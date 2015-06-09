Strawberry-Studded Salads
Layered Spinach and Pot Sticker Salad
Strawberries and pot stickers in a salad? You bet! But we didn't stop there -- spinach adds freshness, while our spiced chips add zesty crunch. This flavor-packed stunner will be the talk of your next get-together!
Summer Strawberry Salad
Add a little summer to your next salad by tossing in juicy fruits: bananas, strawberries, and pineapple. For dressing, whisk together water, cream of coconut, lemon juice, tangy mustard, and ginger. It's a great go-to dish for any backyard barbecue.
Spinach-Berry Salad
So many healthful ingredients on one plate! And in only about 15 minutes. This spinach and berry salad is one of our favorite side-dish salads for speed and flavor.
Honey Fruit Salad
Sometimes the simplest recipes are the most delicious. Skip the refined stuff, and sweeten this fresh fruit salad with a drizzle of honey.
Quick-Fried Chicken Salad with Strawberries
Everyone loves fried chicken, and we've captured its lighter side by pairing it with strawberries and basil in our scrumptious Southern salad. Balsamic vinegar and lemon add just the right tang to make this salad a new favorite.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad with Citrus Dressing
Classic strawberry-and-spinach salad gets a zesty makeover with the help of our homemade spicy-citrus dressing. Short on time? Serve it with a bottled raspberry vinaigrette instead.
Fruity Pasta Salad
Choose a white or clear poppy seed dressing to show off the fresh colors of this salad. Save last-minute preparation time by hulling and quartering the strawberries ahead; store them in a separate container.