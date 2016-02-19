Savory and Sweet Fall Baking Recipes for Either Kind of Craving
Easy Apple-Cranberry Slab Pie
Slab pie is much like regular pie, only bigger and better, which makes it one of the best fall baking recipes. Two sheets of frozen puff pastry form the perfect crust-to-filling ratio, while sweet cooking apples and tart cranberries fill the pie with a fruity layer of goodness. Finish the fall treat with a drizzle of homemade icing.
Related: Delicious Fall Pies and Tarts to Sweeten the Season
Dark Chocolate and Pumpkin-Swirl Cake
Pumpkin spice and everything nice fills this beautifully swirled loaf cake that features both dark chocolate and pumpkin batters. Shredded orange peel adds a refreshing hint of citrus to the cake icing, which is a delightful flavor to incorporate into your fall baking—just as citrus is coming into season.
Related: Elegant and Easy Cake Recipes
Orange-Almond Cake with Cranberry Curd
Fall baking recipes should make us feel warm and cozy inside, just like this one does. The cranberry and orange flavors make this a great fall or winter cake and the extra almond flavor makes sure it’s not too sweet.
Pear Tarts with Caramelized Pastry Cream
Tender spiced pastry crust meets creamy pudding and fresh pears drizzled with a buttery sauce for a fall baking idea you might not have thought of before. The real showstopper in this dish is the homemade caramelized pastry cream. One taste and you'll be swooning.
Five-Spice Pear Pie Bars
Though five-spice powder is most often used in savory baking projects, here the zippy spice blend adds complex flavor to one of our favorite fall baking recipes. It pairs perfectly with pears and gives depth of flavor to these easy bars.
Related: 19 Make-and-Take Recipes for People Always On the Go
Apple Pumpkin Sunflower Bread
Sure you've made plenty of fall quick breads, but have you tried the combination of pumpkin, apples, and sunflower seeds? If not, now’s your chance to try one of the best fall baking recipes. This bread recipe celebrates the best of fall baking flavors.
Nutty Honey Mini Rolls
Refrigerated crescent rolls get a cozy (and quick) makeover, thanks to a cinnamon-almond filling and sweet honey icing in this fall baking recipe. The muffin tin minis can also be stuffed with your favorite fall fruit and are ready in just 35 minutes!
Buy It: Nordic Ware Mini Muffin Pan ($18, Target)
Rustic Blood Orange Tart with Salted Pecan Crust
Why choose between sweet and savory when you can have both wrapped into one dazzling display of seasonal fruit? Savory baked goods are their own type of delicious, and this gorgeous tart proves that not all fall baking needs to be extra sweet. This tart features a homemade salted pecan crust that plays off the sweet-tart flavor of blood oranges and sweetened whipped cream.
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
Some of the best fall baking recipes are savory baked goods, and this lightly sweet, pleasantly savory cake is no different. This crumbly cast-iron cake gets its delicate fruity flavor from extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice. Top the elegant but easy dessert with oranges, plums, or any other seasonal fruit.
Buy It: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet ($40, Sur la Table)
Caramelized Onion and Apple Tart
Marry the sweet crunch of caramelized onions with salty ham and tart apples in this fabulous fall flatbread. The savory topping turns pizza crust into an easy dinner or appetizer.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins
Looking for a gluten-free fall baking recipe? Look no further—you'd never guess these pumpkin-packed muffins are gluten-free. Brown rice flour and flaxseed meal make the tasty treats extra filling, while a brown sugar-walnut streusel and cream cheese icing are guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Related: 8 Gluten-Free Recipes that Will Energize Your Morning
Gooey Pumpkin Cake
It’s no secret that crumbly pumpkin pie-spiced cake is one of the best fall baking recipes. A melty vanilla-pumpkin topping makes this dessert extra delicious, down to the last bite.
Related: Irresistible Pumpkin Desserts Starring Fall’s Favorite Flavor
Sweet Potato Waffles
Looking for some fall baking ideas to enjoy for breakfast? Go beyond the syrup and butter with this delicious sweet potato waffle recipe. Top your sweet potato waffles with peanut butter and jam, ricotta and fresh berries, or pears with honey and pistachios.
Salted Caramel-Ginger Macarons
Creamy whipped caramel spread fills these ginger-spiced sandwich cookies for a modern take on the French delicacy. Tuck a sprinkle of coarse sea salt into the macarons for a savory surprise.
Curried Squash Muffins
Muffins spiced with cinnamon, ginger, cayenne pepper, and curry powder get a boost of fall flavor from mashed butternut squash. The harvest vegetable helps keep the savory baking recipe light and nutritious.
Marbelous Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze
Cinnamon is ripe for fall baked goods, and this cinnamon-spiced marble cake is one of our best fall baking recipes. A salty, sticky caramel glaze tops the marble cake while swirls of dark chocolate and peanut butter combine for an irresistibly moist treat the entire family will love.
Brandy-Soaked Currant, Thyme, and Parmesan Scones
Herbaceous thyme and rich Parmesan cheese make for perfect savory baked goods. In this fall baking recipe, they lend depth and richness to scones spiked with brandy-fortified currants. Serve the buttery pastries as a fall appetizer alternative or savory breakfast option.
Sweet Potato Pie
For a lightly spiced, lemon-twist version of an autumn classic, try one of our best fall baking ideas: this irresistible sweet potato pie recipe. Use any leftover pie scraps to create the easy checkerboard squares that line the harvest dessert.
Pumpkin Spice Macarons
Transition traditional French macarons into the coziest season of all by sandwiching the almond cookies with spiced pumpkin butter. A dash of pumpkin pie spice in the cookie dough contributes additional fall flavor to this sweet idea.
Figgy Brie Rolls
Savory baked goods are perfect for fall because they’re warm, comforting, and hearty. Wheat bread rolls filled with dried figs, fresh sage, honey, and Brie cheese showcase these qualities, and that’s what makes this one of our favorite fall baking recipes. Sea salt and sage leaves complete the bite-size delights.
Sweet Potato Cupcakes
A luscious cream cheese frosting tops these cinnamon-spiced cupcakes flavored with fall's favorite root vegetable. Shredded orange peel makes a gorgeous garnish for this and so many other fall baking projects.
Sweet Potato Spice Loaf
Sweet potato keeps this cinnamon and nutmeg-spiced fall baking recipe extra moist. Clementine peel curls soaked in honey make a tasty and festive topper.
Peppered Pear Scones with Pear Conserve
A buttery mixture of fresh pear, cinnamon, and toasted pecans makes these savory peppered scones some of our favorite savory baked goods. Freeze the pastries for up to 3 months to prolong the flavors of fall.
Related: 15 Bakery-Worthy Pastry Recipes