pumpkin, cinnamon, and chocolate, this marbled brownie recipe is an instant classic. Sprinkle with walnuts to give your pumpkin brownies a nice crunch.

11 of 33

Caramel Apple-Cherry Pie

Credit: Con Poulos
Take one of the best fall dessert recipes with caramel apple flavor to new heights with our pretty cherry pie. A splash of orange juice and a handful of fresh cranberries create a fruit filling that adds a hint of tartness in this recipe that will convert you into a lover of fall-themed desserts.

12 of 33

Cinnamon-Walnut Cracker Bars

Credit: Carson Downing
No-bake treats are a welcome addition to our menu any time of year, but these fall-themed desserts are even better when the weather starts to cool down. The sweet-and-salty combo is one we can never resist, and this recipe layered with salty crackers, butter, brown sugar, and chocolate for sweetness is no exception.

13 of 33

Brownie-Walnut Pie

Credit: Scott Little
The only thing better than brownies and pie is a treat that combines both of these warm fall desserts in one. Mix the two together in this fall dessert, then throw in some walnuts and top with hot fudge for a family-favorite end to a fall feast.

14 of 33

Autumn Maple-Pear Pie

Credit: Blaine Moats
Rich, sweet maple syrup and fresh pears create a decadent fall dessert that's as gorgeous as it is delicious. Try our homemade ground-almond pastry crust for an added layer of nutty flavor.

15 of 33

Apple Pie Pops

Credit: Helen Norman
Refrigerated dough makes these apple pops easier than pie. The adorable desserts stuff all the flavor of one of the best fall dessert recipes—apple pie—into an easy-to-eat treat.

16 of 33

Cinnamon Bars

Credit: Andy Lyons
Cinnamon treats are often underrated, but these perfect-for-fall desserts are sure to impress. Want to enjoy them later on in the season? Freeze ’em for up to a month.

17 of 33

Gooey Chocolate-Caramel Fantasy

Credit: Blaine Moats
Caramel and chocolate have always gone hand in hand, but never have they tasted so magnificently mouthwatering. Crushed wafer cookies and gooey caramel create a crumbly dessert delight.

18 of 33

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies

Credit: Blaine Moats
Celebrate the favorite flavor of fall with our so-soft pumpkin cookies. They're topped with a dreamy whipped brown sugar frosting and a light dusting of cinnamon for a fall-themed dessert the whole family will love.

19 of 33

Pumpkin-Spiced Spritz

Credit: Carson Downing
Canned pumpkin and warm pie spices join forces in one of our favorite fall desserts, these delightful spritz cookies.

20 of 33

Poached Pears

Credit: Blaine Moats
Poached pears are a decadent and elegant fall dessert. They’re sweet, fruity, and complex. The best part? They’re a totally versatile fall dessert idea—play around with different pear varieties and the different poaching liquids in this recipe to find your favorite combination.

21 of 33

Peanut Butter Chip Oatmeal Cake

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Oatmeal and pecans meet creamy peanut butter in this hearty fall dessert idea. Hint: Drizzle with extra PB&J for a kid-approved garnish.

22 of 33

Honeycrisp Apple and Browned Butter Tart

Credit: Andy Lyons
Lightly caramelized Honeycrisp apples make a gorgeous topper to our festive fall tart. A sweet, buttery glaze pulls the tasty autumn dessert recipe together.

Test Kitchen Tip: Add a scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream to each serving for presentation and to play up hot versus cold temps.

23 of 33

Mini Maple-Pecan Pies

Credit: Andy Lyons
Our adorable personalized pecan pies are the ideal mini fall desserts for an after-dinner treat (or even Thanksgiving). Pure maple syrup and tons of pecans make each bite of this decadent fall dessert absolutely delicious.

24 of 33

DIY Hot Chocolate Bombs with Marshmallows

Credit: Emily Fink
Nothing tastes better than hot chocolate when the weather starts to turn, and these fun cocoa bombs are a great fall dessert idea that the whole family will love. You can even customize them with your favorite flavorings or toppings.

25 of 33

Apple-Cinnamon Streusel Bars

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
These bars boast flavors well beyond sweet apples and spicy cinnamon. The easy fall dessert highlights one of autumn’s most prolific ingredients in an easy-to-devour treat. The dessert recipe includes oats, cream cheese, maple syrup, and walnuts for a rich, complex taste.

26 of 33

Abundant Leaf Apple-Cranberry Pie

Credit: Jennifer Peterson
Buttery pastry leaves and in-season fruits make our tangy-sweet fruit pie a perfect autumn dessert. A pizza cutter makes quick work of cutting out the pretty leaves.

27 of 33

Maple Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline

Credit: Stacey Morris
Topped with pieces of pecan praline, ice cream, and sticky-sweet maple sauce, this warm fall recipe is too delicious to pass up. Bonus: The fall-themed dessert recipe makes 16 servings, perfect for any party or fall potluck.

28 of 33

Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie

Credit: Steven McDonald
Our apple slab pie is not only one of our top fall dessert recipes, but also one of our most popular recipes of all time! We're not surprised: A buttery crumb topping made with crunchy rolled oats and finely chopped pecans balances its sweet apple filling.

29 of 33

Baby Cheesecakes with Toffee Pears

Credit: Blaine Moats
When it comes to dessert, sometimes less is more. These mini fall desserts topped with golden pears, crunchy walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese make a petite but perfect ending to any cool-weather meal.

30 of 33

Honey-Nut Crunch Pie

Credit: Jason Donnelly
A riff on one of the best fall desserts—pecan pie—this mixed-nut treat is gooey, rich, and wonderful, thanks to butterscotch and our homemade honey-nut topping.

31 of 33

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cobbler

Credit: Jason Donnelly
This cobbler tastes just like snickerdoodles but becomes one of the best fall dessert recipes when mixed with pumpkin pie. Talk about a dynamite combo and a favorite fall dessert idea.

32 of 33

Apple Smash

Credit: Blaine Moats
Turn the old apple-a-day advice into an easy fall dessert idea. All this warm fall dessert recipe calls for is apples, water, a cinnamon stick, and nutmeg, which makes it a perfectly light and healthy option.

33 of 33

Pear Dumplings with Maple-Orange Sauce

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Delicious pear dumplings are an impressive treat on their own, but our homemade maple-orange sauce turns them into one of the best fall desserts. Even better, the elegant fall desserts are quick to prepare, taking just over a half-hour of prep.

