21 Cranberry Recipes That Aren't for Thanksgiving
Bourbon Cranberry Cookies
That's right, booze meets cookies in this dried cranberry recipe. Transform oatmeal cookies from ordinary to outstanding by soaking dried cranberries in bourbon, then mix both right into the batter before baking. And to make it even more fun, the cookie is finished with a delightful bourbon ganache.
Cranberry-Chipotle Chicken
Got some leftover cranberry sauce after your holiday feast? Put it to good use with this slow cooker chicken recipe. The chipotle pepper in adobo sauce adds a nice smoky flavor to the sweet-tart cranberries. Serve over hot cooked rice for an easy dinner to remember.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 8 qt. Programmable Slow Cooker ($60, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Tarragon Chicken Salad with Cranberries
A handful of sweet-tart dried cranberries cuts through the richness of mayo-base sauce. Pack a batch of these sandwiches for your next picnic or to mix up your brown-bag lunch routine. All you need is 15 minutes to make this cranberry chicken salad. Use a purchased rotisserie chicken to make the process even speedier.
Cranberry Pull-Apart Coffee Cake
This showstopping brunch recipe is as delicious as it looks. The best part about this cranberry cake recipe is that it features refrigerated biscuits, making it a cinch to put together. Prepare for your kitchen to smell heavenly.
Buy It: Cuisinart 13x9 Baking Pan ($24, Crate & Barrel)
Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries
This sheet-pan dish will change the way you think about cauliflower (and cranberries!). Because roasting brings out the natural sweetness of the veggies, the two make a dynamic (and vibrant) duo in this balsamic-infused recipe.
Buy It: Wilton Ultra Bake Professional Nonstick Large Baking Pan ($10, Target)
Fresh Citrus and Cranberry Salad
This salad is loaded with color and flavor. With fresh ginger, oranges, arugula, mint, and cranberries, this side dish will make you say "so long!" to those sad plates of iceberg lettuce.
Related: 16 Healthy Chopped Salad Recipes That Are Anything but Boring
Cranberry-Orange Tea Ring
Citrus-infused cranberries, plus a blend of warm fall spices and pecans, make the filling of this pretty pastry irresistible. The orange icing really brightens the flavors of this semi-homemade tea ring recipe, so feel free to serve it any time of year to wow your brunch crowd.
Hamburger Sliders with Cranberry Chutney
Cranberry sauce gets transformed into a summer-worthy barbecue condiment in this unique slider recipe. For a white-meat twist, make the burgers with ground turkey instead of beef.
Related: 13 Fast and Fresh Burger Recipes
Cranberry-Sage Sparkler
Kick-off your family Christmas with this refreshing, low-alcohol cocktail that contains a double dose of fresh cranberry (both in the fruity simple syrup and as the garnish). Whip up a batch of these festive drinks ahead and keep it chilled up to three days. All you'll have to do is top your glass off with prosecco.
Orange-Cranberry Cake
Made with fresh cranberries, this orange-infused cake will be a hit at your next holiday gathering. The simple powdered sugar glaze also gets some citrus flair thanks to some bright orange zest.
Buy It: Wilton Angel Food Pan ($21, Michaels)
Cranberry-Pear Freezer Jam
This homemade jam recipe can be stored in your freezer for up to a year, so you can enjoy the pleasant fall flavors year-round! Whether you spread it on a croissant or stir it into yogurt, this cranberry jam will be a sweet success.
Cranberry-Vanilla Bean Cake with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
A cranberry sauce-inspired filling is hiding between layers of vanilla buttermilk cake in this festive dessert suitable for any occasion. For birthdays or spring or summer parties, top with sugared cranberries and lemon peel; for Christmas, try sugared cranberries and mint or rosemary.
Buy It: Chicago Metallic Professional Nonstick 9 in. Round Cake Pan ($12, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Cran-Sage Rolls
Make over frozen bread dough into a giftable treat with these cranberry and sage dinner rolls. Flipping them on their side ensures that the filling stays tucked between the layers (rather than spilling out into the pan). Brilliant!
Maple and Cranberry Farro Cereal
Whole grains, healthy fats, fruit—this grain bowl has all you need for a strong start any morning. Toss all of the ingredients, including dried cranberries, into your slow cooker before bed so you can wake up to a nutritious breakfast.
Cranberry Chai Cupcakes
Roll frozen cranberries in sugar for a showy garnish to these delightful cranberry cupcakes. There's also chopped fresh cranberries mixed into the batter of these chai-spiced sweets, too.
Related: Our Best Cupcake Recipes
Sweet Potato Waffles with Cranberry Syrup
For Thanksgiving on your breakfast plate, these sweet potato waffles are where it's at. You'll want to sop up every last drop of the cranberry syrup whether you serve it with these healthy homemade whole wheat waffles, French toast, or pancakes.
Buy It: Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker ($32, Kohls)
Cranberry-Sauced Meatballs
Cranberries star in both the sauce and the meatball mixture (sounds crazy, but tastes amazing!). That's right, no frozen meatballs here. It's a slow cooker appetizer that will keep everyone coming back for more.
Related: Party Appetizers That Will Have Everyone Asking for the Recipes
Cranberry-Nut Bread
Take a break from making banana bread and opt for this sweet-tart cranberry bread instead. This quick bread is easily adaptable to whatever nuts you've got on hand, too. We like using pecans or walnuts.
Buy It: Wilton Ceramic-Coated Non-Stick Loaf Pan ($7, Target)
Roasted Cranberry Chicken
Cranberry juice, fresh berries, thyme, and brown sugar make a sweet topping that plays nicely with the savory roasted chicken thighs. Plate this healthy chicken dinner with mashed cauliflower and green beans for a crowd-pleasing comfort-food meal.
Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Carrots, Chickpeas, and Cranberries
For a complex pan sauce that has the perfect mix of sweet and savory notes, combine dried cranberries with orange juice and a variety of herbs (parsley, oregano) and spices (star anise, paprika). The flavors pair beautifully with the juicy pork tenderloin in this quick-cooking, yet fancy dinner.
Maple Brunch Cake with Apples and Cranberries
With a layer of apples atop the spice cake batter, this slow cooker dessert bakes with a whole cup of cranberries hiding inside. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for a showy sweet that works at brunch or after dinner.