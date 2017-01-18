10 Seasonal Produce to Eat (Deliciously!) this Winter

Cathy Roma of What Should I Make For

By Cathy Roma of What Should I Make For

There's no excuse not to keep those healthy New Year's resolutions with these tasty recipes featuring winter's bounty. From soups to salads, sides to desserts, find out how to choose, store, and prepare seasonal produce that will have you saying "summer who?"

Choose: Beets with their leafy greens attached or trimmed with the root stem still attached. They should be smooth, unblemished, and dark in color.

Store: Unwashed in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Cut: Wash the dirt and grit from the beets thoroughly. Boil or roast the beets, and then carefully remove the skin with a paring knife after cooking. Use gloves or paper towels to prevent staining on your hands, and prepare your cutting surface so the beet juice doesn't stain your cutting board or counter top.

Beet and Orange Spinach Salad

Image zoom

Roasted beets, pickled radishes, crunchy pumpernickel croutons, and fresh oranges tossed with baby spinach make for a fresh and tasty winter salad.

2. Leeks

Image zoom Credit: 2016

Choose: Firm, straight leeks with deep green tops. Avoid yellow, limp, or bruised leeks.

Store: Unwashed leeks in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks, or freeze washed, dried, and sliced leeks in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Cut: For sliced leeks, use only the white and very pale green parts. Remove the root end, slice lengthwise and then slice crosswise into half moons. Fill a bowl with cool water and place the chopped leeks into the water and swirl vigorously. Allow the bowl to sit undisturbed for several minute so the sandy sediment sinks to the bottom. Remove leeks with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain.

French Onion and Leek Soup

Image zoom

Rich, hearty broth; crunchy bread; and gooey cheese make this bowl of French onion and leek soup pure comfort food goodness.

3. Broccoli

Image zoom

Choose: Bright green, compact heads with no yellowing or browning. Stems should be strong but not woody.

Store: Unwashed broccoli in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Cut: Discard browned or woody parts of the stem. Cut stem off the head. To use the stem, peel it and slice it into rounds. Cut the head into florets, either small or large depending on your preference.

Roasted Broccoli

Image zoom

Roasted broccoli tossed with lemon and Parmesan is nutty, crunchy, and highly addictive. One bite and you'll never steam it again!

4. Carrots

Image zoom

Choose: Firm, bright, and uncracked carrots, ideally with the greens attached for the best flavor.

Store: Unpeeled in the refrigerator for 2-3 days or for longer storage, place trimmed carrots submerged in cold water in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. Change the water if it becomes cloudy.

Cut: Trim the root end, and peel with a vegetable peeler or paring knife. Cut into rounds or sticks.

Roasted Carrots with Miso Butter

Image zoom

Roasted carrots with miso butter are caramelized, tender, and rich in umami.

5. Celriac (Celery Root)

Image zoom

Choose: Firm celery root that feels heavy for its size, with as few knobs as possible and no soft spots.

Store: Unwashed in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Cut: Trim off the ends and any knobs. Place flat end on cutting board and use a sharp knife to cut the skin away in downward strokes. Remove all the skin and spots. Slice or cube before cooking.

Celery Root Soup

Image zoom

Rich, creamy celery root soup drizzled with herbed olive oil is the perfect starter for your next dinner party.

6. Brussels Sprouts

Image zoom

Choose: Bright green brussels sprouts that feel heavy for their size. They should not be yellowed or browned.

Store: Unwashed for 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Cut: Trim the end, and remove any blemished or loose leaves. Wash under cool water and cook either intact, halved, or shredded.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Fennel, and Leeks

Image zoom

Toss Brussels sprouts, fennel, and leeks with olive oil, cider vinegar, and spices; roast until caramelized. The pinch of spice and bite of acid enhances the flavor of these favorite winter vegetables.

7. Butternut Squash

Image zoom

Choose: Squash that is unblemished, smooth, and heavy for its size.

Store: In a cool, dry, and dark place for several weeks.

Cut: Use a sharp knife to cut remove both ends. Peel with a vegetable peeler or paring knife in downward strokes. Cut off the bulb end, cut in half, and scoop out the seeds. Slice the squash crosswise and dice.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Image zoom

A smooth and creamy soup of roasted butternut squash, apples, and spices gets topped with ginger cream and apple chips for comfort food heaven.

Butternut Squash and Apple Risotto

Image zoom

Chunks of roasted butternut squash, sautéed apples, and salty pancetta dot this creamy risotto for a stick to your ribs one-pot meal or an elegant first course.

8. Kale

Image zoom

Choose: Firm bunches of kale with sturdy stems and dark, unwilted leaves that are not yellowed or discolored.

Store: Wrap unwashed kale in a paper towel and store in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Cut: Remove the stem running down the center of the leaf because it is tough, fibrous, and unpalatable. Then chiffonade the leaves for salad.

Roasted Butternut Squash and Kale Salad

Image zoom

This roasted butternut squash and kale salad gets tossed with dried cranberries, crispy prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette for a tangy, salty, slightly sweet, and satisfying bite.

Kale Caesar Salad with Parmesan Toasts

Image zoom

Creamy dressing, crunchy kale, and crispy Parmesan toasts = salad perfection.

9. Citrus

Image zoom

Choose: Firm citrus fruits that feel heavy for their size with no soft spots or bruises.

Store: At room temperature for three days, then refrigerate for up to two weeks.

Cut: Peel and eat segments. Or supreme for a salad (a technique that removes the membrane).

Citrus Salad with Chive Vinaigrette

Image zoom

This vibrant citrus salad drizzled with chive vinaigrette will brighten any winter day.

10. Pears

Image zoom

Choose: Firm, unblemished pears without soft spots. Ripened pears will yield to light pressure, but aren't soft or mushy.

Store: At room temperature to ripen for two to three days. Ripe pears can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Cut: Pears can be enjoyed with or without their skins. For salads, cut off the stem end and peel the pear. Slice in half and use a small spoon or melon-baller to scoop out the seeds and scrape out the stem. Place flat-side down and slice into half-moons.

Red Wine Poached Pears

Image zoom

Red wine poached pears are a sweetly spiced company-worthy dessert.

Hasselback Pears

Image zoom