12 Chicken Pot Pie Recipes to Satisfy Your Comfort Food Craving
Chicken Alfredo Pot Pies
This easy chicken pot pie recipe delivers the delicious taste you know and love in half the time. Top creamy chicken Alfredo and frozen vegetables with your favorite flaky premade piecrust, and you have a memorable meal for any night of the week. With only five ingredients, this flavorful chicken pot pie is surprisingly simple to prepare.
Chicken Pot Pie for Two
A homemade whole wheat crust gives this chicken pot pie recipe a healthier spin. Packed with lean protein and vegetables, these pies are sure to provide some guilt-free goodness. Cooking in individual ramekins takes care of portion control and allows you to eat a whole pie yourself.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Few things warm the soul quite like a bowl of soup, and this chicken pot pie soup recipe does just that. Filled to the brim with vegetables, chicken, noodles, and an array of spices, this recipe brings all your favorite flavors of chicken pot pie together in one pot. Finish by topping each bowl with store-bought biscuits and enjoy a tasty take on a family favorite.
Barbecue Chicken Pot Pie
Barbecue sauce gives this homemade chicken pot pie recipe an unexpected bold tang the whole family will love. Though smaller in size, these mini chicken pot pies are chock-full of sweet potatoes, tender chicken, and your barbecue sauce of choice. Bonus: Store-bought pastry crust will help you get dinner on the table in no time.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Serve this family-style chicken pot pie casserole the next time you want to give everyone at the table a comfort food fix. Frozen veggies and canned cream of chicken soup help this recipe cut down prep time. Combine with flaky puff pastry and bites of flavorful chicken and you’ll have a chicken pot pie that’s sure to please.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
Save yourself from the postmeal mess with this skillet chicken pot pie recipe. Fresh vegetables, chopped chicken, and creamy sauce topped with a flaky pastry topper or piecrust come together for a meal that will beat those midweek dinner blues. Our favorite part is you need only a single skillet for this chicken pot pie, making cleanup a breeze.
Chicken Pot Pies
These mini chicken pot pies are a great option if you’re looking to impress at your next dinner party. Lean chicken breast, flaky puff pastry, and flavor from veggies and herbs create an irresistible taste, and the individual portions make serving a dream. Want to dress up this casual comfort dish? Pair them with dry white wine for a more sophisticated feel.
Smashed Potato Chicken Pot Pie
Skip the crust in this recipe and try making your next chicken pot pie with potatoes instead. Top the creamy chicken-and-vegetable filling of this pot pie with spoonfuls of buttery potatoes for a hearty dinner that’s ready in under an hour. And if you’re in a rush, use packaged mashed potatoes to reduce prep time.
Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie
If you don’t have hours to spend on dinner, this slow cooker chicken pot pie recipe is for you. Take the stress out of this meal’s prep by letting the pot pie filling simmer in your slow cooker throughout the day. When you’re ready to serve, finish each bowl with a baked piecrust wedge to mimic the classic crunch of a chicken pot pie crust.
Chicken Pot Pie with Root Vegetables
This chicken pot pie recipe provides a healthier alternative to the decadent dish. Carrots and parsnips add intriguing flavor and combine with chicken and spices to create a light yet satisfying meal. Each serving is just over 300 calories and packs an impressive 31 grams of protein, making this a meal that will sustain you all night.
Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Pot Pie
In a recipe rut? Fresh pizza dough is the secret to this easy chicken pot pie recipe. This quick baked chicken dish uses frozen mixed vegetables, leftover chicken, and a jar of creamy Alfredo sauce to craft a meal that will liven up any weeknight.
Chicken Pot Pie in Puff Pastry
Not quite ready to whip up a homemade piecrust? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this recipe for chicken pot pie that uses puff pastry. These individual pot pies are topped with store-bought puff pastry to help cut down on prep time without sacrificing flavor. Filled with veggies, chicken, and spices, and ready in only 50 minutes, this recipe may quickly become a family favorite.