Easy Fall Baking Recipes
Maple-Glazed Baked Apples
Turn your bag of orchard-fresh apples into an adorable autumn treat using only five ingredients. Maple syrup, cider, and butter create the bubbly homemade glaze, while cinnamon sticks inserted into the tops turn these individual apple desserts into mini pumpkins.
Cheddar-Blue Thumbprints
A slew of savory cheeses—white cheddar, blue, and Parmesan—give these peppery almond-coated fall cookies ultra-creamy tang. Sweeten them with a spoonful of raspberry preserves.
Italian Parmesan Pretzels
Fall baking isn't all about sweets—thanks to frozen bread dough, this mall-favorite snack can be prepped in 15 minutes. Brush the puffy pretzels in butter and a sprinkling of cheesy-garlic seasonings before popping into the oven.
Raspberry-Apple Kuchen with Warm Cream Sauce
Move over apple crisp! There's a new apple treat in town: kuchen. We've dressed tart apples in cinnamon and glazed them with our warm, homemade eggnog sauce for a mouthwatering recipe that's sure blow any other apple desserts away.
Peanut Butter-Swirl Chocolate Brownies
Peanut butter batter? Sold. The sticky snack reunites with bestie chocolate in this swirly fall dessert. Be sure to use a skinny spatula or knife to help create the marbled look.
Brown Sugar-Butternut Squash Tart
If you need fall baking ideas, keep in mind that every buttery slice of this totally in-season tart is perfection. Made with golden squash, melty mozzarella, nutmeg, and brown sugar, what's not to love? Top with sun-kissed orange peel, then dip in whipped cream.
Sweet Potato Marshmallow Pie
Stunning and subtly spiced, this sweet potato twist beats pumpkin pie any day. You can thank the glitzy, caramel-drizzled marshmallow topping for your dinner guests' oohs and aahs over this yummy fall dessert.
Melt-in-Your Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
Say good-bye to those other pumpkin cookie recipes—this one's golden. Aside from a can of pumpkin, these gooey fall cookies use only pantry staples and feature a fresh smear of cinnamon-sprinkled frosting.
Blueberry-Peach Custard Kuchen
Serve up slices of this gorgeous fruit kuchen at your next autumn gathering. This creamy custard version is draped in smooth peaches and bedazzled with blueberries. Nutmeg gives each forkful of these fall treats authentic autumn flavor.
No-Knead Bread
No need to knead this classic bread recipe. The fall baking staple tastes delicious alone or infused with flavors. Try our cheesy bacon, sweet potato, or cinnamon-raisin variations.
Caramelized Onion and Apple Tart
Ready to try savory and sweet fall baked goods? The sharp taste of red onions contrasts deliciously with the sweet crunch of sliced apples. Top the flaky crust with ham and Swiss for a dinnerworthy tart.
Honey-Glazed Buttermilk Coffee Cake
Fall cakes for breakfast? Yes! Use honey, nature's favorite sweetener, to glaze the top of this warm buttermilk coffee cake. Rolled oats and chopped pecans give the cake heartiness; finely shredded lemon peel adds a bit of tartness.
Pretty Pear-Gingerbread Tart
Fall dessert recipes and pears go hand-in-hand. This autumn, pamper your taste buds with a pretty pear tart. Ours features zippy orange marmalade and rich molasses in a crunchy gingerbread crust.
Spiced Maple Pull-Aparts
Wake up your guests to the warm autumn aroma of brown sugar-coated sticky buns. These fall treats get their rich flavor from pumpkin pie spice and maple syrup.
Maple-Ricotta Flan
In just 15 minutes you'll have this rich, nutmeg-laced flan in the oven. Bake the ricotta-egg mixture in pure maple sugar and one inch of water to achieve the sweet taste and smooth texture of the mouthwatering fall dessert.
Butterscotch Chip Oatmeal Cake
One bite of this moist oatmeal cake, and you'll fall into buttery, brown sugar bliss. Sprinkle the top with butterscotch chips and chopped pecans for some sweet crunch.
Caramel-Nut Chocolate Chip Bars
Forget that boring candy bar, and reach for something more indulgent. This rich fall dessert bar features some of your favorite ingredients, including flaky coconut, honey-roasted peanuts, chunky chocolate chips, and creamy caramel.
Cream Cheese Marbled Brownies
Turn typical brownies into a white chocolate dream dessert. Gently swirl mounds of our homemade cream cheese mixture into rich chocolate batter for a marbled look, then sprinkle these fall treats with chopped pecans for crunch.
Cranberry Chai Cupcakes
For an elegant touch, garnish the silky smooth chai cream cheese topping with juicy cranberries and sweet shards of cinnamon stick. You can freeze these beautiful mini fall desserts in an airtight container for up to one month before frosting.
Strawberry-Chocolate Turnovers
Simple strawberry turnovers—jam-packed with melty milk chocolate—are sure to outshine any other fall treat. We use marscarpone cheese to create the soft, heavenly filling for these tasty autumn desserts.
Peppered Pear Scones with Pear Conserve
Enjoy these scones as a light party treat. Drizzle with our zesty pear-raisin conserve for a divine finish to these easy fall desserts.
Chocolate Revel S'mores Tart
Too cold for a campfire? Not to worry! We've got your s'more cravings covered. This revamped fall dessert features all your favorites—melty chocolate and roasted marshmallows on a crispy graham cracker crust.
Cranberry-Almond Wedges
Some fall cookie recipes can get complicated, but not these yummy fruit wedges. The easy-to-make cookies make a stellar yet simple treat for any cookie swap. Store them at room temperature for up to two days or freeze for up to three months before enjoying.
Cheddar-Crusted Apple-Pomegranate Galette
This easy fall dessert is bursting with flavor, thanks to warm sugared apples and juicy pomegranate seeds. Plus, the flaky white cheddar crust adds savory complementary flavor.
Figgy Brie Rolls
Brie makes a creamy, bubbly filling for these golden honey rolls. Best of all, we've added fig and fresh sage to enhance the flavor of these fall baked goods.
Mini Pumpkin Pudding Pies
Love pumpkin pie? We do, too! We've spiced up these mini fall desserts by mixing in creamy butterscotch pudding and adding a spoonful of our homemade pumpkin-spiced whipped cream.
Triple-Chocolate Mocha Cake
Chocolate-craving foodies will love this triple-chocolate fall treat. Laced with strong-brewed coffee and baked with both white and milk chocolate, this divine fall cake is a dream.
Raspberry-Fudge Pudding Cake
Syrup-infused raspberries take this fall-flavor fudge cake over the top and give it a deep red color. We've drizzled ours in a homemade whipped topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and this recipe becomes the best of fall cakes.
Whole Wheat Spice Bars with Maple-Cream Icing
Take comfort this chilly season with moist molasses-maple bars. Give them a little extra flair by spreading on our maple-cream icing, or use stencils to make powdered sugar leaves on the yummy fall dessert.
Berry-Walnut Upside-Down Cake
Transform dried berries into a beautifully moist fall cake. A splash of orange juice takes this upside-down cake to fruity new heights, while a pinch of ginger gives it classic fall flavor.
Quince Skillet Tart with Savory Prosciutto Pastry
Quince, also known as a golden apple, makes a sweet pairing with savory prosciutto in this fresh homemade pastry. Sprinkle with Manchego cheese and snipped sage to add an Italian-style garnish to your fall baking.