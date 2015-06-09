Fresh Tomato Salad Recipes Are What Your Summer Menus Have Been Missing
Bacon-Corn-Tomato Salad
Since their seasons overlap beautifully, we love to toss sweet corn into many of our summer tomato salad recipes. This one takes that concept and turns up the volume with crispy bacon, fresh red onion and marjoram, and a splash of cider vinegar. Serve it by the bowl for a family dinner, or scoop this salad into individual cups or mason jars for picnics or potlucks.
Cherry Caprese Salad
When we say “cherry tomato salad recipes,” we’re guessing you think of bowls filled with those small, ruby-hued tomatoes. But this sweet-tart variation on the theme features actual cherries—yep, the pitted fruit!—alongside cherry tomatoes, luscious burrata cheese, tangy balsamic vinegar, and plenty of aromatic fresh basil. It’s like a traditional Caprese salad got a gourmet makeover, and we can’t get enough.
Summer Tomato Salad
This colorful tomato and onion salad is an ideal summer side dish to turn to on those days when you simply cannot possibly turn on the oven. It's also super simple—prep is just 20 minutes.
Heirloom Tomato and Green Bean Salad
We’re giving green bean casserole a fresh new look for summer! This heirloom tomato salad idea features fresh rather than canned beans. Then instead of condensed soup and fried onions, supplement with hearty Israeli couscous, crunchy jicama, briny capers, and plenty of fresh mint and parsley to brighten things up.
Cucumber, Tomatoes, and Mint
As refreshing and hydrating as a glass of infused water, this fresh tomato salad recipe is spiked with water-rich cucumbers and cooling fresh mint. On the hottest days of summer, this is the side we turn to time and time again. This five-ingredient toss-and-serve salad is naturally vegan, although we’d fully approve of you crumbling on some goat cheese if you’re sharing it with a crowd that does dairy.
Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella
Slow-roasted tomatoes add a burst of sweetness to this easy tomato-mozzarella salad. It makes enough for 12 people, so it's a stellar contribution to any summer potluck. Customizable with any short-cut pasta (including whole-wheat, lentil-, or chickpea-based), no wonder one BH&G fan says, “My family loves it!”
Tomato-Mozzarella Toss
Rich mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves are perfect companions for the grape and cherry tomatoes in this salad. This recipe makes 12 servings in just 20 minutes, so it's perfect for a last-minute side dish at a party or cookout.
Bean, Corn, and Tomato Salad
In this tomato-basil salad, those two seasonal all-stars are just the beginning. To make this no-cook recipe even more hearty while adding a punch of protein and fiber, we toss in a can of chickpeas and a generous scoop of edamame. Fresh sweet corn, mint, onion, and a honey-scented vinaigrette round out the rainbow-colored creation that will have everyone coming back for seconds.
Tomato and Red Onion Salad
For this simple and simply delicious dish, fresh heirloom tomatoes and onions are dressed up with a sweet-sour cider vinegar dressing. Make it ahead or just before supper. No matter when you choose to toss this tomato-onion salad together, hands-on time is a mere 25 minutes.
Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Dinner Salad
This is consistently one of the most popular recipes on BHG.com, and you're about to taste why. Enjoy a juicy tomato salad for dinner tonight, complete with crunchy cucumber and seasoned chicken tenders. Best of all, this quick and easy Greek tomato salad includes ingredients you likely have in your pantry or fridge as we speak.
Tomato Salad with Pickled Red Onions
While this might just look like a tower of tomatoes, one bite will convince you that this no-cook dish is so much more. To make it yourself, top heirloom tomatoes with a zippy balsamic reduction, fresh basil, and salty ricotta salata cheese for a standout side. Would you prefer smooth mozz slices tucked between layers instead of the ricotta salata? We like your style. This can easily be modified into a tomato and mozzarella salad, if you prefer. Simply stuff a thin slice inside rather than sprinkling on top.
Panzanella
Have some on-the-verge-of-stale bread? Do we have the food waste-eliminating solution for you! Crunchy homemade croutons—best made with day-old bread—and fresh ripe tomatoes star in this quick and easy Italian summer salad recipe. To save even more time with this tomato bread salad, substitute Italian dressing for the homemade vinaigrette.
Mango, Tomato, and Avocado Salad
When you’re in the mood for a tropical twist, try this avocado-tomato salad that one BH&G fan describes as, “Amazing! It's the perfect mix of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy.” The buttery avocados are a delicious complement to the sweetness of mango and juicy sweet-tart tomatoes.
Peach and Tomato Salad
When you need a fruit salad and veggie side—but don’t want to fuss with two separate creations—turn to this peach, tomato, and feta salad that offers the best of both worlds. But don’t just take our word for it. One BH&G fan who tried this raves, “The sweetness of the peaches, the tang of the vinegar and feta coupled with the freshness of the tomatoes—all with the crunch of the onions and pecans? Goodness! This is a keeper.”
Tomato Bread Salad
For a summer gathering, little is more refreshing than a chilled tomato bread salad entrée. (Just add leftover chicken or shrimp.) Toss toasted bread cubes with roma tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, fresh basil, and Italian dressing, then chill up to 24 hours for an easy make-ahead meal.
Basil-Tomato Salad
Dig into this lovely layered tomato-basil salad. The flavors of pesto mix and mingle in a salad of fresh basil and tomatoes from the garden. It’s delightful as a side, or add rotisserie chicken or grilled fish to make it a meal.
Tomato-Feta Salad
This healthy fresh tomato salad recipe is perfect for a super simple side dish at any alfresco party or cookout. Who can resist—eating or photographing—a vibrant tomato tower? A gorgeous addition to any table, this low-calorie, no-cook dish can be yours in just 15 minutes.