Savory and Sweet Fall Baking Recipes for Either Kind of Craving

By Laura Denby
Updated June 11, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Blaine Moats
Baked goods just taste more warm and cozy when the temperature starts to drop, which makes fall baking one of the most comforting culinary pursuits. Whether you're whipping up some savory baked goods or a few sweet treats, baking spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, and ginger add depth of flavor that's even more enjoyable in the fall. We've rounded up our favorite fall baking recipes to get you started.
Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Easy Apple-Cranberry Slab Pie

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Slab pie is much like regular pie, only bigger and better, which makes it one of the best fall baking recipes. Two sheets of frozen puff pastry form the perfect crust-to-filling ratio, while sweet cooking apples and tart cranberries fill the pie with a fruity layer of goodness. Finish the fall treat with a drizzle of homemade icing.

Related: Delicious Fall Pies and Tarts to Sweeten the Season

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Dark Chocolate and Pumpkin-Swirl Cake

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pumpkin spice and everything nice fills this beautifully swirled loaf cake that features both dark chocolate and pumpkin batters. Shredded orange peel adds a refreshing hint of citrus to the cake icing, which is a delightful flavor to incorporate into your fall baking—just as citrus is coming into season.

Related: Elegant and Easy Cake Recipes

3 of 23

Orange-Almond Cake with Cranberry Curd

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fall baking recipes should make us feel warm and cozy inside, just like this one does. The cranberry and orange flavors make this a great fall or winter cake and the extra almond flavor makes sure it’s not too sweet.

Advertisement

4 of 23

Pear Tarts with Caramelized Pastry Cream

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender spiced pastry crust meets creamy pudding and fresh pears drizzled with a buttery sauce for a fall baking idea you might not have thought of before. The real showstopper in this dish is the homemade caramelized pastry cream. One taste and you'll be swooning.

5 of 23

Five-Spice Pear Pie Bars

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Though five-spice powder is most often used in savory baking projects, here the zippy spice blend adds complex flavor to one of our favorite fall baking recipes. It pairs perfectly with pears and gives depth of flavor to these easy bars.

Related: 19 Make-and-Take Recipes for People Always On the Go

6 of 23

Apple Pumpkin Sunflower Bread

Credit: Waterbury Publications
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure you've made plenty of fall quick breads, but have you tried the combination of pumpkin, apples, and sunflower seeds? If not, now’s your chance to try one of the best fall baking recipes. This bread recipe celebrates the best of fall baking flavors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Nutty Honey Mini Rolls

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Refrigerated crescent rolls get a cozy (and quick) makeover, thanks to a cinnamon-almond filling and sweet honey icing in this fall baking recipe. The muffin tin minis can also be stuffed with your favorite fall fruit and are ready in just 35 minutes!

Buy It: Nordic Ware Mini Muffin Pan ($18, Target)

8 of 23

Rustic Blood Orange Tart with Salted Pecan Crust

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Why choose between sweet and savory when you can have both wrapped into one dazzling display of seasonal fruit? Savory baked goods are their own type of delicious, and this gorgeous tart proves that not all fall baking needs to be extra sweet. This tart features a homemade salted pecan crust that plays off the sweet-tart flavor of blood oranges and sweetened whipped cream.

9 of 23

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Credit: Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Some of the best fall baking recipes are savory baked goods, and this lightly sweet, pleasantly savory cake is no different. This crumbly cast-iron cake gets its delicate fruity flavor from extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice. Top the elegant but easy dessert with oranges, plums, or any other seasonal fruit.

Buy It: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet ($40, Sur la Table)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Caramelized Onion and Apple Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Marry the sweet crunch of caramelized onions with salty ham and tart apples in this fabulous fall flatbread. The savory topping turns pizza crust into an easy dinner or appetizer.

11 of 23

Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for a gluten-free fall baking recipe? Look no further—you'd never guess these pumpkin-packed muffins are gluten-free. Brown rice flour and flaxseed meal make the tasty treats extra filling, while a brown sugar-walnut streusel and cream cheese icing are guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Related: 8 Gluten-Free Recipes that Will Energize Your Morning

12 of 23

Gooey Pumpkin Cake

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It’s no secret that crumbly pumpkin pie-spiced cake is one of the best fall baking recipes. A melty vanilla-pumpkin topping makes this dessert extra delicious, down to the last bite.

Related: Irresistible Pumpkin Desserts Starring Fall’s Favorite Flavor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Sweet Potato Waffles

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for some fall baking ideas to enjoy for breakfast? Go beyond the syrup and butter with this delicious sweet potato waffle recipe. Top your sweet potato waffles with peanut butter and jam, ricotta and fresh berries, or pears with honey and pistachios.

14 of 23

Salted Caramel-Ginger Macarons

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy whipped caramel spread fills these ginger-spiced sandwich cookies for a modern take on the French delicacy. Tuck a sprinkle of coarse sea salt into the macarons for a savory surprise.

15 of 23

Curried Squash Muffins

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Muffins spiced with cinnamon, ginger, cayenne pepper, and curry powder get a boost of fall flavor from mashed butternut squash. The harvest vegetable helps keep the savory baking recipe light and nutritious.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Marbelous Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cinnamon is ripe for fall baked goods, and this cinnamon-spiced marble cake is one of our best fall baking recipes. A salty, sticky caramel glaze tops the marble cake while swirls of dark chocolate and peanut butter combine for an irresistibly moist treat the entire family will love.

17 of 23

Brandy-Soaked Currant, Thyme, and Parmesan Scones

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Herbaceous thyme and rich Parmesan cheese make for perfect savory baked goods. In this fall baking recipe, they lend depth and richness to scones spiked with brandy-fortified currants. Serve the buttery pastries as a fall appetizer alternative or savory breakfast option.

Related: Our 35 Best Brunch Recipes of All Time

18 of 23

Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a lightly spiced, lemon-twist version of an autumn classic, try one of our best fall baking ideas: this irresistible sweet potato pie recipe. Use any leftover pie scraps to create the easy checkerboard squares that line the harvest dessert.

Related: The Secret to the Perfect Sweet Potato Pie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Pumpkin Spice Macarons

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Transition traditional French macarons into the coziest season of all by sandwiching the almond cookies with spiced pumpkin butter. A dash of pumpkin pie spice in the cookie dough contributes additional fall flavor to this sweet idea.

20 of 23

Figgy Brie Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Savory baked goods are perfect for fall because they’re warm, comforting, and hearty. Wheat bread rolls filled with dried figs, fresh sage, honey, and Brie cheese showcase these qualities, and that’s what makes this one of our favorite fall baking recipes. Sea salt and sage leaves complete the bite-size delights.

21 of 23

Sweet Potato Cupcakes

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A luscious cream cheese frosting tops these cinnamon-spiced cupcakes flavored with fall's favorite root vegetable. Shredded orange peel makes a gorgeous garnish for this and so many other fall baking projects.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Sweet Potato Spice Loaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet potato keeps this cinnamon and nutmeg-spiced fall baking recipe extra moist. Clementine peel curls soaked in honey make a tasty and festive topper.

23 of 23

Peppered Pear Scones with Pear Conserve

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A buttery mixture of fresh pear, cinnamon, and toasted pecans makes these savory peppered scones some of our favorite savory baked goods. Freeze the pastries for up to 3 months to prolong the flavors of fall.

Related: 15 Bakery-Worthy Pastry Recipes

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Laura Denby