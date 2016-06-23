BLT Recipes That Think Outside the Bread
Creamy BLT Pasta Salad
Go ahead, search high and low, we just don't think you'll find a BLT pasta salad recipe that tops this one. It's got all the BLT recipe essential ingredients (bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo) plus cheese, pasta, and a generous dose of sour cream. The ingredient list reads like a most-craved foods list for most everyone we know. With 19 grams of protein per serving, you can serve this BLT pasta recipe as a satisfying main dish, or serve smaller portions as a side for your next potluck.
Roasted BLT Salad
Popping salad in the oven may sound like a weird thing to do, but after you try this BLT version, you won’t want it any other way. (Yes, even the lettuce is roasted for just a few minutes in this BLT salad recipe.) Roasting the ingredients helps lock the flavors in, making just a drizzling of balsamic all the dressing you need.
BLT Dip
A BLT dip with bacon bits has nothing on this creamy dip topped with big bites of bacon. The bacon size is fully up to you. Crumble as large or as small as you like. No matter the size, just the fact that there's bacon on top of this sour cream- and mayo-based BLT dip recipe will bring everyone running.
Ultimate Bacon Sandwich
We all have people in our lives who opt for a BLM (bacon, lettuce, and mayo) because they don't eat tomatoes. For those times, try this BLT sandwich with a tomato change-up. Instead of tomato slices, it uses homemade tomato peach chutney for more sweetness and less overt tomato flavor. Melted mozzarella and buttery Texas toast make this sandwich ooey-gooey good.
Tomato Bacon Sipper
A BLT cocktail? Oh, yes! As you can see, the bacon, lettuce, and tomato are all accounted for. The addition of garlic, basil, vodka, and a squeeze of sriracha shake things up in this take on a Bloody Mary.
BLT and Chips Casserole
Mmm, a BLT casserole recipe with the summer sandwich flavors plus kettle-cooked chips and cheddar cheese is one we can't resist. With just shy of a dozen eggs at its base, this is a family-friendly casserole idea perfect for those breakfast for dinner kind of nights.
BLT Dessert Bites
We love the BLT combo so much we made it a dessert. Enjoy candied bacon and a slathering of sweet tomato jam sandwiched between two honey shortbread cookies. It's not your usual dessert (or BLT recipe for that matter), but we promise it's delicious!
Creamy BLT Coleslaw
We love a good food mashup, and this BLT coleslaw is one for the books! Tote the creamy-cool side along to your next picnic or potluck and watch it disappear in minutes.
Grilled Pork Chops with Bacon and Tomato
A serious slathering of a homemade 20-minute bacon jam makes the "glaze" for these grilled chops. Serve on top of kale and fresh tomato slices to bring in the final two BLT elements for this meaty main dish.
Arugula BLT Pizzas
Make yourself a high-protein snack and cure a BLT pizza craving with this open-face sandwich idea. This healthy take uses whole-grain English muffins as the base and turkey bacon to reduce fat and calories. But if you've got calorie wiggle room, go ahead and use regular bacon.
BLT Corn Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
Pancakes and bacon look a whole lot different in this BLT recipe. Cornmeal cakes (cooked just like pancakes) provide a more savory base for tomato slices, candied bacon, and leafy greens. Drizzle with buttermilk dressing instead of syrup to complete the savory transformation.
Peppery Turkey BLT
If we had one complaint about the classic BLT sandwich it would be that a few strips of bacon often don't keep us full until the next mealtime. So if you really want to know how to make a good BLT that'll fuel you for extra hours, add a little turkey. At 35 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, this is a BLT recipe with extra staying power.
BLT Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Who would've thought lettuce could be the BLT ingredient you crave?! Thanks to a simple seasoning of oil, salt, and pepper, and just two minutes on the grill, the romaine wedges here make more some the most flavorful lettuce you've tasted. Obviously, we then top with plenty of bacon and tomatoes and a homemade dressing so good you'll want to lick the plate.
BLT Pizza
Confused why you're not seeing that brilliant pop of red color you expect from BLT recipes? Stop straining your eyes, this Mediterranean take on a BLT pizza recipe uses dried tomatoes instead of fresh for deeper flavor and zero fear of biting into an extra-juicy tomato that squirts all over while eating this hand-held dish.
Caramelized Shallot BLT Soup
Five ingredients and 40 minutes are all that's between you and this summery BLT soup. Serve it as a first course or side dish to your favorite summer meal.
Grilled BLT Skewers
These BLT skewers are everything you crave on a summer night. String each with avocado, baguettes, bacon, and tomatoes, then dip away in our addictive basil-chimicurri sauce.