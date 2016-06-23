Go ahead, search high and low, we just don't think you'll find a BLT pasta salad recipe that tops this one. It's got all the BLT recipe essential ingredients (bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo) plus cheese, pasta, and a generous dose of sour cream. The ingredient list reads like a most-craved foods list for most everyone we know. With 19 grams of protein per serving, you can serve this BLT pasta recipe as a satisfying main dish, or serve smaller portions as a side for your next potluck.