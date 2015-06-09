When you need a fruit salad and veggie side—but don’t want to fuss with two separate creations—turn to this peach, tomato, and feta salad that offers the best of both worlds. But don’t just take our word for it. One BH&G fan who tried this raves, “The sweetness of the peaches, the tang of the vinegar and feta coupled with the freshness of the tomatoes—all with the crunch of the onions and pecans? Goodness! This is a keeper.”